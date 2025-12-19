Mixed hopes for Brits at World Cross in Tallahassee

Relay represents best chance of a medal shot for Great Britain as they send a 20-strong squad to Florida next month.

US-based Brits feature prominently in the British team named on Friday (Dec 19) for the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, on January 10.

American-based duo George Couttie and Adam Fogg join Alex Millard and India Weir in the mixed relay team for the event. Last year in Belgrade, Fogg and Millard were part of the team that won bronze medals and they will be hoping to make the podium again in Florida.

The senior women's team is led by Megan Keith, the Scottish athlete fresh from a fine second place behind Nadia Battocletti at the European Cross Country Championships in Portugal last week.

The senior men's team includes Rory Leonard and also US-based David Mullarky but there is no Scott Beattie following his close fourth place in Portugal.

As expected, Innes FitzGerald is missing from the under-20 squad. The three-time European under-20 champion told AW at the Cardiff Cross in November that the World Cross wasn't one of her big priorities ahead of an important 2026 track season.

In her absence, Eliza Nicholson, Zara Redmond, Maisey Bellwood and Kitty Scott will be looking for valuable experience, while Alex Lennon leads the under-20 men's team hopes.

Senior women: Phoebe Anderson; Megan Keith; Verity Ockenden; Poppy Tank

Senior men: Jacob Cann; Rory Leonard; David Mullarkey; Matthew Ramsden

Mixed relay: George Couttie; India Weir; Adam Fogg; Alex Millard

U20 women: Maisey Bellwood; Eliza Nicholson; Zara Redmond; Kitty Scott

U20 men: Michael Clark; Luke Dunham; Jonson Hughes; Alex Lennon