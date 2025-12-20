Hidden gems in the Birmingham 2026 schedule

Mid-week sessions at the European Athletics Championships will provide a terrific track and field experience next summer.

It’s easy to assume some of the best athletics at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham in 2026 will come at the weekend. But this is not always the case and there are some great spectating experiences to be snapped up during the morning and mid-week sessions.

⚡ Monday August 10 (morning) – imagine how exciting it will be to see the opening events of the championships as the action kicks off on day one. At London 2012, Jess Ennis-Hill stormed to a 100m hurdles British record on the opening morning of the track and field programme and Birmingham 26 could see similar fireworks with heats of the women’s 100m and 400m hurdles plus men’s 400m and 800m.

🔥 Tuesday August 11 (morning) – Keely Hodgkinson and Georgia Hunter Bell are likely to be in action in the women’s 800m heats. There are also men’s 100m heats and qualifying for the men’s high jump and discus.

🎆 Wednesday August 12 (morning) – when combined events are taking place the action in the stadium is always busy. This session sees the decathlon kick off, while fans of women’s sprinting will be treated to the 200m and 400m first round.

🌪️ Thursday August 13 (evening) – this mid-week evening session promises to sparkle. Not only do we have Molly Caudery going for gold in the women’s pole vault but there is the prospect of Dina Asher-Smith vs Amy Hunt vs Daryll Neita in the women’s 200m final and Max Burgin and Ben Pattison, among others, in the men’s 800m final. Throw in the climax of the decathlon and women’s triple jump and 3000m steeplechase finals and it could be one of the best sessions of the entire championships.

Book your tickets now 👉 tickets.birmingham26.com