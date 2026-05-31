Selemon Barega and Klara Lukan win Great Manchester Run titles

Lukan clocks 30:58 to take the women’s title as Barega runs 27:37 in the men’s 10km event.

Selemon Barega retained his AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 10km title with victory on Sunday (May 18), but the Ethiopian was made to work hard for his win in a thrilling finish.

Barega emerged victorious from a three-way battle in the closing stages, pulling clear of Santiago Catrofe (27:39) and Oscar Chelimo (27:42) to take the win. The Ethiopian crossed the line in 27:37, adding to the title he claimed on the streets of Manchester last year in 27:49.

Catrofe secured second place ahead of Chelimo, while USA's Morgan Beadlescomb (27:45) finished fourth and Vincent Ngetich (27:49) completed the top five.

The first Brit home was 2021 winner Marc Scott, who clocked 28:33 to finish seventh overall and claim victory in the British Road 10km Championships, which were incorporated into the event.

He said after the race: “My main goal for today was to win that British race. I went out fairly quick with the lead group because the wind was in my face so I wanted to sit in.

“I paid the price a little bit in the middle of the race but it was a job done today.”

Mahamed Mahamed took second in the British standings after running 28:28 for 12th overall. The performance came a month after his breakthrough London Marathon, where his 2:06:14 moved him second on the UK men's all-time marathon list behind Mo Farah.

Ellis Cross completed the British podium, finishing 13th overall in 28:45.

The women's race was similarly competitive, with Slovenia's Klara Lukan and Weini Kelati locked together for much of the contest. Lukan eventually broke clear in the closing stages to secure victory in 30:58.

The Slovenian arrived in Manchester in outstanding form, having recently broken the European women's road 10km record in Laredo to become the first European woman to run under 30 minutes for the distance.

She said after the race: “Today was amazing. We were pushing really hard from the start so it was not an easy win but at the end when I crossed the finish line I was really happy.

“It was a fight. Every time is a fight but it’s different when you are only competing against women and not in a mixed race. It’s a different feeling but we must have dynamic races and it’s a challenge. I’m always excited to take on some new challenges.”

Kelati finished second, while Britain's Amy-Eloise Neale took third in 32:16 and secured the British Road 10km Championships title.

Fellow Britons Verity Ockenden (32:21) and Clara Evans-Graham (32:34) followed closely behind in fourth and fifth respectively.

David Weir won the men's wheelchair race in 21:19, while Melanie Woods was the first woman home in 24:09.

The event also featured half-marathon races earlier in the morning before the elite 10km races.

City of Sheffield's Alex Durant was the first man home in the half-marathon, clocking 65:48, while Georgia Stanfield of Trentham RC led the women's field in 78:17.