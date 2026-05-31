Simon Ehammer and Annik Kälin win at Götzis Hypomeeting

Swiss duo set national records and world leading marks with notably impressive long jump marks in the Austrian town on May 30-31.

Simon Ehammer and Annik Kälin emerged victorious at the Hypomeeting in Götzis as they set world leading marks and Swiss records.

Ehammer scored 8778 to win the decathlon ahead of world champion Leo Neugebauer of Germany, while Kälin took the heptathlon with 6726 – just 21 points ahead of Emma Oosterwegel of the Netherlands.

On Saturday Ehammer had produced the best first day score in history with a world decathlon record in the long jump of 8.51m.

He kept the upper hand on Sunday as his dream year continues. In March he set a world heptathlon indoor record when winning a global title in Torun.

Ehammer began his second day with a 13.48 PB for 110m hurdles before throwing 41.09m in the discus, as Neugebauer showed his strength with a 50.77m throw.

Ehammer then cleared 5.20m in the pole vault and then 54.38m in the javelin as Niklas Kaul of Germany threw 78.21m as part of a two-day series that would eventually see him finish third.

Ehammer ended his 10 events with 4:43.22 for 1500m. Neugebauer finished second overall with 8730, as Kaul scored 8528 in third and multiple Götzis winner Damian Warner of Canada fourth with 8497.

In the heptathlon Sofie Dokter had led after day one but Kälin enjoyed a great second day to power into the lead.

Her marks included a wind-assisted 6.96m (2.2) in the long jump after a legal 6.81m (1.1).

In the final event, the 800m, Oosterwegel finished strongly with 2:09.19 but it was not quite enough to catch Kälin, who clocked 2:11.72, as Oosterwegel scored 6705.

Dokter placed third with 6627.

Britain's Jade O'Dowda enjoyed a fine competition, finishing seventh with 6350, as GB team-mate Ellen Barber scored a PB of 6169 in 15th.

Lewis Church was 17th in the decathlon with 7666.