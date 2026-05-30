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Ehammer soars to decathlon long jump world record

AW News Reports Ehammer soars to decathlon long jump world record

Ehammer soars to decathlon long jump world record

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Published: 30th May, 2026
Updated: 30th May, 2026
BY Jason Henderson

Swiss combined events athlete enjoys an inspired few hours in Götzis with a huge long jump and a world best score for the first day of a decathlon.

Simon Ehammer is enjoying a dream year. In March he won the world indoor heptathlon title in a world record of 6670. Now, on the first day of the Götzis Hypomeeting in Austria, he set the best ever mark for a long jump in a decathlon of 8.51m (1.0) and the greatest first-day score of 4762.

What's more, the 26-year-old's long jump was a world lead and Swiss record. His other marks on Saturday (May 30) included 100m in 10.41, shot put of 15.15m, 2.03m in the high jump and 400m in 47.33.

Simon Ehammer (James Rhodes)

Victory is far from assured for Ehammer, though. Helped by a 7.97m long jump, 16.71m shot and 2.06m high jump, the reigning world champion Leo Neugebauer sits second overnight with 4632.

Leo Neugebauer (James Rhodes)

Damian Warner of Canada, an eight-time winner in Götzis, is also still in contention in third place with 4541.

READ MORE: Simon Ehammer interview

The day belonged to Ehammer, though, as he beat Dan O’Brien’s 4747 from the 1991 US Championships as the best first-day score in decathlon history.

In a competition which is the strongest combined events meeting outside the global championships, Britain's Lewis Church lies in 22nd with a score of 3895 after the first day.

Sofie Dokter (James Rhodes)

The heptathlon saw Sofie Dokter of the Netherlands lead overnight with 3969 after a day that included three PBs in the 100m hurdles with 13.27, shot put with 14.70m and 200m in 23.13.

Like Ehammer, she won the world indoor title earlier this year.

LIVE COVERAGE HERE

Only 12 points separate the next four women – Switzerland’s Annik Kälin (3859), USA’s Taliyah Brooks (3849), Germany’s Vanessa Grimm (3847) and Dutch athlete Emma Oosterwegel (3847).

Jade O'Dowda (James Rhodes)

Britain's Jade O'Dowda sits in seventh with 3762 after 100m hurdles in 13.25, high jump in 1.80m, shot put of 13.32 and 200m in 24.34.

Ellen Barber (James Rhodes)

Fellow Brit Ellen Barber is 18th with 3533.

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