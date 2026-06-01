Thousands of runners enjoy the Great Manchester experience

Catch up with the details from Manchester and elsewhere in our UK-wide endurance running round-up.

AJ BELL GREAT MANCHESTER RUN 10km, May 31

For our report from the Great Manchester Run, click here.

Overall: 1 S Barega (ETH) 27:37; 2 S Catrofe (URA) 27:39; 3 O Chelimo (KEN) 27:42; 4 M Beadlescombe (USA) 27:44; 5 V Ngetich (KEN) 27:49; 6 S Moen (NOR) 28:16; 7 J Whelan (AUS) 28:26; 8 I Ahmed (Bir) 28:27; 9 S Tesfu (NED) 28:29; 10 M Scott (R&Z) 28:33; 11 M Mahamed (Soton) 28:39; 12 E Cross (AFD) 28:45; 13 J Kingston (Ton) 28:46; 14 J Hudson (K&C) 28:50; 15 M Milarvie (Dulw R) 28:59; 16 J Crowe (Central) 29:02; 17 E Buck (Newark) 29:05; 18 O Lockley (Leeds) 29:06; 19 J Escalante-Phillips (C&C) 29:07; 20 T Menges (M&M) 29:13

M40: 1 B Cole (Swin) 30:33

M45: 1 A Watson (Notts) 30:43

M50: 1 A Haney (Chorl) 34:54; 2 J McKie (Wirr) 34:57

M55: 1 N Grinnell (Neath) 34:40; 2 S Hughes (Manc) 35:47

M60: 1 R Jackson (Horw) 39:40

Women: 1 K Lukan (SLO) 30:58; 2 W Kelati (USA) 31:17; 3 A Neale (Wake) 32:16; 4 V Ockenden (Swan) 32:21; 5 C Evans-Graham (P'pridd) 32:34; 6 K Klosterhalfen 32:36; 7 L Sajn 32:49; 8 M Trapp 32:51; 9 N Phillips (Dund H) 33:00; 10 C Taylor (B&W) 33:02; 11 J Elgood (Nidd) 33:21; 12 L Reid (Ton) 33:32; 13 I Hulme (Ras1) 35:14; 14 K Rourke (Gala) 35:15; 15 L Skinner (Off Couch, W40) 35:41

W40: 2 E Taylor (Stoke) 35:51; 3 D Morris (Builth) 36:28

W55: 1 A Spencer (Valley St) 41:30; 2 Kelly Holmes (ESM) 42:37

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 43:32

AJ BELL GREAT MANCHESTER HALF-MARATHON, May 31

Overall: 1 A Durrant 65:48; 2 C Davidson 67:27; 3 J Jarvi (FIN) 68:05; 4 J Cummings 68:43; 5 R Deakin 70:20; 6 J Ballard 71;16t

M45: 1 B Butler (Wake) 75:19

M60: 1 D Poole 85:39

M65: 1 T Harvey (Liv PS) 82:49

Women: 1 G Stanfield 78:17; 2 O Mason 78:36; 3 B McGrath 79:57

W45: 1 H Carter 86:22

W50: 1 N Walker 89:29

W55: 1 T Medley (Border) 91:52; 2 H Richardson 92:23; 3 D Howarth 94:52

W70: 1 A Hirsch (Belle V) 1:47:08

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, Hyde Park, London, May 29

South of England under-15 cross-country champion Summer Smith enjoyed an easy women's victory.

The 14 year-old Brentwood Beagle was among a number of youngsters who made use of half term on a hot sunny but relatively still afternoon.

Smith who tops the UK under-16 3000m rankings with her 9:27.32 in April made the top 10 overall here but was down on her 16:48 PB from exactly a year ago.

In third was British W45 champion Zoe Oldfield just a few seconds up on W60 champion Clare Elms.

Elms was competing less than 48 hours after improving her world W60 1500m record and started very slowly though a strong finish saw her equal her W60 course record and take a big lead in the overall age-graded race.

On this monthly event since December she has run 18:23, 18:24 18:19, 18:16 and 18:16.

Jules Renwick won the men's race in 16:41.

Men: 1 J Renwick (High) 16:41

M55: 1 D Gillett (S Lon) 18:09

M60: M Mellish (Run Ac Worth) 18:20

M65: D Thomas (Ilf) 20:04

M70: 1 A Davies 18:51

M80: 1 T Rea 27:04

Women: 1 S Smith (Brent B, U16) 17:05; 2 A Rex (Bas) 18:04; 3 Z Oldfield (Orion, W45) 18:13; 4 C Elms (Kent, W60) 18:16; 5 E Antcliffe (Harr, W45) 19:11

U12: 1 E Brewington (Brent B) 19:18; 2 B Smith (Brent B) 19:19

W50: 1 A Farrell (Tun W) 21:04

W55: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 20:26; 2 K Murphy 21:14

W60: 2 P Major (S Lon) 22:28

W70: 1 M Statham-Berry (Holl S) 24:14

W75: 1 R Tabor (Dul) 28:44

HASTINGS RUNNERS 5, East Sussex, May 31

Former junior international and many time English national winner in her younger years, Grace Baker, now 30-years-old won the women’s section in 28:56.

Overall: 1 W Zerom (Ashf) 25:24; 2 R Boorman (Hast) 25:25

M60: 1 O Day (Burg H) 30:31

M70: 1 A Soane 34:26

Women: 1 G Baker (Hast, W35) 28:56

W50: 1 M Smith (Hailsh) 34:30

W55: 1 M Davies (E’brne) 34:44; 2 S Swift (Phoe) 35:26

W60: 1 L Chislett (Arena) 35:33

W75: 1 S Garner (Ling) 44:48

BATTERSEA PARK HALF-MARATHON, London, May 30

Overall: 1 G Echegwo 71:10

FRAMLINGHAM FRIDAY 5. Suffolk, May 29

Overall: 1 O Rees (Ips Ph) 25:48

M60: 1 W Campbell (Ips J) 31:15

M65: 1 R Harvey ((Fram) 32:52

Women: 1 K King (St Ed) 29:58

W60: 1 V Jennings (Ips J) 38:15

W70: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 39:52

MOTAVATION SERIES, Race 2, Cherwell Oxfordshire, May 28

Matthew Lock moved up from third in the first race of the series as Melissa Hawtin, now 33, who was sixth in the 2008 English National under-15 race at Alton Towers in 2008, won the women’s event.

Overall (4M 47yds): 1 M Lock (Wit) 20:42; 2 D Blake (Wit) 21:04

M50: 1 L Newell (Abing) 23:15’ 2 J Bolton (W’stock) 23:17

M60: 1 B Reynolds (THH) 25:08; 2 M Slevin (Head RR) 25:29

M70: 1 P Gregory (Voa) 26:46; 2 B Vaughan (Oxf C) 35:44

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Headington RR 66; 2 Abingdon 135; 3 Witney 152

Women: 1 M Hawtin (Oxf C) 23:58; 2 E Hollis (Thame) 24:36; 3 S Giles (Alch) 24:46

W40: 1 K Danniels (Eynsh) 27:36

W50: 1 S Howard (Wit) 27:47; 2 L Kelly (W’stock) 27:53

W60: 1 K Angwin (Head RR) 28:12

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Eynsham 56; 2 Head RR 87; 3 Woodstock 146

NORTH YORK MOORS RELAYS, Middlesborough, North Yorkshire, May 28

Men (4x1M): 1 Mandale 18:20 (J Wilson 4:25, Z Gribbon 4:41, C Jones 4:46, J Brown 4:28); 2 Darlington 18:24; 3 Stride NE 19:34

Fastest: Wilson 4:25; J Langley (Darl) 4:26; L Aldridge (BRC) 4:31

M50 (4x1M): 1 R&Z 22:43. Fastest: S Middleton (R&Z) 5:14

Women (4x1M): 1 Darlington 22:38 (M Owens 5:28, L Helliwell 5:36, E Harcourt 5:45, C Owens 5:49); 2 R&Z 23:32

Fastest: S Abel (Sedge) 5:25; M Owens 5:28

W40 (4x1M): 1 New Marske 24:01. Fastest: A Etherington (Crook) 5:44

LAKESIDE 5km SERIES, Portsmouth, Hampshire, May 27

Overall: 1 L Wellington (Ports) 14:58; 2 E Galloway (Ports, U16) 15:52

Women: 1 J Granger (Soton, W40) 18:18

W60: 1 S Payne (AFD) 23:48

W70: 1 H Dean (Chich R) 23:37

RUN MEDIA CITY 10km, Salford, Greater Manchester, May 28

Overall: 1 D Cliffe (Wimb W) 31:30

Women: 1 S Brown 38:39

CHASE THE SIN 10km, Battersea Park, London, May 27

Overall: 1 S Martin 33:58

M50: 1 S Shaw 35:15

Women: 1 A Malin 38:11

EAST HULL SERIES LEVEN 10km, Humberside, May 27

Overall: 1 T Bushby (CoH) 33:31; 2 S Bateson (E Hull, M50) 33:40

M60: 1 J Harlock (CoH) 38;17

Women: 1 S Ball (E Hull) 40:55

LINCOLN 5km Series, May 26

Will Stangeway, now an M40, continued his run of successes in his home clubs’ promotion with an overall win in 15:03.

Lincoln Wellington made it a double when 15-year-old Phoebe Langlands, the English National fifth placer, was first woman home in 17:36, a few seconds ahead of 42-year-old clubmate Natalie Burns’ 17:40

Overall: 1 W Strangeway (Linc W, M40) 15:03; 2 H Samkin (Linc W) 15:35; 3 H Jarvis (P’boro &NV) 15:37

Women: 1 P Langlands (Linc W, U16) 17:36; 2 N Burns (Linc W) 17:40

W50: 1 S Hill (Ret) 21:03

W70: 1 B Stevens (Mansf) 23:17

NEWBURY MT 10km, inc Berkshire Champs, May 25

Overall: 1 D Hawkins 32:41

M50: 1 E Hughes (Soton) 37:08

Women: 1 J Robertson (Newb) 37:38

W60: 1 S Gee (Windle) 39:12