World 100m champion Oblique Seville to run in London Diamond League

The line-ups for the big event in the British capital on July 18 just keep getting stronger.

World 100m champion Oblique Seville of Jamaica will compete at the Novuna London Athletics Meet on Saturday July 18.

The 25-year-old, who ran a personal best of 9.77 to take victory in Tokyo 2025 - the first Jamaican since Usain Bolt in 2015 to win the 100m at the World Athletics Championships - is ranked equal-10th on the world all-time list.

In his buildup to winning global gold, he dominated a stacked Diamond League 100m field in London in 2025 and was the only man to break ten seconds on the day (9.86). He also played his part in Jamaica’s 4x100m victory ahead of hosts Great Britain.

Seville opened his 2026 season with a sub-10 clocking (9.96) at the National Stadium in Kingston on May 30.

“To get the Diamond League win in London last year was very special to me and I can’t wait to get back out there and do it all again,” said the 2024 Olympic finalist.

“London will always hold great memories for me, from the noise of the crowd to competing against the best athletes in the world.

"It also gave me the confidence I needed heading into the World Champs and inspired me to push even harder. This time around I start as world champion, a title which brings with it pressure but also privilege, and I want to enjoy every second.”

The Novuna London Athletics Meet - the world’s biggest one-day athletics event - is the 11th meeting of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League. The series comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global track and field across four different continents and began in Shanghai/Keqiao on May 16. It concludes with a single final across two days in Brussels (September 4-5.

Buy your tickets now here.