Jenny Simpson hospitalised after collapsing at track event

The 2011 world 1500m champion, now aged 39, was pacing a race in North Carolina.

Former world and Olympic medallist Jenny Simpson is receiving medical treatment after collapsing while pacing runners at an event in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 39-year-old American reportedly suffered a serious medical emergency during a Sir Walter Running event on Tuesday (June 16) and was revived by first responders before being taken to hospital. Event organisers later confirmed that she was receiving medical care and thanked emergency personnel for their swift response.

A three-time Olympian, Simpson is one of the most decorated US middle-distance runners of her generation. She won 1500m gold at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu before adding world silver medals in 2013 and 2017. Her Olympic bronze in Rio in 2016 made her the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in the 1500m.

Simpson retired from professional competition in 2024 after a career that also yielded 11 American national titles and victories on the Diamond League circuit. Since stepping away from elite racing, she has remained heavily involved in the sport.