Novuna UK Athletics Championships: stars assemble in Birmingham

Keely Hodgkinson, Amber Anning, Georgia Hunter Bell, Max Burgin, Jake Wightman, Amy Hunt and Zharnel Hughes are just some of the many contenders at this weekend's big event.

Britain's leading athletes head to Alexander Stadium this weekend (June 20-21) for the Novuna UK Athletics Championships, with national titles, championship records and potential European selection places all on the line.

Olympic, world and European medallists are spread across a packed programme that promises some of the strongest domestic competition of the season.

Sprints and hurdles

The men's 100m looks set to be one of the highlights of the weekend. Defending champion and British record-holder Zharnel Hughes returns to face reigning world champion Jeremiah Azu and European silver medallist Romell Glave. Jody Smith, who made his senior GB & NI debut at the World Indoor Championships earlier this year, is another contender, while decathlete Sammy Ball adds intrigue after entering both the 100m and long jump.

The women's 200m also boasts exceptional depth. Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith returns alongside the in-form Amy Hunt and Daryll Neita, who joined her on the podium 12 months ago. Imani-Lara Lansiquot continues her return from injury, while Hannah Brier arrives in Birmingham after breaking the Welsh record.

Among the rising names to watch are Success Eduan, Nia Wedderburn-Goodison and Renee Regis, who produced a championship record performance at the UK Indoor Championships earlier this year.

Over one lap, Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson is entered for the women's 400m, where she faces world champion Amber Anning, Olympic relay medallists Laviai Nielsen and Nicole Yeargin, European under-20 champion Charlotte Henrich, Louisa Stoney and Yemi Mary John.

The men's equivalent is equally strong. Defending champion Charlie Dobson faces European record-holder Matt Hudson-Smith, who returns to compete at his home stadium, along with Alex Haydock-Wilson, another key member of Britain's relay squad.

In the hurdles, Josh Zeller makes a welcome return to championship action in the men's 110m hurdles after an injury-disrupted period.

The para-athletics programme also features several notable names. World and Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock returns for the men's ambulant 100m, where he will line up alongside Zac Shaw and Thomas Young. In the women's 400m wheelchair race, world bronze medallist Melanie Woods takes on world silver medallist Kare Adenegan.

Endurance

The middle-distance events feature some of Britain's most in-form athletes.

Max Burgin arrives as favourite for the men's 800m after his recent Diamond League victory in Rabat. The defending champion will face strong opposition from Ben Pattison and 2022 world 1500m champion Jake Wightman.

In the women's 800m, Georgia Hunter Bell will look to build on her recent Diamond League victory in Rome as she seeks another national title. Indoor champion Issy Boffey and world indoor silver medallist Jemma Reekie are among those hoping to challenge.

The women's 3000m steeplechase could provide one of the performances of the weekend. Elise Thorner has enjoyed a breakthrough season, lowering her best to 9:07.39 and moving to second on the UK all-time list. After setting a championship record when she won last year, attention may now turn towards Lizzie Bird's British record.

The men's 5000m sees British 10,000m champion Joe Wigfield attempt to complete a national distance double, while British record-holder Andy Butchart adds further quality to the field.

The women's 5000m includes one of the most competitive endurance line-ups of the championships, featuring European under-20 champion Innes FitzGerald, world finalist Hannah Nuttall and the in-form Megan Keith.

Jumps

Several established champions will be aiming to extend their dominance in the field events. Jazmin Sawyers goes in search of a sixth national long jump title, while Morgan Lake is targeting an 11th UK crown in the high jump.

The men's high jump promises to be particularly competitive. Kimani Jack arrives in Birmingham fresh from claiming the NCAA title in the United States, while defending champion Joel Clarke-Khan has recently returned from injury and will be eager to regain momentum.

Ball's appearance in the long jump adds another interesting subplot, with the talented decathlete doubling up across disciplines.

Throws

Few athletes have dominated a UK event quite like Scott Lincoln, who is aiming for a remarkable 12th national shot put title.

In the women's competition, Adele Nicholl returns to athletics after competing in bobsleigh at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and will defend the title she won last year. However, indoor champion Serena Vincent enters the championships in strong form after recently achieving the Commonwealth Games qualifying standard.

Watch out for a good men's discus competition, too, with UK record-holder Lawrence Okoye and Nick Percy among others.

With established champions, emerging talent and major championship places at stake, Alexander Stadium is set to provide a fitting stage for Britain's best athletes this weekend.

The Novuna UK Athletics Championships take place on June 20-21 at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, with coverage available on BBC iPlayer and website.