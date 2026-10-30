Pull up a chair at the AW editorial table

Tell us which athletes, stories and corners of the sport you want more of – and you could win £100 worth of Start Fitness vouchers for taking part.

Here at AW, it’s always good to hear from the people who pick up the magazine, digest the live coverage on our website and social media channels, listen to our podcast or subscribe to our YouTube channel. But right now we’d really like to hear from you.

Last year, we celebrated the 80th anniversary of the birth of “Athletics” magazine, the publication that would evolve into Athletics Weekly and, now, the monthly magazine we produce today. So much has happened during that time and, even in the last decade alone, how we cover the sport has changed radically.

The purpose has largely remained the same, though – to inform, analyse and ultimately celebrate the sport for those whose interest in it is particularly keen. Our team spends as much time and care as we can on providing that service, our daily meetings and discussions all aimed at telling the stories we think you’ll want to read and speaking to the people we think you’ll most want to hear from.

But we would like you to pull up a chair to the editorial table, too, and share your thoughts on what we do. Is there a story you think we’re missing? An athlete you feel we should speak to? A corner of the sport you’d like us to explore? Then please do tell us.

Are there aspects of our work that you particularly enjoy? Features you would like to see more – or less – of? Get in touch about that, too.

That is why we are inviting you to complete our latest readers’ survey. We would really appreciate it if you could take a few minutes to share your thoughts and views – they really will be carefully considered as we analyse how we go about what we do. You will be helping to shape the future of AW – and we’ll even give you the chance to win £100 worth of Start Fitness vouchers for your trouble.

Finally, a thank you from all of us to you for continuing to read, watch and listen to our work.

Complete the survey here