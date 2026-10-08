Nairobi 2029: Kenya's chance to change the conversation

There have been concerns raised about Kenya's connections to doping, but Nairobi winning the right to host the world championships has created a huge opportunity to change perceptions, writes Michelle Katami.

"History is coming home!" It was a short but weighty statement from double Olympic and world champion Beatrice Chebet after Kenya – and more specifically the capital city of Nairobi – was awarded the right to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

"What a proud moment for Kenya, Africa and every athlete who has carried their dreams on to the world stage," Chebet added. "What a time to be a Kenyan athlete," exclaimed sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala. Indeed. Athletics' premier global championships is coming to the motherland of distance running.

Last month, the 2017 host city of London and 1987 venue Rome were beaten to the punch, while Munich was awarded the 2031 edition as it was decided that, for the first time in history, the World Athletics Championships will be held on African soil in just under three years' time.

Nairobi had bid to host the 2025 championships but that attempt failed largely because of the facilities available. Now, however, the city's Kasarani Stadium is being revamped and upgraded for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and will be ready well ahead of time.

As he made the announcement, World Athletics president Seb Coe said Nairobi presented "a compelling and an emotional bid". He added: "This is a fast-growing, dynamic modern metropolis that serves as the economic, cultural and political hub of East Africa. It was important that the World Championships should come to Africa when we had the right host, the right bid and the right circumstances."

That announcement sparked huge celebrations in East Africa. At a public rally, Kenyan president William Ruto led the singing of the national anthem, adding that hosting the 2029 championships is a sign of global recognition and respect.

"This is Kenya's moment," he said of a championships that will, symbolically, feature the marathon for the last time. "It is Africa's moment and a victory for generations of athletes who made our nation synonymous with excellence on the track, on the road and cross country. We will honour that confidence by delivering an unforgettable championship worthy of our athletes, our country and our continent."

Kenyans online went into a frenzy. In matters of national pride and significance on the global stage, Kenyans are loud and unapologetically proud. Athletics unites Kenya.

"Finally it's home," said 2015 world javelin champion Julius Yego. "What a time to be alive, I am so excited for this news. Thank you, World Athletics, for granting us this noble opportunity to host the best of the best in athletics in Africa."

Kenya Tourism Board chief executive June Chepkemei said: "It is a defining moment for our tourism industry and an opportunity to position Kenya as a global sports tourism destination. In 2029, millions will have Kenya on their radar."

The positivity wasn't just confined to Kenya. Botswana Athletics Association expressed its pride in supporting the bid while legendary Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebrselassie noted: "Let's prepare together and host the best race here in Africa. We will do it together."

The significance of winning the right to host this event cannot be overstated. Athletics is woven into the social fabric of Kenya. It is one of the nation's greatest exports and Nairobi's strongest pitch was never on paper. It was on the track, field and road.

Over the years, Kenya has been a major force in global athletics – from the World Championships to the Olympics, Diamond League, major marathons and so much more. Kenyan athletes have made a sustained contribution to the development and success of the sport.

Kenya is the second-most successful nation in World Championships history after the USA, with a total of 182 medals, 72 of which are gold. From Douglas Wakiihuri's historic 1987 marathon win in Rome to the seven gold medals secured in Tokyo last year, Kenya's legacy has laid the foundation for this breakthrough.

All of the above would point to Kenya being a deserved host for athletics' biennial bonanza, but the reaction to the news has not been universally positive, with many highlighting the ongoing issues with doping in the country.

Yet Kenya has never hidden the problem. Working closely with the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the Kenyan Government invested $5 million annually for five years from 2022 for the enhanced testing programme – one of the most extensive programmes of its kind. That investment is helping to catch cheats and clean up Kenyan athletics and this is an opportunity to further underline the progress that has been made on that front.

You can rest assured that the Nairobi edition of the world championships will be an experience like no other. The city is a vibrant, diverse hub of entertainment, tech and business that possesses a rare fusion of modern urbanity and untamed wildlife – there is even a functioning national park, Nairobi National Park, within its boundaries. Visitors will be able to blend sport and safari, enjoy the sandy beaches, culture, adventure, nightlife, hospitality and cuisine.

Sitting at a high altitude of 1795m above sea level – which means we can expect fast times – Nairobi hosted the World U18 Athletics Championships in 2017. The then 60,000-seater Kasarani was packed to capacity as Kenyans supported athletes they barely knew. They cheered everyone.

Then, in 2021, amid Covid, Kenya hosted the World Under-20 Championships, which produced some of the big global stars such as Letsile Tebogo, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Faith Cherotich, Collen Kebinatshipi, the Clayton twins, Sasha Zhoya and more. Now comes the chance to host the senior party.

"Nairobi has demonstrated emphatically that this is their moment to supercharge the development of our sport in Kenya and across Africa, leaving a compelling legacy that inspires a continent," Coe noted.

While Kenya continues the fight against doping, the nation will also have to shake off the habit of making "last-minute" preparations. The job of hosting must start now to realise their ambitions – and the bar has been set very high.