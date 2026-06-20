Okoye breaks championships record as Birmingham and Glasgow beckon

British discus thrower extends his championships record with 68.81m in Birmingham and believes his best performances are still to come this summer.

Lawrence Okoye is clearly in the form of his life ahead of the European Championships in Birmingham and Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He won minor medals at both events four years ago and will be going for gold this summer.

After setting a UK record of 71.88m in Ramona earlier this summer, he improved his own championships record of 65.93m to 68.81m at the Novuna UK Athletics Championships at the Alexander Stadium on Saturday (June 20). “It’s great to throw well in the same stadium where the Europeans will be in a few weeks’ time,” he said.

The 34-year-old Okoye’s big throw came in the second round with a further 65.73m effort in the third round as Nick Percy was runner-up with 60.27m and Dillon Claydon third with a PB of 55.33m.

"Today was all about throwing far and executing my three throws," he said, "so I am pleased to have thrown 68m and won the UK title.

"It is always great to perform in Birmingham. To have the European Championships back here in the summer is great and something I am looking forward to performing in front of a home crowd."

Okoye believes he can mix it with the world’s best and that would see him challenge for medals at the Europeans. He would love to get one over on his training partner, Matt Denny of Australia, at the Commonwealth Games too.

He says “the process” matters to him more than medals, though.

Earlier this month he told AW: "My goals for the season are just to hit my ceiling. Training has shown me I’m capable of being the best in the world, but the execution isn’t there every time yet.”

He added: "It doesn’t really excite me to think, ‘Oh, I can get a medal in the Commonwealths.’ That doesn’t do much for me if it doesn’t also mean I can get a medal at the Worlds or the Olympics. What motivates me is improving day to day – much more than medals.”

He enjoyed his discus breakthrough on the global stage at the London 2012 Olympics, but he has had spells playing rugby and American Football.

"I’ve had so many experiences in so many different worlds that I feel like I’ve lived four or five different lives," he reflects. "When I look at the sum total of my life so far, it’s hard to say things have gone wrong or been bad. I’ve been incredibly privileged and very fortunate.”

How does he compare the 2026 version of himself to the London 2012 thrower?

"In 2012 I was really relying on pure physicality," he says. "My technique was lacking, but I was fully committed to that approach and I got the most out of what I had.

"Over the last couple of years I’ve learned so much more about the best way to throw. Our knowledge of discus has changed, just like science changes – you grow up hearing one theory, then new ideas emerge. I’ve studied the sport and improved my technique, and that’s the biggest difference between me now and me in 2012."

READ MORE: Lawrence Okoye interview

He adds: "Once the dam breaks, it’ll flood the whole plain," he says. "I’m just waiting for that moment when I get it right in competition, when instead of 66 I’m throwing 69 or 70. It’s definitely within me – it’s just about getting it right on the day.”

Anna Purchase became the first gold medallist of the weekend when she threw 71.88m to win the women’s hammer ahead of Charlotte Payne’s 70.25m.

The Texas-based athlete beat the qualifying standard for the European Championships and said: “I got a little bit injured last week, so I have been having treatment all week, so I really had to trust in my team and my training heading into the championships. I am super proud to have still got a good throw out there and win again. So, I would say this title means the most out of all three UK titles that I have.”

Freya Jones was not selected by Welsh Athletics for the Commonwealth Games last week but won the UK title here in Birmingham with Welsh records of 57.77m and 58.12m.

“I am over the moon and feeling really grateful for the team around me and the people that support me,” she said. “I just really wanted to see 60 metres plus on the board and I do think it is there, but I can’t complain with a two-metre personal best.

“I’m inching closer to the European standard (60.80m). Today has given me a really good opportunity to push myself up the ranking for Europeans. I have five weeks to go and in those five weeks I am hoping to put myself in the best position to be selected for those Championships.”