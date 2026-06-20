Emotional Clarke-Khan wins UK crown after injury nightmare

British high jumper equals his personal best of 2.27m in Birmingham to secure the UK title, a European Championships qualifying mark and a remarkable reward for his perseverance through injury and self-doubt.

With a best of 2.31m and an NCAA title under his belt this year, Kimani Jack was favourite to win the men’s high jump at the Novuna UK Athletics Championships in Birmingham this weekend.

But Joel Clarke-Khan's comeback is gathering pace. After winning the UK indoor title earlier this year, he claimed the outdoor crown on Saturday (June 19), equalling his PB of 2.27m. Jack was runner-up with 2.24m, while Charlie Husbands took bronze with 2.21m.

“I’ve broken my foot over and over again,” said an emotional Clarke-Khan. “I can’t believe I’ve done this after having a screw in my foot!”

His 2.27m was also a European Championships qualifying mark and the first time Clarke-Khan has cleared that height since 2023.

Following that fine season three years ago, though, he suffered injuries and disappointment in 2024 and 2025 after not making the Paris Olympics, losing his love for high jump and nearly quitting altogether.

He says if it wasn’t for the support of fellow athlete and fiancée Molly Caudery, he might well have hung up his high jump spikes during that period.

Breaking a bone in his foot while long jumping also acted as a catalyst to return to the high jump. Returning to his old high jump coach, Deidre Elmhurst, also worked.

It was a nail-biting competition for Clarke-Khan, though, as he cleared 2.24m and 2.27m on his third attempt each time.

"I was just thinking in the moment before I cleared it, this is the moment I have dreamt about,” said Clarke-Khan. “This is a moment that will live long in the memories. I don't even mean if I clear it, even if I don't clear it, to be in a position, fighting for the gold, a final jump, the whole crowd behind you, I thought, I'm living for the moment. The result is a bonus.

“So I just kind of embraced it, and then next thing I know, I'm over the bar. And then I can't really remember, to be honest. It was just an emotional explosion, like tears, tears, tears, literally bawling my eyes out.

“I was happy with 2.24m to be honest, I was happy with 2.21m. But I've been telling myself, I'm going to win, I'm going to win, I'm going to win. Nothing else. Constantly, we have been repeating it out loud. I'm going to win, I'm going win. I'm just a bit surprised that it actually happened.”

He continued: “These little moments are the ones you work for your whole career. I've kind of been living off that moment in London Diamond League in 2023, that's been keeping my fire burning for a long time now during the injuries, and it's been burning pretty thin. So it's nice to have something to reignite that fire.

“I’ve broken my foot over and over again…I can’t believe I’ve done this after having a screw in my foot!” An emotional Joel Clarke-Khan reacts to his incredible 2.27m winning high jump clearance - his biggest in three years 🇬🇧 That mark was also exactly what he needed to… pic.twitter.com/Z1ThM7H5AG — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) June 20, 2026

“I'll revisit the actual jump later. But I think it was a good clearance. And I think that tells me that there's more in the tank that we're back and we're not just back, but we're better. So, I'm going to have to try and bring all this back together and then build for the next one – and hopefully continue.”

Runner-up Jack said: “Today’s performance was a bit disappointing. What I have learnt is to put things into context and my season isn’t over yet. I just wanted to compete and have some fun. Yes the result wasn’t what I wanted. Sometimes you have to lose and I’ve learnt that. I am going to move forwards and hopefully perform better in my upcoming competitions.

“My aim was to come and have fun and I did that. This competition was probably the best championships I have been part of and that is really special. I did want to win but I just have to be patient and my time will come.”

Gemma Tutton jumped 4.50m to win the women’s pole vault and said: “It feels amazing to win the UK title, and I am so happy with how I performed today. It’s a special moment for me and all those who have helped to get me to this position.

“I love competing here at this stadium. The goal is to be here for the European Championships, so today was all about having fun and executing everything I have been working on in training, and I am pleased to have delivered."

Jade Ive was runner-up with 4.40m and Tilly Hooper third with 4.30m.

Stephen MacKenzie won the men's long jump with a Scottish record of 8.15m. It was also a European qualifier and the best leap at these championships since Greg Rutherford in 2008.

With a PB of 8.06m, Archie Yeo won silver.

MacKenzie said: "I have been gearing up for the Scottish record for a long while. I couldn’t really hit it in the early rounds; I was way behind the board. I then saw Archie get over eight metres and I’m just glad I could respond and get the lead back in that last round."