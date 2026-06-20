Elise Thorner in record-breaking form ahead of European Champs

The British steeplechaser improves her own championships record with 9:16.95 in Birmingham, while Hannah Nuttall successfully defends her 5000m title.

Elise Thorner strengthened her credentials ahead of the European Championships in the 3000m steeplechase when she cruised to a championship record of 9:16.95 in Birmingham on Saturday (June 20).

Thorner beat her own 9:22.05 from last year and it adds to the 9:07.39 PB that she ran recently in the United States.

With runner-up Stevie Lawrence finishing 16 seconds behind, it meant Thorner was running solo for much of the way.

In this form, though, she will be tough to beat at the Europeans in Birmingham in a few weeks’ time. Lizzie Bird’s British record of 9:04.35 will also be under threat.

“I definitely wanted to have a fast first kilometre, I haven’t had that opportunity yet this season,” she said. “I have been quite reserved in my first kilometre in other races, so I thought I would put it out today.

“I gained a lot of confidence from my performance in Stockholm (Diamond League) last week, so I really wanted to get back out there and make it an honest race, and I think I did that.

“It is definitely a different year to last year. There were a lot of unknowns last year but I feel like a new person in every way this year.”

Hannah Nuttall used different tactics to win the women’s 5000m as she followed Innes FitzGerald for much of the way before kicking clear with 200m to go.

“I really wanted to get the win again today and retain my title from last year,” said Nuttall, who clocked 15:15.03 as FitzGerald was three seconds behind and held on to second from Eloise Walker.

"Innes beat me just over a week ago at the Stockholm Diamond League, so I knew it was going to be really tough again today. I am just really relieved to come out of the weekend with the win, and secure that first place. I am really over the moon.”