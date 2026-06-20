Hunt powers to UK 100m title as Sey breaks championships record

Amy Hunt leads home a world-class women’s 100m field in Birmingham, while Marcia Sey sets a championships record of 12.65 in the sprint hurdles.

It is a measure of how Amy Hunt has progressed as a sprinter that she felt her emphatic victory in the women’s 100m on Saturday evening in Birmingham was not the greatest race. “It was,” she said, “a bit scrappy.”

Hunt clocked 11.01 (1.7) as she raced to the UK title with Dina Asher-Smith runner-up in 11.13 and Mabel Akande third in 11.18.

“It shows our national championships is the best in the world,” said Hunt. “We have the best fans and the best athletes currently competing. Dina is one of the quickest on the circuit, so I know when I come here I have to bring my A game. It’s been a really good one to get the victory today.”

Asher-Smith has not been in her best form so far this season, although the second half of the season is where it really matters.

The UK record-holder said: “I’m really happy with 11.1 today. It has been a strange few weeks for me, so I am happy to have run a solid race and time. It has shown me what I need to sharpen up on, but I am really happy.

“It’s all coming together, I am happy and I am healthy and I am in a great mental state to compete. Sometimes you’ve just got to trust the process and stick with it. Most importantly, when you come out here to perform and it doesn’t necessarily go your way or the way you want it to, you have to be able to see what you need to work on. So, I am happy to have seen that, and I am excited to go away and work on it.”

Marcia Sey broke Tiffany Porter’s 13-year-old championships record of 12.68 with 12.65 in the women’s 100m hurdles.

It came after the Blackheath & Bromley athlete had fallen in the final 12 months earlier.

“Honestly it has been a tough season,” she said. “I had an injury which kept me out of the indoors and it took me a while to get back on my feet. I had a false start in regionals in America a few weeks ago, so I didn’t get to go to NCAAs, so it has been a while since I have gone over the hurdles. Honestly, this result was a shock to me too!”

Sey added: “Last year [at the British Championships] I had a mishap at hurdle one, so I didn’t get to finish the race. So, this year I was like ‘stay patient, get out, and focus on what I need to get done’. I am delighted with the result.

“I came into this meet knowing I needed to get first place and secure my spot (for Europeans), so I don’t have to worry about it for the rest of the season, so I am over the moon that I got that sorted.”

Emma Nwofor was runner-up in 12.90 as Alicia Barrett was third in 13.09.