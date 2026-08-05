McColgan and Weir headline stacked fields for London's Big Half

We look forward to the event on the roads of the British capital on Sunday September 6.

Eilish McColgan will chase a third Big Half title as the British half marathon record-holder returns to the London race she has already won twice, in 2022 and 2024.

The Scot, who also holds the UK track records over 5000m and 10,000m, endured a tough end to her season after picking up a toe injury at April's London Marathon — she still finished as first Brit home in seventh place overall, despite blood visibly seeping through her shoe at the line — but the injury forced her to pull out of the Commonwealth Games 10,000m defence in Glasgow.

In the wheelchair races, David Weir will look to extend his own record as the event's most successful athlete with a fifth Big Half win, having taken last year's race in a course record of 46:58. He'll be joined by 2025 women's wheelchair champion Eden Rainbow-Cooper, fresh from victory at this year's Boston Marathon.

The men's elite field is stacked at the top of British half marathon rankings. Jack Rowe goes for a fourth straight Big Half title, which would move him past Mo Farah's record for the event, arriving off a personal best of 1:00:17 set in New York. He faces Jake Smith and Zak Mahamed — the UK's sixth- and eighth-fastest ever over the distance — with Mahamed making his Big Half debut on the back of a 1:00:46 clocking in Barcelona. Mahamed's brother, Mahamed Mahamed, ran the second-fastest marathon by a Brit in history at this year's London Marathon.

Phil Sesemann, who ran a half marathon best of 1:01:21 in Berlin this year, and Weynay Ghebresilasie, who surprised at London by finishing ahead of both Sesemann and Rowe among the Brits, add further depth, while Ghebresilasie arrives straight from marathon duty at the European Championships in Birmingham. Andy Butchart, Scottish record-holder over 3000m, 5000m and 10,000m, also lines up after finishing 13th in the 10,000m and 18th in the 5000m at last week's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The women's field features last year's winner Jess Warner-Judd, the UK's fourth-fastest ever over the distance at 1:07:07, who claimed victory in 2025 after a difficult year that included an epilepsy and PTSD diagnosis. Lily Partridge, the 2020 champion, also returns.

The elite wheelchair fields include JohnBoy Smith, Sean Frame, Simon Lawson and Shauna Bocquet alongside Weir and Rainbow-Cooper.

The elite races form part of a wider Big Half weekend, with 25,000 entrants across the mass-participation half marathon, the New Balance Big Relay and the Big Mile for families.