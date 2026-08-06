London submits final bid to host 2029 World Athletics Championships

West Ham United agree that athletics can be held in the London Stadium in September of 2029 despite a clash with the football season.

London has formally submitted its final bid documents to World Athletics in pursuit of hosting the 2029 World Athletics Championships, Athletic Ventures has confirmed.

The joint venture between UK Athletics, London Marathon Events and the Great Run Company lodged the bid with a view to staging the event at the London Stadium, the venue built for the London 2012 Olympics.

A statement from West Ham United read: "The agreement follows a period of detailed negotiations with the organisers, London Stadium operators, local and national government officials, and the relevant football governing bodies. Throughout the process the Club’s highest priority has always been the West Ham United supporters, ensuring any agreed programme has minimal impact on the football schedule and respects the Club’s overriding priority principle as detailed in the concession agreement."

The club added: "Any impact on the football schedule will be confirmed once it is known which division and other competitions West Ham United will be competing in during the 2029/30 season. Further discussions with the relevant football governing bodies can then take place to review and mitigate against any potential impact on the fixture schedule."

Jack Buckner, CEO of UK Athletics and Athletic Ventures (AV) co-founder, said hosting the championships at the stadium had long been a central ambition of the UK's Olympic legacy strategy. He thanked the Government, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, the Mayor of London and UK Sport for backing the bid, and confirmed that terms have now been agreed with the London Stadium and West Ham United over use of the venue.

Paul Foster, CEO of the Great Run Company and fellow AV co-founder, describes London's bid as a strong one, pointing to the capital's status as a leading global sporting city and its history of delivering major athletics events — from the 2012 Olympics and the 2017 World Championships to the London Marathon and the London Diamond League meeting.

Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events and AV co-founder, says the bid extends beyond the stadium itself, with mass-participation events planned alongside the Championships across the UK for people of all ages and abilities. He adds the event could generate more than £400 million in economic and social benefit for London and the wider country, while also helping drive up national activity levels and the health benefits that come with it.

Esther Britten, Head of Major Events at UK Sport, said: "Hosting the World Athletics Championships in 2029 would reinforce the UK's reputation as one of the world's great sporting event hosts. We would be honoured to act as custodians of athletics' pinnacle event, working alongside World Athletics to deliver an innovative championships that inspires millions, drives meaningful impact and helps shape the future of the sport."

World Athletics is expected to confirm the host city for the 2029 World Championships in September.