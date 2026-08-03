Marc Scott outkicks Abdi Darood to win Darlington 10km

All the news from the endurance running world in the UK in our latest round-up.

DARLINGTON 10km and YA 3km, County Durham, August 2

It was close at the front of the 10km race as Marc Scott just edged it from Abdi Darood as both men were given a time of 29:10.

Scott, the former world indoor 3000m medallist, successfully retained his title here and did so some 37 seconds quicker than last year.

Second placed Darood had run 29:07 in Valencia earlier this year but could not quite get the better of Scott.

There was no close finish among the women, as Leeds’ Heather Townsend, who also retained her title and had well over three minutes to spare over Leeds student Islay Wilson, when winning in 34:35, a minute down on last year.

The junior 3km race saw local lad Ollie Curran, the Norther Counties cross-country seventh placer, enjoy a comfortable nine second victory over Hayden Husband in 9:16 as eighth under-13 then Lucy Hellewell took the girls 3km.

Overall: 1 M Scott (R&Z) 29:10; 2 A Darood (Sryrac, U20) 29:10; 3 J Donnell (Leeds) 30:23; 4 L Davis (NE Proj) 31:13; 5 J Largey (Darl) 31:46; 6 A Brown (Hought) 31:50

M50: 1 P Farnie (Birt) 35:31

M55: 1 J Clifford (Darl) 35:43; 2 W Pearson (Elvet) 36:11

M60: 1 R Williamson (Loftus) 35:47; 2 M Murray (N Marske) 36:24; 3 P Clough (Elvet) 37:24; 4 P Kitson (Mandale) 38:00

Women: 1 H Townsend (Leeds) 34:35; 2 I Wilson (Leeds U) 38:10; 3 A Sneddon (J(H) 38:16

W55: 1 H Dunne 41:39

Young Athletes U14 (3km) overall: 1 O Curran (Darl) 9:16; 2 H Husband (Allerton) 9:25; 3 D Callaghan (Darl) 10:00

Girls: 1 L Hellewell (Darl) 10:47; 2 L Clarksen (Allerton) 11:14; 3 T Hylnd (Darl) 11:17

GOSFORTH SUMMER RELAYS, Newcastle, Tyne & Wear, August 2

Men (3x2.2M): 1 Heaton 31:49 (J Garthwaite 10:26, R MacNeil 10:41; 3 E Knight 10:42; 2 Tyne Bridge 32:43; 3 Gosforth M40 33:38

Fastest: Garthwaite 10:26; McNeil 10:41; M Ilott (Tyne Br)/Knight 10:42

M40: M Fenwick (Tyne Br) 10:45. M45: A Hepple (Gosf) 11:02. M50: A Johnson (Gosf) 11:08. M55: M Turnbull (Elsw) 12:01; M60: G Townsend (P’land) 13:12

Women (3x2.2M): 1 Sunderland 38:53 (G Carroll 12:18, J Pescod 3:28, K Stephenson 13:07); 2 Heaton 39:33; 3 Elswick W35 39:39

Fastest: J Woodcock (Heaton) 12;16; Carroll 12:18; L Blyth (Gosf) 12:28

W45: Stephenson 13:07. W50: A Fletcher (Gosf) 13:34

Llanelli 10, South Wales, August 2

Overall: 1 M Roderick (Tri Hard) 54:12; 2 C Campion (Card) 54:25

M50: 1 P Jones (Aber) 62:58

Women: 1 N Sutton Vegan) 59:24

W50: 1 C Williams (Welsh A) 70:58

SOUTHPORT SEASIDE 10km, Lancashire, August 2

Overall: 1 J Nettleton (Gate) 31:09

M45: 1 J Bretherton 32:40

M55: 1 F Rafferty (S’port W) 34;37

Women: 1 D Crook (Liv PS, W45) 39:18

YORK 10km, August 2

Overall: 1 S Roberts (Ret) 30:39; 2 D Garbutt (Durh) 31:00; 3 J Dagar (Leeds) 31:02; 4 T Hill (Hallam) 31:07; 5 M Taylor 31:09; 6 M Rendell (Chapel A) 31:19

M40: 1 M Thackwray (Ilk) 31:30

M50: 1 A Croft) 34:21

M60: 1 M Dillon 39:19

Women: 1 H Hobbs (Leeds) 34:56; 2 A Hsu (Newark) 35:53; 3 S Hunter (W Chesh) 36:40

W50: 1 J Briscoe (Wake) 39:28

BASSINGHAM BASH 5, Lincoln, August 1

Frenchman Titouan Le Grix, a 3:52 miler, took the race from Mansfield’s James McRae in 24:31.

Overall: 1 T Le Grix (FRA) 24:31; 2 J McRae (Mansf) 24:47; 3 M Walton (Morp) 24:49; 4 L Taylor (Leeds) 24:59; 5 N Marsh (Leeds) 25:10; 6 J Parkinson (Newark) 25:34

Women: 1 E Brooks (Linc W) 28:40; 2 K Marsh (Notts) 30:39; 3 E Stevenson (Holme P, W40) 31:27

W60: 1 F Usher (Linc &D) 34;48

LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, Hyde Park, London, July 31

Overall: 1 A Hudson (M40) 16:03

M50: 1 S Combes (Herne H) 17:21

M60: 1 S Corfield (SoC) 18:33; 2 S Plummer (ESM) 18:48

M70: 1 I MacKie (E Lon) 21:10

Women: 1 L Parker (Cant, W40) 18:39

W45: 1 E Owen (Ton) 18:44

W55: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 19:47

W60: 1 P Major (S Lon) 22:20; 2 E Batson (VP&TH) 22:17

W65: 1 L Wilson (ESM) 25:20

W70: 1 A Sanders-Reece (Serp) 26:12

W75: 1 N Stanford (Serp) 27:07

WEDDING DAY MT 7km, Bushy Park, London, July 31

Overall: 1 J Hoad (THH) 21:54; 2 M Hashi (ESM) 21:56; 3 H Tivnen (Kent) 22:03

M45: 1 D Lipscomb (E&E) 23:43

M55: 1 S Winder (E&E) 24:55

M65: 1 G Neville (Shaef) 27:55

Women: 1 T McCormick (Vale R) 23:50; 2 L Bailey (Strag, W45) 24:43

W55: 1 H Rochester (Ealing E) 29:10

W65: 1 P Whitter (Strag) 30:46

MOTAVATION SERIES, Race 4, Castle Combe, Oxfordshire, July 30

Matthew Lock won over the shorter of the two routes here at Combe for his third successive win in this popular series.

This time it was over a 4-mile, 370-yards course and yielded a 16-second victory over Duncan Lawrence in 21:50. Lock then won the Hooky 6 three days later on the Sunday.

Former late 2000’s junior international Melissa Hawtin scored her third successive victory in this series, to take the women’s race.

Overall (3M 1585yds): 1 M Lock (Wit) 21:50; 2 D Lawrence (Oxf C) 22:06; 3 T Styles (Radley, U20) 22:19

M40: 1 A Grant (Head RR) 22:43

M50: 1 J Bolton (W’stock) 23:49; 2 L Newell (Abing) 24:48

M60: 1 I Thomas (Cher) 28:11

M70: 1 R Grant (Oxf C) 32:37; 2 S Thorp (Oxf C) 33:02

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Abingdon 70; 2 Headington RR 116; 3 Alchester 140

Women: 1 M Hawtin (Oxf C) 24:54; 2 N Roebuck (Wit) 25:30; 3 S Taylor (Head RR) 25:58

W40: 1 K Reynolds (Oxf C) 30:08

W50: 1 L Kelly (W’stock) 29:7; 2 S Davies (Oxf C) 29:38; 3 S Howard (Wit) 30:22

W60: 1 S Kerswell (W’stock0 31;45

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Witney 72; 2 Head RR 86; 3 Oxford C 126

SALE SIZZLERS 5km SERIES, Greater Manchester, July 30

Harry Johnson led three of his Salford team mates into the top four with a time of 14:42.

Spoiling the Salford party was top veteran, Vale Royal’s Chris Williams, with a 14:51 clocking in fifth spot that was just four seconds outside his pre-veteran personal best.

Overall: 1 H Johnson (Salf) 14:42; 2 J Birmingham (Salf) 14:43; 3 B Laurence (Salf) 14:44; 4 C Rowlinson (Salf) 14:51; 5 C Williams (Vale R, M40) 14:58; 6 A Doyle (Vale R) 15:02

M45: 1 R Coen (Wilm) 16:09

M50: 1 A Parker (Leeds) 16:52

M55: 1 A Porter (Bramhall) 17:09; 2 D Bennett (Roch) 17:13

M60: 1 S Chambers (Salf) 18:36

M70: 1 B Greaves (Royt) 21:15

M75: 1 M Curley (Chorl) 22:08

M80: 1 M Cunningham (Manch) 27:49

Women: 1 K Fitzpatrick (Chorl, W35) 17:28; 2 B Hansen (Alt, W35) 17:29; 3 E Russell (Salf) 17:34

W45: 1 L Brown (Dids) 18:58

W50: 1 K Longley (Liv PS) 17:36

W55: 1 D Broad (Vale R) 21:18

W60: 1 K Wood-Doyle (Stock) 22;10

W65: 1 J Cordingley (Sale) 22;14

CHASE THE SUN BATTERSEA PARK 5km, London, July 29

Battersea Park again echoed to the pounding of hundreds of racing shoes o n a summer evening and Jack Rowe, in his first outing since a 60:17 half and 2:07:47 full marathon in New York and London, honed his speed with a comfortable victory in 13:37.

Given his over-distance races earlier in the year, the 30-year-old’s time was just five seconds outside his best when winning the Home National International a year earlier.

For the women, Alexandra Bell was also back in action after early year personal bests, when the 33-year-old set new marks of 30:55 and 69:15 for 10km and Half-marathon in Valencia and Bath.

Here, the return was 15:32, just eight seconds outside her best set on New Year’s Eve. Behind, Rebecca Weston, who has also been setting personal bests in longer races earlier this year was given 16:11, 11-seconds down on her best set in that same race last December.

Top Flight 5km Overall: 1 J Rowe (AFD) 13;37; 2 K Omar (Bir) 14:04; 3 J Escalante-Phillips (C&C) 14:13; 4 T Chandler (AFD) 14:27; 5 J Coates (Belg) 14:32; 6 B Alcock (Bed C) 14:37; 7 L Ryan (Belg) 14:37; 8 F Goodman (Hy, U20) 14:38; 9 J Hobbs (B&H) 14:41; 10 F Grierson High) 14:44

M40: 1 N Barry (Sale) 15:16

M50: 1 B Wilder (Herne H) 17:26

U20: 2 E Sankey (Mansf) 15:01

U17: 1 O Goodman (Hy) 15:59

Women: 1 A Bell (Pudsey) 15:32; 2 R Weston (Inv EK) 16:11; 3 Maddie Jordan-Lee (AFD) 16:14; 4 L Hart (Best A, W35) 16:30; 5 R Laurie (Chich R) 16:48; 6 I Padfield 16:56; 7 E Bradley (Belg) 16:58; 8 K Weir (TVH) 17:09; 9 E Apsley (THH) 17:10; 10 H Hall (Win RC, W35) 17:15

W45: 1 L Bailey (Strag) 17:41

Open 5km, selected:

M65: 1 C Wigby (Horsh J) 19:21

Women: 1 L Reid (Ton) 17:30

W45: 1 M Galea (Horsh J) 19:43

SOUTH WEST PB SERIES, Bath, Somerset, July 29

17-year-old Tobi-Lee Loughlin was inside the 15-minute mark again with a 14:54 clocking.

Overall: 1 T Loughlin (T Bath, U18) 14:54; 2 A Gibson (Wells) 15:04; 3 O Squire (T Bath, U18) 15:06

M40: 1 D Awde (B&W) 15:48

U16: 1 J Mayneord (Swin) 15:36; 2 T Cobley (Poole) 15:37

M60: 1 M Robinson (B&W) 17:52

Women: 1 M Johnson (Eg H) 17:27

W50: 1 R Ellis (W’bury) 20;13

U18: 1 E Lowe (Glouc) 17:54

WIRRAL SEASIDE 5km, Moreton, Merseyside, July 29

Overall: 1 L Morris (W Chesh, U20) 15:03; 2 A Peers (Wake) 15:24

M60: 1 B Murphy (Wallasey) 18:48

Women: 1 G Moore (Eryri, W40) 18:04

W50: 1 L Grantham (Pensby) 21:12

W60: 1 T Carr (Liv) 22:41

LINCOLN 5km SERIES, July 28

In her first race since a couple of early season 32-minute 10km races, Abbie Donnelly, the 2024 Inter-Counties Cross-Country winner, won by a minute from Lincoln Wellington clubmate Charlie Thornton, in 15:43, to finish third overall.

Overall: 1 J Perkinson (Newark) 15:19

Women: 1 A Donnelly (Linc W) 15:43; 2 C Thornton (Linc W) 16:52

W50: 1 T Fearn (Caistor) 20:13