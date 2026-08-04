Sierre-Zinal 2026: world's best prepare for the race of five 4000s

This weekend the 2026 Mountain Running World Cup rolls into Switzerland for one of the highlights of the mountain running calendar – Sierre -Zinal. First held in 1974, Sierre-Zinal is recognised as the oldest race of its kind in Europe.

Sierre-Zinal is the World Cup’s next long mountain race and it is stage 11 of this year’s competition. Known as ‘la course des cinq 4000s’ or ‘the race of the five 4000-metre peaks’, its iconic 31-kilometre course climbs 2200 metres from Sierre before descending 1100 metres into Zinal.

Sierre-Zinal has been part of the WMRA World Cup since 2019, and since then has provided the backdrop for some of the most competitive World Cup stages ever witnessed. Now celebrating its 53rd edition, the legendary Swiss race remains unique as the only mountain-running event in Europe bringing together two of the sport’s biggest international circuits: the WMRA World Cup and the Golden Trail World Series.

The current records belong to Kilian Jornet (ESP), who ran 2:25:34 in 2024, and Maude Mathys (SUI), who recorded 2:49:20 in 2019. Prior to Jornet finally beating the men’s record in 2024, it was held by Jonathan Wyatt (NZL) for 16 years. Wyatt is now WMRA World Cup Manager, strengthening the link between the WMRA and Sierre-Zinal still further.

ANTI-DOPING EDUCATION INITIATIVE

This year’s event will also mark an important step in the WMRA’s commitment to clean sport. Together with the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the WMRA has invested in a new anti-doping education initiative created specifically for the mountain and trail-running community.

Following the first online session held in April, the initiative’s first on-site education sessions will take place during the Sierre-Zinal weekend, giving athletes, coaches and managers direct access to practical guidance on anti-doping regulations, testing procedures, and their rights and responsibilities.

ELITE FIELDS

Sierre-Zinal always attracts top elite fields, but it also throws up some wild cards in the form of crossover stars from other sports like triathlon, road running and skiing. This year is no exception.

Last year’s winners, Philemon Ombogo Kiriago and Caroline Jepkoech Kimutai (both KEN), return to defend their titles. Kiriago has been dominant as ever in this year’s World Cup and is currently lying in second place in the men’s competition with two wins in the long distance races (at Broken Arrow and Transvulcania). After Kimutai burst onto the scene at last year’s Sierre-Zinal we haven’t seen her in the World Cup but she won Ledro Sky Trentino at the end of May. It will be exciting to watch her in action again here.

Four-time winner Maude Mathys (SUI) will be back again to try to better her third place from last year. Will her record remain for another year? Ruth Gitonga (KEN) is leading our women’s World Cup competition and is in dominant form this year with six podiums from six races, including wins at Grossglockner, Vauban and Transvulcania. It will be interesting to see how her debut at Sierre-Zinal unfolds. The 2023 women’s winner, Sophia Laukli (USA), will also be back and Nienke Brinkman (NED), second on her memorable debut here in 2021, continues her return from injury.

The women’s competition is sure to be fierce, with huge depth in the form of Oria Liaci (SUI), fourth here last year, Madalina Florea (ROU), third in 2024 and having another strong season this year, German Olympic marathoner Laura Hottenrott, fifth last year, Miao Yao (CHN), who was sixth last year and fourth in 2023 and Anna Gibson (USA), who has finished eighth and sixth here and won the recent Broken Arrow Ascent. In addition we will see Kirsty Skye Dickson (BGR), who is having a great 2026 World Cup, making her debut here, and Camilla Magliano (ITA), currently just behind Dickson in this year’s World Cup rankings, who has had three strong results here, will also run.

The men’s competition looks equally exciting. The top five contenders in this year’s men’s World Cup will be on the start line - Kiriago, Richard Omaya Atuya (KEN), Ephantus Mwangi Njeri (KEN), Rodríguez Flores Brayan (MEX) and Paul Machoka (KEN). Between them they have dominated the podiums at this year’s events so far.

But they will face a depth of competition they haven’t experienced yet this year. Elhousine Elazzaoui (MAR), who has won most races but never Sierre-Zinal (though he came so close in 2024) will no doubt redouble his efforts to finally take the title. He will once again be one of the men’s favourites. Like Elazzaoui, Patrick Kipngeno (KEN) has never won here, despite three second places. In addition Andreu Blanes (ESP), 2022 winner and eighth last year, returns this year, alongside Martin Nilsson (SWE), and Olympic triathlete Adrien Brifford (SUI), who were sixth and fourth respectively on their impressive debuts last year.

As ever the only certainty at Sierre-Zinal is that there will be a few surprises. Six-time top ten finisher Robbie Simpson (GBR) can never be discounted here. Jessie Diggins (USA), Olympic gold medallist in cross country skiing, makes her debut here and could be one to watch.

Schedule

Saturday August 8 – 10.30am elite women’s start; 11am elite men’s start

Follow all the action on the WMRA social media channels and via local broadcasters.