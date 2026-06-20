Lawrence Okoye: from raw power to world-class precision

The British discus record-holder believes he has the tools to challenge the world's best, but as Lawrence Okoye heads to the Novuna UK Athletics Championships, his focus remains firmly on turning potential into performance.

British discus record-holder Lawrence Okoye arrives at the UK Athletics Championships as an athlete on the brink. Training numbers, biomechanical data and flashes of form on the circuit all suggest there is a huge throw waiting to happen.

For Okoye, though, this season is not about chasing a single magical distance or fixating on medals. It’s about finally aligning his day‑to‑day work with what happens when it matters most.

"My goals for the season are just to hit my ceiling," he says. "Training has shown me I’m capable of being the best in the world, but the execution isn’t there every time yet."

The 32-year-old has already seen both sides of that equation. A British record and strong performances in top-class fields underline his quality, while a disappointing outing in Stockholm recently served as a reminder that, when you are still bedding in technical changes, competition can be unforgiving.

He takes it all in his stride, framing 2024 not as a “make or break” year, but as another step towards a bigger target.

Process, not podiums

This summer’s calendar, with its major championships and Diamond League fixtures, invites talk of medals and rankings. Okoye’s language is different. He keeps coming back to the craft of throwing.

"I wouldn’t say this year feels ‘bigger’ because of the Euros or Commonwealths," he explains. "I’m much more concerned with the process than with specific goals. The process is what’s going to get me to my ultimate goal of being a champion at world level.

It doesn’t really excite me to think, ‘Oh, I can get a medal in the Commonwealths.’ That doesn’t do much for me if it doesn’t also mean I can get a medal at the Worlds or the Olympics. What motivates me is improving day to day – much more than medals."

It is a perspective shaped by experience – and by a sporting journey that has taken in rugby and American football as well as athletics.

Perspective from a “one‑in‑a‑million life”

At an age when some peers are winding down, Okoye bristles at the idea that motivation should be harder to find.

"I find it laughable when people talk about motivation dropping off after 30," he says. "I see people with much tougher lives than mine – getting up early, working long hours, raising kids, working multiple jobs. I’m playing a sport I love.

It’s absolutely a privilege to do what I do, so I don’t look at it as a grind. That framing just doesn’t make sense to me."

His varied career has given him a broad view of what sport can offer.

"I’ve had so many experiences in so many different worlds that I feel like I’ve lived four or five different lives," he reflects. "When I look at the sum total of my life so far, it’s hard to say things have gone wrong or been bad. I’ve been incredibly privileged and very fortunate."

Rather than wondering what might have been, he is firmly focused on what might still be.

From raw power to technical understanding

Many UK fans first noticed Okoye at London 2012, when he made the Olympic final as a 20-year-old force of nature. He sees that younger version of himself as almost a different athlete.

"In 2012 I was really relying on pure physicality," he says. "My technique was lacking, but I was fully committed to that approach and I got the most out of what I had.

Over the last couple of years I’ve learned so much more about the best way to throw. Our knowledge of discus has changed, just like science changes – you grow up hearing one theory, then new ideas emerge. I’ve studied the sport and improved my technique, and that’s the biggest difference between me now and me in 2012."

Now, the question is how often he can turn that greater understanding into big distances in the stadium.

Ceiling, floor and the 70m question

A winter spent in warmer training bases has already paid dividends.

"I had an excellent winter in nice, hot, sunny places – not the UK," he says with a smile. "It went really well. I’ve raised my ceiling and I’m in a position now where I can win on any given day. The next step is raising my floor so that even my poor performances are still competitive."

The hard numbers suggest that 70 metres is more than just a dream.

"The technique I have now can allow me to throw 70 metres in a stadium," he says. "If you do that, you’ve got a great chance in any competition. It’s just about making that movement autonomous so I can let go and enjoy the big moments."

The challenge, as he sees it, is not discovering something new, but trusting what is already there.

"Once the dam breaks, it’ll flood the whole plain," he says. "I’m just waiting for that moment when I get it right in competition, when instead of 66 I’m throwing 69 or 70. It’s definitely within me – it’s just about getting it right on the day."

Back to Loughborough, eyes on London

Between international meets, Okoye is based at Loughborough University, long established as a hub for British athletics.

"I train in Loughborough," he says. "If you’re a top athlete in the UK, it’s probably the best place to base yourself. It’s got all the facilities."

Ask him for his favourite place to compete, though, and the answer comes quickly.

"London is definitely my favourite place to throw," he says.

Here at the UK Championships, Okoye’s task is simple: secure selection, keep refining the movement, and edge closer to that elusive breakthrough. If the dam does finally burst this summer, the flood of distance that follows could carry him right into the global medal picture.