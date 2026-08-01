Josh Kerr conjures more Mile magic to take Commonwealth title

Scot's show of strength blows top-class field away in Glasgow.

The home crowd got what they wanted in Glasgow on Saturday night (August 1) as Josh Kerr put on a show to emphatically win the hotly anticipated Men’s Mile at the Commonwealth Games.

Two weeks on from breaking the 27-year-old world record for the distance with 3:42.66 in London, the Scot blew away a top-class field with a display of extraordinary closing speed and strength to hit the line in 3:54.12.

Australia’s rising star Cameron Myers was second in 3:55.26, while Kenya’s former world champion Timothy Cheruiyot was third in 3:55.41 as the fast-finishing Welshman Jake Heyward clocked 3:55.54 for fourth. The 2022 1500m champion Olli Hoare was fifth in 3:56.28, with Scotland’s former world champion Jake Wightman sixth in 3:56.36.

Much of the pre-race chatter had surrounded how it might all play out. Would Kerr hit the front early and go for it, would Myers take the lead and try to grind his opponents down, or might it be cagey and play into the hands of Wightman’s finishing kick?

It was Tshepiso Masaela of Botswana who made the early running and there was to be no searing pace as the front of the tightly-bunched pack went through 800m in 2:02.8. There were a few jostles, a few elbows out as the athletes fought for position and the crowd waited to see who might blink first.

The answer came when Cheruiyot was the first of the big players to show his hand, surging from 10th to first around the 900m mark to shake things up. At that point Kerr, sat 11th but was more than happy to bide his time.

The 2023 world 1500m champion really began to move at the bell, surging into third behind Cheruiyot and Myers, with Heyward also in close order as the business end of the race approached.

Would that world record have taken too much out of Kerr’s legs or did he have anything left? It turned out that there was more than enough in reserve and, with 200m to go, he put his foot to the floor to hit the front. By that stage, Wightman was the closest pursuer and it looked like there might be a Scottish fight for gold on the Scotstoun track.

Wightman later revealed that he had been nursing a calf problem since the Monaco Diamond League on July 10 and his challenge began to fade approaching the final 100m. Ahead, Kerr had removed all doubt as to who might be the victor. His splits between 1400m-1500m of 12.8 and 1500m-1600m of 12.5 had sent him well clear, affording him the chance to celebrate over the remaining nine metres. No-one had an answer.

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