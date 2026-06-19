Zapletalová strengthens European title credentials with Doha victory

Slovak athlete clocks a world-leading 52.30 in the 400m hurdles at the Diamond League in Qatar as she underlines her status as favourite for the European Championships in Birmingham this August.

Emma Zapletalová produced the performance of the night at the Doha Diamond League on Friday (June 19), storming to a world-leading 52.30 in the women's 400m hurdles and further establishing herself as the leading contender for European gold later this summer.

The Slovak's winning mark not only improved her own national record but also moved her to No.6 on the world all-time list, making her the fastest European woman in the event this year by a considerable margin.

With the European Athletics Championships set for Birmingham in August, Zapletalová's latest display strengthens her position as the athlete to beat. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign and delivered another statement performance in Doha, pulling clear over the closing stages to record one of the fastest times ever run by a European athlete.

While Zapletalová stole the headlines, several other athletes produced notable performances in Qatar. Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino won the women's 400m with ease in 48.91.

In the women's triple jump, Cuba's Davisleydi Velazco leapt 15.13m, the best mark recorded in the world since 2023 and one of the standout field event performances of the season.

Addison Wiley also impressed in the women's 800m, producing a well-judged run to secure victory in a personal best of 1:57.43. The American moved through strongly on the final bend before pulling clear down the home straight, holding off a challenge from Tsigie Duguma of Ethiopia and continuing the excellent form she has shown throughout the season.

Wiley's performance underlined her emergence as one of the leading middle-distance athletes on the Diamond League circuit this year, and her latest victory will further boost confidence ahead of the major championships later in the summer.

In the men's pole vault, Emmanouil Karalis claimed victory with a best clearance of 5.92m. The Greek vaulter was the only athlete to clear the height, demonstrating impressive consistency throughout the competition.

Karalis, who won Olympic bronze in Paris last year, continues to establish himself among the world's elite pole vaulters. His success in Doha adds another major title to his growing collection and provides further momentum as he builds towards the European Championships in Birmingham.

The Doha meeting formed the seventh stop on the 2026 Diamond League circuit and served as another important marker ahead of a summer that will culminate with the European Championships in Birmingham and the Diamond League final in Brussels.