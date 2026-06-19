Asha Philip, former European indoor 60m champion, hangs up her sprints spikes

British athlete overcame a horrendous knee injury in 2007 to win medals at the Olympics, World and European Championships and Commonwealth Games.

In 2007 Asha Philip had the world at her feet. She won the world under-18 100m title in Ostrava and was named British Athletics Writers' Association junior athlete of the year.

Within days, though, AW received a phone call from Shaun Pickering – the shot putter and great supporter of British athletics – to say Philip had suffered a terrible knee injury at a global trampoline championships event in Canada.

Among other things her cruciate ligament was torn and it was thought to be potentially career ending.

Not only did Philip fight back and return to the track, though, but she went on to enjoy a career at the highest level for many years until now (June 19) announcing her retirement aged 35.

The budding drama student – she would go on to graduate with a degree in the subject – didn't make a fuss of the issue either. She simply got on with her rehab and slowly returned to full fitness.

During a career spanning more than 19 years, Philip represented Great Britain at every level, from winning the world youth gold in 2007 and a number of British 100m and 60m champion titles, through to the global stage where she won Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth medals, including bronze in the 4x100m at both the 2016 and 2021 Olympic Games.

Known for her lightning start, she was a former British record-holder for the 60m and became the European indoor 60m champion in 2017.

The 35-year-old leaves the sport as the joint seventh fastest woman in British history over 100m with a personal best of 11.10.

She says: “Sport has been a way of life, and I am so grateful for everything it has given me. Starting my career in both gymnastics and athletics gave me such a broad view of sport – and becoming World Youth champion in both showed me I had something special. But my true resilience showed after a serious knee injury in 2007 threatened my sporting career.

"To be able to come back from that challenging period and become a two-time Olympic medallist, a three-time world medallist, alongside multiple European, Commonwealth and British gold medals, has been the greatest achievement of my life.

"I would not have achieved what I have in this sport without the most amazing support system around me – which is centred around my family, friends, coaches, agents and of course the amazing people at British Athletics who have all been there to help me be great.

"I leave the competitive side of this beloved sport with only great memories, and now it’s time to inspire the next generation of athletes around the world to pursue their dreams, maximise their potential and achieve beyond what they think is possible. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my story – as one journey comes to an end, another one will surely begin.” See less