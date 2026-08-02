World Under-20 Champs offers a glimpse into the future

We look ahead to the World Under-20 Championships and select a few of the athlete who could make an impact in Oregon this week.

For 40 years now, the World Under-20 Championships have offer a first glimpse at the future of athletics, and when the competition returns to Eugene this month, from August 5-9, another group of emerging talents will attempt to follow a path already taken by some of the biggest names in the sport.

Hayward Field last hosted the championships in 2014, an edition that provided an early look at several competitors who would go on to become global stars. Dina Asher-Smith claimed her first global title by winning the 100m, while Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei became the first champion crowned at the Oregon venue after winning the 10,000m.

Australia’s Matthew Denny, USA hurdler Shamier Little, Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas and South Korea’s Woo Sanghyeok were among those who also competed in Eugene before going on to achieve senior world and Olympic success.

Now, 12 years on, the championships return to the stadium that hosted the senior world championships in 2022 and is once again set to provide the backdrop for some of the most promising athletes on the planet.

The build-up has not been without some disappointment, however, with injury stopping a few of the biggest names from competing. New Zealand middle-distance star Sam Ruthe will be absent as he recovers from a stress fracture in his lower leg, while Australia’s Gout Gout – one of the most talked-about young sprinters in the world after his rapid rise over 100m and 200m – will also miss out due to a hamstring tear. British 800m runner Phoebe Gill has also sadly withdrawn on the eve of the championships.

Meanwhile Cooper Lutkenhaus, the world indoor 800m champion, has opted not to compete, with the 17-year-old explaining that he wants to “slow down this year to prepare for next year”.

We take a look at some of the names who are producing the biggest performances this year and who could make their mark in Oregon.

Jake Odey-Jordan – Great Britain & NI – 100m/200m

Odey-Jordan returns to the World Under-20 Championships with a medal already to his name, having claimed 200m bronze in Lima two years ago behind Bayanda Walaza and Gout Gout. With Walaza now beyond the age group and Gout absent, the Brit will be aiming to move higher on the podium in Eugene.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season on the US collegiate circuit, setting a European under-20 100m record of 10.01 at the Nike Outdoor Nationals on the same Hayward Field track that will host these championships. Selected for the sprint double, his 200m personal best of 20.33 also ranks him fourth in the world under-20 rankings.

Tate Taylor – USA – 100m/200m

The 18-year-old made history this year by becoming the first US high school athlete to break the 20-second barrier for 200m. He backed that up by winning both the 100m and 200m at the US Under-20 Championships in Eugene, securing his place on the American team by finishing in the top two with the qualifying standard. Taylor's rise continued on the senior stage when he claimed a memorable Diamond League 200m victory at the Prefontaine Classic, clocking a world-leading 19.75.

Shanoya Douglas – Jamaica – 100m/200m

Douglas is another one who arrives in Eugene with World Under-20 championship experience already under her belt, having claimed 200m bronze as a 16-year-old in 2024 behind Adaejah Hodge and Torrie Lewis.

Now 18, the Jamaican has continued her impressive progression, clocking personal bests of 10.98 for 100m and 22.11 for 200m this season. She also completed the sprint double at the Jamaican Under-20 Championships and will be hoping to continue her country's rich tradition of producing world-class sprinters.

Quincy Wilson – USA – 400m

Already one of the most recognisable names in the under-20 ranks, Wilson became the youngest male US track and field Olympian in history at the Paris Games, where he helped the USA claim gold in the 4x400m relay.

Now 18, Wilson boasts a personal best of 44.10 for 400m, but he faces strong competition from American team-mate Jayden DeLeon, who caused one of the biggest upsets at the US Under-20 Championships by defeating Wilson with a lifetime best of 44.52.

Marta Alemayo – Ethiopia – 3000m/5000m

Alemayo has already achieved more than most athletes twice her age. The Ethiopian announced herself on the global stage by winning the World Under-20 Cross Country Championships in 2024 before adding 3000m bronze at the World U20 Championships in Lima later that year.

The 18-year-old has continued to progress, setting world under-18 bests over 3000m indoors and outdoors in 2025. Also a strong 5000m runner, Alemayo’s event selection remains unclear with the Ethiopian team yet to be announced at the time of writing.

Jorge A. Hodelín – Cuba – Long jump

The 19-year-old broke the world under-20 record with a leap of 8.46m at the Envol Trophée in Pierre-Bénite, France this year, surpassing Mattia Furlani’s previous mark of 8.38m.

That performance also places Hodelín among the leading long jumpers in the world this year, ranking joint fourth on the senior 2026 list. Having already reached a senior global final by finishing fourth at the World Indoor Championships earlier this year, the Cuban arrives in Eugene as one of the leading medal contenders.

Tito Odunaike – Great Britain & NI – Triple jump

One of Britain’s brightest young field event prospects, Odunaike has enjoyed a breakthrough 2026 season despite being only 17 years old. The Milton Keynes athlete made history by becoming the youngest male winner of a British Indoor Championships title, claiming the triple jump crown with a final-round leap of 15.75m.

He has continued to progress, improving his personal best to 16.12m at the Mannheim International Gala — a mark that leads the European under-20 rankings. [Euro U18 result to come here…]

Izobelle Louison-Roe – Australia – High jump/Triple jump

Louison-Roe returns to the World Under-20 Championships after claiming high jump silver in Lima in 2024, where her clearance of 1.89m saw her finish runner-up behind Angelina Topić.

The Australian has since expanded her talent to include triple jump, setting personal bests of 1.95m in the high jump and 13.36m in the triple jump, the latter a national under-20 record. Selected for both events in Eugene, Louison-Roe will look to challenge for more medals.

Yan Ziyi – China – Javelin

The Chinese thrower won World Under-20 gold in 2024 before continuing her extraordinary progression. Still only 18, Yan has since pushed the boundaries even further, throwing 71.74m at the Xiamen Diamond League to improve her own world under-20 record and move to second on the women’s all-time senior list. With a global junior title and world record already to her name, Yan will be the clear favourite to retain her crown in Eugene.

Keep an eye on the AW website and social media channels for news and updates from Oregon