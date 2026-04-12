Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

British discus record of 71.88m for Lawrence Okoye

AW News British discus record of 71.88m for Lawrence Okoye

British discus record of 71.88m for Lawrence Okoye

Log out
AW
Published: 12th April, 2026
Updated: 12th April, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

The 34-year-old improves his previous record of 70.76m at the Ramona Throws Series World Invitational in Oklahoma.

Lawrence Okoye improved his own British discus record of 70.76m to 71.88m at the Ramona Throws Series World Invitational in Oklahoma on Saturday (April 11).

It is the fourth time Okoye has broken the national record for the discus and with his latest performance it means the 34-year-old now sits in the world all-time top 10.

Okoye finished third as Matt Denny of Australia took victory in 73.58m ahead of Steven Richter of Germany with 72.47m.

Among those finishing behind Okoye were European champion Kristjan Ceh from Slovenia and Olympic champion Roje Stona from Jamaica.

The venue is known for its favourable wind conditions and last year saw Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania set a world record of 75.56m.

AW
athletes mentioned
Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2026 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link