British discus record of 71.88m for Lawrence Okoye

The 34-year-old improves his previous record of 70.76m at the Ramona Throws Series World Invitational in Oklahoma.

Lawrence Okoye improved his own British discus record of 70.76m to 71.88m at the Ramona Throws Series World Invitational in Oklahoma on Saturday (April 11).

It is the fourth time Okoye has broken the national record for the discus and with his latest performance it means the 34-year-old now sits in the world all-time top 10.

Okoye finished third as Matt Denny of Australia took victory in 73.58m ahead of Steven Richter of Germany with 72.47m.

Among those finishing behind Okoye were European champion Kristjan Ceh from Slovenia and Olympic champion Roje Stona from Jamaica.

The venue is known for its favourable wind conditions and last year saw Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania set a world record of 75.56m.