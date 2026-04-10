Start to Finish – Marathon essentials for training and racing

We take a look at the latest running gear and accessories to help you with your next marathon

Oakley – Bisphaera Speed - £168.00

The latest stylish design from sporting eyewear specialists Oakley delivers a twin-lens frame, providing grip and excellent coverage at any pace.

The Unobtainium Earsocks and Nosepad use a patented material to ensure maximum comfort and increase grip with perspiration to keep the frame in place without slipping.

The O-Matter thermoplastic frame makes for improved strength and flexibility, as well as being super-lightweight.

And of course, the lens provides ultra-clear visibility and protection in a wide range of lighting conditions, perfect for changeable weather when on the move.

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AG1 – Supplement – From £79.00

AG1 has become one of the most recognisable names in daily nutrition supplements, providing a convenient all-in-one solution. At its core, AG1 is a powdered greens drink designed to replace multiple supplements, combining over 75 ingredients including vitamins, minerals, probiotics, prebiotics, and plant extracts in a single daily serving.

One of the key strengths of AG1 is its convenience. Rather than managing a complex range of tablets and capsules, simply mix one scoop with water to deliver a broad spectrum of nutrients. This makes it particularly appealing for busy individuals and athletes who want a streamlined approach to daily supplementation. It effectively functions as a multivitamin, probiotic, and greens powder in one.

Nutritionally, AG1 is comprehensive. A single serving provides over 100% of the recommended daily intake for several key vitamins, including vitamin C, vitamin E, and the full range of B vitamins, which play a critical role in energy production and overall metabolic function. The inclusion of probiotics also supports gut health, potentially aiding digestion and microbiome balance.

Another benefit is its broad-spectrum wellness focus. Alongside essential nutrients, AG1 includes adaptogens and plant compounds aimed at supporting stress management, immune function, and recovery.

Importantly, AG1 is NSF Certified for Sport, meaning it has been independently tested for banned substances and contaminants, an important consideration for competitive athletes. It is also suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences, being vegan, gluten-free, and free from artificial additives.

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Sunski – Paldino Sunglasses - £67.95

With a larger, wraparound coverage design, these glasses provided dependable protection with a stylish appeal.The dual-bridge design helps with ventilation, and the lightweight construction means extended comfort when on the move.

The Helio PC lens is polarised and blocks 100% of UVA, UVB and UV400 harmful wavelength rays for the best protection in the sun and gets a lifetime durability warranty for extra peace of mind.

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Superfeet – Run Pacer Elite - £85.00

Featuring a Carbitex carbon fibre plate and a SuperRev responsive foam base, these insoles aim to add that super-shoe feel to your everyday trainers.

The combination of the two materials often found in the latest race day models allows you to experience a similar effect in training shoes as well as the ability to take that added propulsion from shoe to shoe.

The insoles feel soft and springy, and the added propulsion from the plate really does give an extra level of toe-off spring to your everyday shoes.

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Les Mills – Sculpt Bands - £49.99

Perfect for strength and conditioning, these high-quality resistance bands help tone muscle, feel strong and improve balance and coordination. A simple to use App provides easy-to-follow instructions to new users, and the varying resistance of the bands makes progressive training easy.

Versatile and portable, the lightweight yet durable bands come with a carry pouch and are easy to use for added resistance and stretching at home or when travelling.

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Truefuels – Fuel, Hydrate, Regulate

Truefuels is a new but credible entrant into the performance nutrition space, co-founded by Olympic triathlete Alistair Brownlee. Built around elite-level insight and sports science, the brand focuses on clean, functional products designed specifically for endurance athletes. One of its most innovative offerings is CoreCtrl, a supplement aimed at improving performance in challenging environmental conditions.

Unlike traditional sports nutrition products that focus primarily on energy delivery or hydration, Truefuels takes a more physiological approach. CoreCtrl is designed to support the body’s natural thermoregulation processes, essentially helping athletes better manage internal heat during exercise.

The formulation combines key electrolytes with ingredients such as taurine and piperine, targeting improved fluid balance, muscle function, and heat dissipation. The intended effect is an enhanced sweat response and more efficient evaporative cooling, helping to reduce internal heat build-up during prolonged or high-intensity efforts.

From a performance perspective, this translates into greater stability under stress. By supporting cardiovascular function and reducing thermal strain, the supplement aims to allow athletes to sustain effort for longer.

Another benefit is its integration into a broader fuelling strategy. Truefuels products are designed to work together, combining hydration, electrolyte balance, and energy delivery with this newer focus on heat management.

Importantly, the brand emphasises clean, minimal ingredients, avoiding unnecessary additives and focusing on functional outcomes.

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Claymore – Heady3 - £49.95

While it may be getting lighter in the evening, for some runners, their schedule means training at night. This lightweight and versatile wearable light features 6 light modes and 4 LED colours that suit any environment.

With an adjustable headband and tilting angle, the unit can light your footsteps as well as the path ahead of you. It’s easy to charge via USB and provides between 4 and 60 hours of light depending on power output.

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Tracksmith – Spring Marathon Range – From £70.00

This range of Spring Marathon-inspired apparel is perfect for training and race day. Celebrate your run in Tokyo, Boston or London with the stylish Tracksmith collection, with shorts, singlets and t-shirts available.

Everything has that stylish New-England inspired Tracksmith look and uses the latest fabrics to provide moisture-wicking and breathable pieces for comfort and performance.

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