Botswana win record-breaking men's 4x400m on home soil

World 400m champion Collen Kebinatshipi anchored Botswana to victory in a race which saw the fastest ever split in a men's 4x400m.

Botswana rounded off the eighth edition of the World Athletics Relays – the first to be held in Africa – in some style as they battled to victory in the men's 4x400m on home soil.

In front of a packed National Stadium in Gaborone, the quartet of Lee Bhekempilo Eppie, Letsile Tebogo, Bayapo Ndori and Collen Kebinatshipi clocked 2:54.47.

That is the third fastest time in a men's 4x400m, after the USA's 2:54.29 and 2:54.43 from the 1993 World Athletics Championships and Paris Olympics respectively.

Botswana were pushed all the way by South Africa and Australia, with the quartets recording respective marks of 2:55.07 and 2:55.20. They are the fifth and sixth quickest times in the history of the men's 4x400m.

South Africa were largely aided by Lythe Pillay, who ran the fastest ever split in a men's 4x400m with 42.66, bettering the 42.9 that Michael Johnson produced in Stuttgart 33 years ago.

In the women's 4x400m final, Henriette Jæger produced a fine anchor leg of 48.91 to secure the victory for Norway. The world indoor 400m bronze and European indoor 400m silver medallist was part of the quartet that included Josefine Tomine Eriksen, Amalie Iuel and Astri Ertzgaard, who combined to clock 3:20.96.

The British quartet of Laviai Nielsen, Nicole Yeargin, Poppy Mailk and Charlotte Henrich placed fourth with 3:22.77 behind Norway, Spain (3:21.25) and (3:22.66).

Olympic champions Canada stuttered in a dramatic men's 4x100m, which saw the British team DNF. The USA foursome of Ronnie Baker, Max Thomas, Lance Lang and Pjai Austin secured the win with 37.43.

South Africa, with Akani Simbine on the anchor leg, ran an African record of 37.49 and Germany were third in 37.76.

Elaine Thompson-Herah returned to international competition by anchoring Jamaica to victory in the women's 4x100m final.

The five-time Olympic sprints champion is back this season after returning from an Achilles tendon tear that forced her to miss the Paris Olympics and required an extensive recovery plan.

Combined with Briana Williams, Jodean Williams and Lavanya Williams, they clocked 42.00 ahead of Canada, who ran a national record of 42.17.

The USA continued their dominance of the mixed 4x400m at the World Athletics Relays – they'd won the last two editions – with Bailey Lear anchoring the quartet of Bryce Deadmon, Paris Peoples and Jenoah McKiver to clock 3:07.47. Jamaica ran a national record of 3:08.24 for second.

Great Britain secured bronze as the foursome of Alex Haydock-Wilson, Lina Nielsen, Jake Minshull and Yemi Mary John clocked 3:09.84.

With the mixed 4x100m being such a new event, there was almost a certainty that another world record would fall. Jamaica's quartet of Ackeem Blake, Tina Clayton, Goldson and Tia Clayton won the race in 39.62, ahead of Canada's 40.23.

The mixed relay events also served as the main qualification path for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest this September.

Earlier qualification rounds had served as a route to next year's World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

Five British teams – mixed 4x100m, mixed 4x400m, men's 4x100m, women's 4x400m and women's 4x100m – booked their spot on the plane to China.