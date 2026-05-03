Millicent Jelimo wins on debut at Vodafone Prague Marathon

The Kenyan triumphed in tough conditions in the Czech capital, while Ethiopia's Wendemu Tsegu Berehanu secured victory in the men's race.

The Old Town Square in Prague witnessed two new marathon champions today (May 3), with Millicent Jelimo and Wendemu Tsegu Berehanu taking the wins in the Czech Republic.

In the elite women's race Jelimo, who entered with a half marathon personal best of 68:37 from Rome, crossed the line fastest in 2:24:20. She won by more than two minutes ahead of second-placed Janet Ruguru Gichumbi (2:26:41), with Angela Jemesunde Tanui (2:27:45) just over a minute behind.

Conditions were rather hot and with athletes running in 22C heat, it meant that Lonah Chemtai Salpeter's course record of 2:19:46 was too difficult to get near.

For a large part of the men's elite race, it appeared that Wendemu Tsegu Berehanu might attack Alexander Mutiso's course record of 2:05:09 – especially as he went through half-way in 61:48 – but that mark remained out of reach for runners again this year.

Kenya's Felix Kipkoech finished with 2:07:45, while the elite trio was completed by Ethiopian Shiferaw Andualem Belay, who was 14 seconds back to third. Justus Kipkorir, who was one of the favourites and wrestled for the lead with the victorious Wendemu until the final kilometres, dropped to fourth late on.

The Czech National Championships featured an unexpected leader until the halfway point. Matěj Zima set the pace in the first half of the race, but subsequently, Yann Havlena took the reins. The defending champion enjoyed a "one-man show" for the remainder of the course, crossing the finish line in a time of 2:17:48 and improving his personal best. The silver medal was secured by the experienced Vít Pavlišta, who recorded a time of 2:21:23, while David Vaš will take home the bronze with 2:23:03.

Michaela Brtníčková dominated in the domestic women's category, improving her personal best at the Marathon Prague by nearly eight minutes with a time of 2:42:27. Second place went to Eva Filipiová, who claimed the silver medal in 2:43:54. A huge surprise and a promise for the future was delivered by Laura Matulová. On her marathon debut, she clocked a time of 2:46:29 and deservedly earned the bronze.

The European Police Marathon Championship was won by Mario Bauernfeind from Austria with an excellent time of 2:19:10, while Germany's Anna Langerwisch led the women with a time of 2:32:13. As in the previous year, the Junior Marathon was dominated by Gymnázium Dr. Antona Randy from Jablonec nad Nisou.