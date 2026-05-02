British success on day one at the World Athletics Relays in Botswana

Britain dominate women’s 4x400m with second fastest ever time at World Relays, Australia set Oceania men's 4x400m record and Jamaica run world mixed 4x100m record.

The opening day of the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana, saw Britain among the teams to qualify for next year's World Championships in Beijing.

In the men's and women's 4x100m and 4x400m, plus mixed 4x100m and 4x400m, the top two teams in each heat, plus the next two fastest teams in each event, qualified for Beijing and advanced to Sunday’s finals in Gaborone.

Remaining teams return for an additional qualifying round on Sunday, where four teams will secure the final qualification places for the World Championships in 2027.

In addition, the mixed relay events serve as the main qualification path for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest this September.

The day began with Canada breaking its own world record in the mixed 4x100m with 40.07 but Jamaica soon became the first country to run sub-40 seconds in this relatively new event as Ackeem Blake, Tina Clayton, Kadrian Goldson and Tia Clayton combined to clock 39.99.

Great Britain & NI posted the fastest times in the mixed 4x400m with 3:09.69 and women’s 4x400m with 3:21.28, both of which were world leads, while Australia beat the Oceanian record to lead the qualifiers in the men’s 4x400m with 2:57.30.

In the mixed 4x400m, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Lina Nielsen and Jake Minshull put anchor runner Yemi Mary John in a great position as she took the win with a 49.15 split.

There was disappointment for the Brits in the women's 4x100m, though, as they were disqualified for a delayed baton exchange. They will get another chance to race in the repechage on Sunday, however.

The men's 4x100m saw the Brits clock 38.01 to finish second in their heat courtesy of Jeremiah Azu, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Romell Glave.

The British women's 4x400m team clocked 3:21.28 with Laviai Nielsen handing to Emily Newnham, who ran a 49.09 split, then Charlotte Henrich and Nicole Yeargin.

In the men's 4x400m, the British quartet of Lewis Davey, Lee Thompson, Seamus Derbyshire and Toby Harries finished seventh in 3:01.22, but they will also race again in the repechage on Sunday.

UK fans can watch the action on BBC iPlayer and website from 12.50-15:55 on May 3.