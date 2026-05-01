Strong line-ups at the Vodafone Prague Marathon

Historic city is poised to host the annual 26.2-mile event on May 3 with nearly 12,000 runners set to tackle the race.

The attention of all fans in the running world will turn to Prague on Sunday, May 3. The start of the Vodafone Prague Marathon will feature elite international athletes with personal bests deep under the 2:06 mark in the men’s category and 2:20 in the women’s category, including experienced marathoners and debutants who could significantly impact the results. The start list promises a fast race and battles for the top positions in both the men's and women's categories.

One of the main names in the men's race will be Kenyan Justus Kipkorir Limo, who improved his personal best to 2:04:55 in Seville this year. He comes to Prague with the ambition to run even faster and rank among the main favourites. Limo hails from Kaptagat, a place associated with numerous elite marathoners in the world of endurance running. His preparation is built on daily discipline and hard training—the foundations that have long placed the Kenyan running school among the strongest in the world.

He will face very strong competition from other runners with personal bests at the elite world level. Ethiopian Berehanu Wandemu Tsegu will arrive in Prague with a time of 2:05:14 from Dubai, Kenyan Victor Kipchirchir has a maximum of 2:05:43 from Barcelona, and Lameck Kibiwot Too, also from Kenya, clocked 2:06:29 in Rotterdam. Also at the start are other holders of personal bests under 2:05, such as Andualem Belay Shiferaw, who ran 2:04:44 in Berlin in 2023, and Barselius Kipyego, who reached 2:04:48 in Paris two years earlier. The depth of the men’s field could be one of the key factors of the race. If a strong group forms at the beginning, the Prague course could once again offer very high-quality times.

Another interesting name will be Teshome Mekonen, who will represent the United States in Prague. A native of Tigray, Ethiopia, whose journey has taken him from school races through African and World Cross Country Championships to road running. He enters the marathon with a personal best of 2:10:16 from Berlin, aiming to improve his record.

The women's race will also offer a strong lineup. Among the main names is Kenyan Angela Jemesunde Tanui, who holds a personal best of 2:17:57 from Amsterdam. She already performed in Prague this year at the Generali Prague Half Marathon, where she clocked 1:08:40, and now she returns to the Czech capital for the full marathon distance.

“I am very happy to run the Prague Marathon for the first time. A few weeks ago, I ran the half marathon in Prague, and based on how I am doing in training, I believe I can run well. I would like to invite all Praguers to come to the streets and support us. The marathon is a long and demanding race, and the support of the spectators can motivate a runner a lot,” says Tanui.

However, the women’s start number F1 will be worn by Ethiopian Muliye Dekebo Haylemariyam, who has a personal best of 2:18:43 from Dubai and is currently the fastest woman at the start. The women's field thus promises to run at a very high pace.

It will also be interesting to watch two marathon debutants: Yalemlet Yaregal Mekuriyaw from Ethiopia, with a performance of 1:07:56 from this year’s Generali Prague Half Marathon, and Kenyan Millicent Jelimo, who enters the race with a half marathon personal best of 1:08:37 from Rome.

This year, the Vodafone Prague Marathon will present an international elite field that combines experience, fast personal bests, and new marathon ambitions. On Sunday, May 3, Prague will once again rank among the cities where a fast, world-class race can be expected.

Vodafone Prague Marathon 2026:● Edition: 31st

● Date: Sunday, May 3, start at 8:00 AM

● Start and Finish: Old Town Square

● Capacity: 11,800 participants (full capacity)

● Men's Course Record: 2:05:09 – Alexander Mutiso, KEN (2023)

● Women's Course Record: 2:19:46 – Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, ISR (2019)

● Best Czech Performance – Men: 2:12:35 – Róbert Štefko (2004)

● Best Czech Performance – Women: 2:30:10 – Eva Vrabcová Nývltová (2016)