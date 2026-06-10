Teenage sensation Lutkenhaus beats Wanyonyi at Bislett Games

American 800m runner enjoys another huge performance, as Timothy Cheruiyot wins the Dream Mile and Megan Keith breaks Yvonne Murray's Scottish 3000m record.

Cooper Lutkenhaus stormed to another big victory, this time at the Diamond League in Oslo on Wednesday (June 10), when he beat Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi by one hundredth of a second.

Just 17, the American clocked a world leading mark of 1:42.08 as the Kenyan runner-up was left to rue another defeat at the hands of the teenager. In third, Marco Arop of Canada ran 1:43.33.

Racing on the 45th anniversary of Seb Coe’s former world record-breaking 1:41.73 in Florence, Lutkenhaus looked poised throughout as he followed Wanyonyi down the back straight before making an early move with 250m to go.

Wanyonyi, 21, fought back but Lutkenhaus narrowly held him off, tumbling over the finish line, as the world indoor champion followed up his recent victory in the Stockholm Diamond League with another big performance.

"I love it here in Scandinavia," he said. "Two wins here so far and you can't get better than that. I thought he was going to get me on the line so to come out with the win is super exciting."

The Dream Mile victory at these Bislett Games went to Timothy Cheruiyot, the 2019 world champion showing a resurgence in form lately aged 30.

The Kenyan clocked 3:48.21 in a dip finish with Yared Nuguse of the United States, with both men awarded the same time, as Cam Myers of Australia was third and Britain’s Jake Wightman fifth in 3:49.36.

British athletes were out in force in the women’s 3000m with Megan Keith leading the way with a Scottish record of 8:28.35, beating Yvonne Murray’s long-standing mark of 8:29.02 from the 1988 Olympics.

Keith’s time also places her No.3 on the UK all-time rankings behind Paula Radcliffe and Laura Weightman.

The race was won by Freyweyni Hailu of Ethiopia in a world lead of 8:24.22 as Keith was seventh.

Innes FitzGerald was narrowly outside her 8:32.90 PB from last year with 8:33.37 in ninth, while Hannah Nuttall clocked 8:35.20 in 12th.

A much-anticipated men’s 5000m was won by Addisu Yihune of Ethiopia in a world lead of 12:47.62 as he held off a strong finish from Birhanu Balew of Bahrain.

Andreas Almgren of Sweden ran 12:48.61 in third, not far outside his European record of 12:44.27, while Americans Parker Wolfe (12:49.45), Grant Fisher (12:49.61) and Graham Blanks (12:49.99) were fourth, fifth and sixth.

Ky Robinson, meanwhile, broke Craig Mottram’s Australian record with 12:50.82 in eighth.

With a 19.84 (0.2) victory, Letsile Tebogo showed his rivals a clean pair of heels in the men’s 200m and reminded the 18-year-old Gout Gout (sixth place in 20.60) that he still has some way to go before he challenges the world’s best senior athletes.

In the women’s sprints, Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia won a wind-assisted 100m in 10.76 (3.2) as Amy Hunt of Britain continued her fine form with another sub-11-second run of 10.99 in second place.

Earlier in the meeting, Henriette Jæger got the two-hour televised Diamond League section of the programme off to a stirring start when she won the women’s 400m convincingly on home soil in 49.52 with Britain’s Amber Anning fourth in 50.55.

Local hero Karsten Warholm wasn’t quite able to give the Norwegian crowd a home victory in the final event of the night, though, as he couldn’t live with Alison dos Santos’ home straight strength with the Brazilian winning in 46.89 and Warholm running 47.40.

Chase Jackson of the United States won the women’s shot put in 20.74m to beat Jessica Schilder (20.11m) of the Netherlands.