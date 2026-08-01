Matt Denny's golden throw puts him in elite Commonwealth company

Australian lands another discus title, while England's Lawrence Okoye takes bronze and there are convincing 400m wins for Samuel Ogazi and Dejanea Oakley.

Prior to Saturday morning, only two men had successfully defended the men’s discus title in the history of the Commonwealth Games, and no-one had done it for 68 years. Australia’s Matthew Denny changed all of that during the penultimate athletics session in Glasgow.

The Paris Olympic bronze medallist, also a Commonwealth silver medallist in the hammer in 2018, coped best with the tricky throwing conditions as he was the only athlete to go beyond the 67m mark, achieving that three times and producing a best of 67.73m.

Fedrik Dacres’ second-round 65.10m gave the 2018 champion silver, while British record-holder Lawrence Okoye made sure of bronze for England by saving his furthest throw for the final round, reaching 64.45m to add to his silver medal from 2022. Scotland’s Nick Percy was seventh with 58.28m.

On the track, Samuel Ogazi demonstrated his potential back in June, winning the NCAA 400m title with a time of 43.38 that broke the Nigerian record and still makes him the fastest man in the world this year.

He served further notice by becoming the Commonwealth champion, making the whole process look rather straightforward as he clocked 44.25 in coming home ahead of last year’s world silver medallist, Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago (44.82). Zakithi Nene of South Africa was third with 45.21.

There was a similarly dominant performance in the women’s 400m final, as the Jamaican record-holder Dejanea Oakley eased away to win in 50.21, well clear of Sada Williams of Barbados (50.99) and Nigerian bronze medallist Ella Onojuvwevwo (51.00). Wales’ Charlotte Henrich finished just outside of the medals in 51.16, with Scotland’s Nicole Yeargin fifth (51.27) and Yemi Mary John sixth in 51.60.

Sophie Hahn had been looking to win her second medal of these Games, and looked to have it in her grasp, but England’s 100m T38 champion had to settle for silver in the T38 200m final. She had been out in front coming off the bend but was reeled in by Rhiannon Clarke of Australia, who hit the line first. Australia's Briseis Brittain was third, though there was a delay on the final results being published.

Defending champion Nathan Maguire won his second successive T54 1500m title, but the Englishman was made to work for his second gold, clocking 3:17.65 to hold off his England team-mate Daniel Sidbury (3:18.31) and Australia’s Sam Rizzo (3:18.61). Sean Frame of Scotland was fourth in 3:20.49.

Jemima Montag has won race walking gold medals at the past two Commonwealth Games, winning over 20km at the Gold Coast in 2018, then taking 10,000m victory in 2022. She made it three by successfully defending her title from Birmingham in a great contest that saw Australia complete a clean sweep of the medals.

Montag produced a personal best of 42.13.40 to overhaul long-time leader Elizabeth McMillen (42:39.87), moving into the lead with around 1200m to go, while Rebecca Henderson (43:27.46) completed the Australian domination.

Jordan Scott was a convincing winner of the men’s triple jump, the Jamaican who is currently third on the world lists this year reaching out to 16.72m (2.3), leading from start to finish after taking control with his opening leap of 16.52m (1.3). India’s Praveen Chithravel also produced his best jump, 16.58m, in the fourth round for silver, with his fellow countryman securing bronze with 16.52m.

The men’s shot put F57 final was won by Soman Rana of India, thanks to his second-round throw of 13.40m.