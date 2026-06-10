Calum Johnson wins the Blaydon Race for the fifth time

Popular race in Newcastle sees British cross-country international emerge as the winner again as the event kicks off our mid-week results round-up.

BLAYDON RACE, Newcastle, Tyne & Wear, June 9

Calum Johnson won his fifth consecutive Newcastle to Blaydon race and did so by 10 seconds from another North East of England favourite Carl Avery, who narrowly headed Chris Coulson at the line.

Slated to be held over various distances over that time from 6.2 miles in 2022, to 5.7 miles, then 5.9 miles and 6 miles this year.

Over the past six years, Johnson has won major cross-country events such as the English National twice and the Inter-Counties three times as well as notching up a host of major representative honours but this Blaydon Race celebrating the famous Blaydon Races song has been on the local calendar since 1991.

Avery’s runners-up spot was his sixth here since 2017 and made his debut in the race in 2014.

For the women, it was Lydia Turner who came out on top after a close race with Charlotte Dillon, who was again second here, in 31:42.

Turner, in her first outing of the year, was making a debut in this famous race but was second in the Quayside 5km here in 2025.

Overall (6M): 1 C Johnson (Gate) 27:59; 2 C Avery (Morp) 28:09; 3 C Coulson (Morp) 28:12; 4 L McCourt (Morp) 28:21; 5 F Brodie (Morp) 28:30; 6 A Brown (Hought) 28:56; 7 Z Kettle (Tyne Br) 28:10; 8 D Green (NSP) 29:11; 9 B Hodgeson 29:18; 10 A Sayers 29:27

M40: 1 A Swinburn 29:51

M50: 1 J Richardson (NSP) 33:17

M55: 1 M Turnbull (Elsw) 35:14

M60: 1 J Strong (NE Vets) 35:56

M65: 1 I Norman (Heaton) 37:48

Women: 1 L Turner (Birt) 31:42; 2 C Dillon (Hought) 31;49; 3 A Leadbetter (Newc U) 31:51; 4 M Stenhouse (R&N) 32:48; 5 J Eaton (Tyne BR0 34:04; 6 A Sneddon (J&H, W35) 34:33

W45: 1 J Heslop (Elsw) 35:55; 2 L Custance 36:50

W50: 1 S MacLean-Dann (NSP) 36:04; 2 D Foster (T’dale) 36:21; 3 L Sjort 37:42

W55: 1 W Chapman (Sund Str) 39:17

W60: 1 J Murdy (S Shields) 37:42; 2 A Garvie 39:28

AVR WESTBURY 5km, Wiltshire, June 9

Overall: 1 T Loughlin (T Bath) 15:16

M40: 1 C Green (Wells) 15:51

M60: 1 P Parry (B&W) 18:07

Women: 1 S Maxwell (T Bath) 17:26

W50: 1 V Ratcliffe (T Bath) 19:07

W60: 1 S Davies (B&W) 21:51

U16: 1 B Humphrey (Swin) 17:48

EAST HULL HARRIERS LEAGUE, SPROATLEY 7, June 9

Overall: 1 T Bushby (CoH) 36:54

M50: 1 S Bateson (39:19

M55: 1 A Bushby (CoH) 41:38

Women: 1 N Bell (CoH, W35) 47:17

HARWICH 5km SERIES, Essex, June 9

Overall: 1 J Patterson (Col H) 15:27

M55: 1 M Allen (Ips J) 18:18

Women: 1 P Tilly (Harw) 19:18

W75: 1 E Knott (Hatw) 27:57

ROON THE TOON 10km, Kilmarnock, June 7

Overall: 1 K Campbell (Cambus) 29:05; 2 L Hannigan (Kilb) 30:45; 3 N Gajic (Giff N) 31:00; 4 J Downey (Kil’k) 31:35; 5 S Donnachie (Cambus) 32:02; 6 S O’Neill (L’gow) 32:12

M40: Adrian Young 34:54

M50: C Hunter (I’clyde) 36:27

M60: A Potter (VPCG) 40:38

U20: J Connor (Giff N) 32:21

TEAM: 1 Giff N 28; 2 Kil’k 29; 3 Kilb 33

Women: 1 Y McNairn (Giff N, W40) 36:11; 2 M Sandison (Spr’brn, W40) 37:50; 3 A Mason (Shett, W50) 37:54; 4 E Peter (VPCG) 38:35

W60: F Ferguson (Calder) 48:09

TEAM: 1 Kil’k 22; 2 Giff N 37; 3 N Ayrs 49

DUNDEE 10km, Dundee, June 7

Overall: 1 R Donald (Dund H) 31:21; 2 N Bennett (Dund R) 32:34; 3 E Rose (E Kilb) 32:49; 4 C Mccormack (Dund H) 33:56

M40: S O’grady (Dund R) 35:35

M50: Scott Murray 37:27

M60: G Parker (Perth R) 38:35

M70: R Thomson (Perth R) 44:41

U20: J Donald (Dund H) 34:15

Women: 1 Dawn Ramsay (W40) 36:53; 2 R Van Rensburg (Fife, W50) 39:40

W60: Megan Watt 44:37

W70: M Martin (Fife) 48:18

CROY 10km, Croy, Highland, June 7

Overall: 1 Alex Geddes 33:42; 2 G Nobbs (Nairn R) 33:46; 3 T Kaeden (Ross C, U20) 34:50

M40: D MacDonald (I’ness) 34:55

M50: G Jenkins (Moray) 36:25

M70: D Nicholson (I’ness) 47:25

Women: R Alonzi (I’ness) 38:50

MY NAME’S DODDIE 10km, Silverknowes, Edinburgh, June 7

Overall: A Dalgliesh (Gala) 33:25

M40: R Meade (Edin) 35:40

Women: Amie Mason 37:44

Multi-terrain

BRADFORD MILLENNIUM WAY RELAY, Bingley, June 7

Overall (76km/1920m, 5 stages in pairs): 1 Wharf 5:51:12; 2 Saltaire 6:10:51; 3 Puds P (M40) 6:27:05; 4 Bing Trot 6:36:14

Mixed: Puds P 6:49:49

Women: 1 Bing 7:27:03; 2 Traw 7:38:27; 3 K&C 7:53:09

W40: Horsf 8:45:38

CONISTON TRAIL 10km, Coniston, June 7

Overall: Matty Brown 49:13

M50: P Reilly (M’lane) 50:27

M60: J Andrews (Amble) 55:31

Women: Bethan Lowe 50:32

W60: Gillian Rowland 67:25

Killearn trail 10km, Killearn, June 6

Overall (chip times only): G Yates (I’clyde, M40) 34:15

W60: S Lewis (Giff N) 47:27

ULTRA SCOTLAND 50, Dalry, June 6

Overall: 1 M Keeble (Stoke) 9:11:05; 2 L Mills (Bowl) 9:19:44; 3 A Ehlinger (Glas) 9:22:46

Women: 1 K M Staunton (Wig D) 11:37:49; 2 M Janus (I’leithn) 12:47:54; 3 T Lee (Glas) 13:23:56

ULTRA SCOTLAND 100, Dalry, June 6

Overall: 1 A Rutherford (Peeb, W) 20:53:25; 2 J Pallister (N’burgh) 21:12:10; 3 L Fawkes (SBF) 21:26:19

Women: 1 Rutherford 20:53:25; 2 B Rotheram (Sheff) 25:39:19; 3 E Mills (W Kirby) 27:35:17

Fell

PEN Y GHENT, Horton in Ribblesdale, June 6

Overall (5.9M/1650ft): 1 T Lamont (Helm H) 51:09; 2 C Holdsworth (Calder V) 51:48; 3 S Gunning (Cybi) 52:52; 4 W Walker (Clay) 53:40; 5 L Foley (Horw) 53:47; 6 W Barton (Amble) 54:11

M40: M McGoldrick (Sett) 56:21

M50: F Durris (Traw) 63:32

M60: I Ferguson (Bing) 73:04

M70: T Symonds (N Fells) 86:49

Women: 1 E Crombie (Ilkley) 59:35; 2 R Woodhams (Kend) 63:59; 3 A Mashall (Helm H) 65:04; 4 J Bemand (W Ches) 68:54

W40: R Pilling (P&B) 69:16

W50: N Russell (Bowl) 73:50

W60: K Brierley (Tod) 80:32

MILLSTONE, Donard, June 4

Overall (4M/1500ft): 1 T Crudgington (Newc) 38:29; 2 K Johnston (Armagh, M35) 42:04; 3 J Duncan (BARF) 43:23; 4 Michael Patterson 43:29; 5 Aaraon Macauley 43:31; 6 Lorcan Vallely (Armagh, M45) 43:37

M50: Cathal Smith 46:16

M55: N O’Gorman (Annad) 48:58

M60: M Dugan (B’drain) 52:24

M65: Michael Burton 57:31

M75: P McGuckin (Lunch) 62:54

U20: C Lewis (Jog Lisb) 46:55

Women: 1 K Wilton (Jog Lisb, W50) 49:12; 2 N-N Ligertwood (Queens) 49:28; 3 E Dickson (Newry, W40) 50:30; 4 Rachel Quinn 50:52

W55: S O’Kane (Lagan) 52:40

W60: S Pruzina (LVO) 61:26

W65: P Shields (Murl) 68:32

W70: M MacKin (Drom) 70:10

BURBAGE SKYLINE, Sheffield, June 2

Overall (9.9km/290m): 1 M Kenyon (Dark Pk) 36:43; 2 J de la Harpe (TNRC) 38:44; 3 L Roberts (Dark Pk) 38:50; 4 J Harding (H&R) 38:54; 5 Thomas Harrison 38:58; 6 J Mellor (Roth) 39:34

M40: Daniel Dunn 42:32

M50: S Knowles (Penn) 43:38

M60: I Shaw (Fat B) 51:38

Women: 1 S Willhoit (Mercia) 43:04; 2 H Roberts (Dark Pk) 47:24; 3 S Thorne (Steel) 48:27; 4 C Griffith (CGCC, W40) 48:39

W50: J Caddick (Dark Pk) 56:09

W60: K McAteer (Totley) 65:30

U18: E Baxter (SYO) 54:41

TRUNCE SERIES, Oxspring, Sheffield, June 1

Overall (4.25M/550ft): 1 J Harding (HR) 25:32; 2 R Cottam (P’stone FPR, M40) 25:59; 3 P Morris (Clowne) 26:31; 4 K Ball (Denb DT) 27:08; 5 M Noble (HR) 27:26; 6 A Gallet (PF&TC) 28:08

M50: P Skuse (G’dale) 30:53

M60: P Shaw (P’stone FPR) 32:12

M70: C Davies (Sadd) 34:55

Women: 1 H Shaw (P’stone FPR) 33:50; 2 J Smith (P’stone FPR, W40) 34:00; 3 J Lishman (Dark Pk) 34:26; 4 Rebecca Crossland 34:32

W50: Kerstine Herbert 38:57

W60: Lesley Pickersgill 45:26

W70: Elizabeth Willoughby (Denb DT) 54:01