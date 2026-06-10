British athletics loses one of its most familiar voices

Statistician, stadium announcer and AW contributor Tony Miller died on June 5 aged 79.

British athletics has lost one of its most recognisable and enduring voices with the passing of Tony Miller, a devoted servant to the sport for more than five decades.

Widely known as “the man with the mic,” Miller became a familiar presence at tracks across the country, providing commentary, announcements and insight with a depth of knowledge built over a lifetime in athletics. From grassroots meetings to major championships, his voice helped shape the atmosphere of countless events and brought the sport closer to athletes and spectators alike.

Beyond the microphone, Miller was a long-standing member of Crawley AC, where he served in numerous roles including chairman, team manager and team captain contributing significantly to the club’s development and supporting athletes across multiple generations. He remained closely involved with the club and the wider Sussex athletics community, sharing his experience and passion for the sport.

He was also a tireless contributor behind the scenes, playing a key role in the administration and organisation of athletics in Britain and internationally. Over more than 50 years, he was a regular contributor to the National Union of Track Statisticians (NUTS), reflecting his deep knowledge of the sport’s history and performances. Across clubs, competitions and governing structures, he was known for his professionalism, reliability and willingness to support others.

A particular passion was nurturing the next generation. He was always ready to encourage young athletes, officials and volunteers, keen to share his knowledge and help sustain the sport he cared so deeply about.

Miller will be remembered not only for his distinctive and authoritative voice, but also for his warmth, dedication and unwavering belief in athletics. His contribution leaves a lasting legacy and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him and heard him.