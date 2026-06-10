How the Black Country Hammerfest formula has revived hammer throw

What began as a grassroots hammer throw meeting has evolved into one of the discipline's most vibrant communities, helping athletes thrive while reshaping perceptions of the event, writes Jack Henderson.

Described as “the Cinderella event within the athletics world” in a report by Marnie McEntee, the Black Country Hammerfest is rapidly changing the narrative for hammer throw.

Founded in 2023 by Matt Sutton, the BCHF mission was clear. To create a thrilling, safe, all-inclusive environment for grassroots throwers. Three years later, this grand prix series has now eclipsed many other hammer events in terms of active and consistent engagement.

Many of the distances thrown within these events have, quite frankly, been staggering. Some athletes involved have even gone on to become national champions or European junior finalists off the back of Matt’s support.

Notable names associated with the hammer collective include Jabez Berry, who finished fourth at the European Under-20 Championships last year, as well as Ethan Kendrick, who has recently risen from sixth to third in the under-20 age group.

As impressive as the high-profile achievements are, they are not what Matt is most proud of. It’s the supportive and enthusiastic community that has formed around BCHF that has left him on cloud nine.

“That's truly my reward for doing this”, Matt explains to the team at Neuff Athletic, who currently serve as one of the event’s main sponsors.

“Just seeing something from bare bones grow to this extent has far exceeded my expectations. I'd definitely say the community and the support that has gathered around it and the eagerness to participate this year reflects that as well.”

Initially tiptoeing along a tightrope, these events began with an uncertain future ahead. However, after a brief period of trial and error, the distinctive nature of each event ultimately persuaded athletes and parents alike to keep coming back for more.

“I play a lot of rock music during the meetings, but I also put a request playlist out there. It's not your regular open meeting. I remember the first. Everybody was kind of staring into space, thinking, what the hell is this?

“I think it was a bit of a shock to the system for quite a few people. But I think, in time, they've kept coming back, thankfully. I haven't scared them away. And the feedback I get is great.”

Interestingly, Matt also claims that the Black Country Hammerfest has attracted many introverts to the sport, which in turn has provided a significant confidence boost to athletes involved with the community.

Alfie Rushton, a 14-year-old athlete from City of Stoke AC, has been a familiar face on the BCHF scene from the very beginning and is a prime example of how the grand prix can transform the lives of budding throwers in more ways than one.

“My confidence has grown by having such amazing coaches supporting me”, Alfie told Neuff. “At BCHF events, I can relax more and properly go for a PB without worrying too much. Having three competitions spread over the competition season is amazing.”

Commending the “really supportive and friendly” atmosphere within the Black Country Hammerfest community, Alfie’s development in particular has shone through for the avid spectators associated with the series, especially considering the gold medal he comfortably claimed at last year’s English Schools in Birmingham.

A keen advocate for positive awareness surrounding his XYY syndrome diagnosis, Alfie is also currently on track to secure a consecutive accolade at this year’s English Schools, largely thanks to the support that Matt and fellow head coach Steve Pearson have provided the rising star with.

“In most competitions, I throw a 4kg hammer in the under-16 category. However, the Hammer Fest let me compete with the 5kg in the U17 hammer, so I could try and get the English Schools standard early.

“I needed to throw 49m to get the standard, and with the support I’ve received, I managed to throw 55m. That has taken loads of pressure off me for the Inter Counties and Mason Trophy, and I’m really grateful for the opportunity.”

Alongside the athletes, there are also plenty of officials who assist in making the BCHF a recognised name amongst British hammer throwers, including Fiona Hancock, who has been a “fantastic” source of support in Matt’s eyes throughout the entire process.

“Without officials, it's simply not possible”, Matt explained to Neuff. “They understand the mission. They're the lifeblood of the sport.”

This sentiment is typically echoed amongst those who have previously attended BCHF meets, who see officials as the unsung heroes of athletics.

“They bring something extra to the party. That supportive comment. That slap on the back. Whether these athletes are still throwing in 20 or 30 years’ time, they’ll remember those positive experiences.”

Having quickly found a firm footing thanks to his supporters and sponsors, it has become increasingly straightforward for Matt to inject the BCHF’s electric energy into any event he seeks to orchestrate.

Whether it’s the delicious Jamaican food on offer, the traditional welly wanging mesmerising spectators, or the distinctive rock music that keeps athletes alert, the Black Country Hammerfest has become a safe space that not only optimises performance, but supplies the sport with a new lease of life.

“It'd be fantastic to produce an Olympian one day, and to get a shameless plug on the BBC. And you know what? It’s not that unrealistic with some of the guys that we're starting to produce.

“I think we'll kick on into 2027 and see what we're going to do and reassess the landscape, but I love the concept as it is, and I'm very reluctant to change it.”

This feature was created by Neuff Athletic, the UK’s oldest athletics equipment supplier and proud sponsor of the Black Country Hammerfest.

You can check out Neuff’s entire hammer throw range by clicking here.