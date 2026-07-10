Emmanuel Wanyonyi takes down 27-year-old world 1000m record

The Olympic 800m champion pipped Jake Wightman to win in Monaco and bettered Noah Ngeny's longstanding mark in the 1000m.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi has broken Noah Ngeny's world 1000m record after a scintillating run at the Monaco Diamond League (July 10).

The Kenyan, who is the reigning Olympic and world 800m champion, clocked 2:11.83, bettering his compatriot's mark of 2:11.96 from Rieti in 1999.

Wanyonyi had targeted this race as a world record attempt and, with a personal best of 1:41.11 over 800m, knew that with good endurance it was in his grasp.

Ngeny, who was the Olympic champion in the 1500m at Sydney 2000, was more of a specialist over the metric mile and boasted a best of 3:28.12, compared to a 1:44.49 800m.

Wanyonyi on the other hand has a 1500m best of 3:34.11, so knew that the first two laps would have to be quick. The target pace? 1:44.0 for 800m, faster than the 1:44.6 Ngeny went through in the Italian mountains 27 years ago.

Both Wanyonyi and Jake Wightman, who was one of the fastest in the field over 1000m with a best of 2:13.88, went through the 800m mark in just over 1:45.11, meaning that keeping their form in the last 200m was vital.

Given this was Wanyonyi's first ever 1000m, he took to the most painful stage of the race like a duck to water and stayed strong in the latter stages. Wightman wasn't far behind and recorded a mark of 2:12.77, leapfrogging Steve Cram (2:12.88) to go fifth on the 1000m all-time list. Only Seb Coe (2:12.18) is higher on the UK all-time standings.

In a Diamond League littered with meeting records, Julien Alfred produced perhaps her greatest run since securing the Olympic 100m gold medal in Paris two years ago. The Saint Lucian athlete was up against Olympic 200m gold medallist Gabby Thomas and NCAA 200m champion Adaejah Hodge, with both athletes having gone quicker than Alfred over half a lap this season.

The three were quite closely matched as they came round the bend into the home straight but Alfred quickly pulled away and won in 21.51 (0.9), a mark that puts her third on the 200m all-time list behind Florence Griffith Joyner and Shericka Jackson. In an extremely high quality affair, Hodge placed second in 21.76 and Thomas was third in 21.84.

Reigning men's world 100m champion Oblique Seville secured the victory in his race with 9.88 (0.2) ahead of Jordan Anthony and Emmanuel Eseme.

Masai Russell continued her winning streak over the 100m hurdles with yet another imperious and impressive display. The Olympic champion blew away the field in Monaco to clock 12.20 (-0.4), the joint-sixth quickest time in history. Russell now holds the five quickest times this season and has a season's best of 12.14 from Xiamen, which is not far off Tobi Amusan's world record of 12.12.

Both 400m races produced meeting records as Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino and world champion Collen Kebinatshipi both impressed. Paulino was tested by the US' Aaliyah Butler but her last 50 metres proved too strong for the American, with the pair clocking 48.67 and 48.84 respectively. Butler's time was good enough to see her place fourth on the US all-time list.

Kebinatshipi has got quicker and quicker as the season has unfolded and the Botswana athlete continued that trend with a dominant 43.44 victory. Not only was that faster than his gold medal winning mark of 45.53 from Tokyo last September but he is now joint-sixth on the 400m all-time list with Matthew Hudson-Smith.

The women's 3000m was incredibly one sided as Agnes Jebet Ngetich decimated the opposition to run 8:08.95 and win by over 14 seconds. The Kenyan, who was on world record pace but slowed in the last two laps, is now third on the 3000m all-time list behind Junxia Wang (8:06.11) and Faith Kipyegon (8:07.04). Kipyegon is returning from an injury and placed fourth in Monaco.

Long jump is having somewhat of a renaissance right now and, a week after three women cleared 7.00m at the Pre Classic, five men went over 8.30m for the first time in history. Miltiádis Tentóglou laid down a marker ahead of next month's European Athletics Championships with a sensational 8.61m, bettering Ivan Pedroso's meeting record of 8.58m from 1995.

In the women's pole vault, Nina Kennedy went joint-sixth on the all-time standings with a clearance of 4.95m, setting an Oceanian record in the process. She attempted 5.00m but couldn't clear the bar. Mondo Duplantis once again secured victory in the event and he himself set a meeting record of 6.07m.

Kimani Jack might have finished second to Ukraine's Oleh Doroshchuk in the men's high jump but the Brit will go home with a spring in his step after clearing 2.30m on his Diamond League debut.