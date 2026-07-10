Phoebe Gill and Jake Odey-Jordan lead GB world U20 team

A provisional 36-strong British team has been selected to compete at next month's World Athletics U20 Championships.

Phoebe Gill and Jake Odey-Jordan lead the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team heading to Eugene later this summer for the World Athletics U20 Championships (August 5-9).

After overcoming two back-to-back stress fractures, which sidelined the teenager for most of last year, Gill has returned to action and has a season's best of 1:59.18 over 800m.

She recorded that mark Boris Hanžeković Memorial and has also clocked 2:01.50 in Bydgoszcz and 2:00.81 in Marseille. The 19-year-old secured her qualification for Eugene by setting a championship record of 2:00.49 in the 800m at the England Athletics Championships in Bedford.

In an exclusive interview with AW back in March, Gill spoke about moving to Edinburgh to work under Mark Rowland, injury recovery and finally being able to process being thrust into the Olympic spotlight at such a young age.

Odey-Jordan has also enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past couple of years and just last month set a European under-20 100m record at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon. The 18-year-old, who has been selected for both the 100m and 200m at the World Athletics U20 Championships, has clocked 20.33 over half a lap this season, ranking him fourth globally in the junior age group.

Back in January Odey-Jordan set a British indoor 300m record of 32.63, running the second fastest indoors 300m time in American high-school history. Tate Taylor, who won the 200m at the Prefontaine Classic in 19.75 (-0.9), beat Odey-Jordan on that day.

Odey-Jordan has experiences of these championships and secured a world under-20 200m bronze medal in Lima two years ago, finishing behind Bayanda Walaza and Gout Gout.

Shaikira King, who secured silver in the 800m at the 2024 European U18 Championships, will race over two laps in Oregon. Lyla Belshaw continues the middle distance running line up, taking to the world stage after dominating the distance in Europe, winning the 1500m European under-20- title in 2025 and under-18 title in 2024.

Tito Odunaike is placed ninth on the world under-20 triple jump rankings and recently recorded a European under-20 leading mark at the Mannheim International Gala. He will first head out to Rieti to compete at the European Athletics U18 Championships (July 16-19).

Otis Poole took high jump silver and Daniel Emegbor placed fifth in the long jump at the 2025 European U20 Championships in Tampere, with the pair now both looking to impress on the global stage in the US.

Sophie Thomas heads into the championships in impressive form after recently setting a Scottish under-20 record, which was also a European under-20 leading performance in the 200m.

In the distance events, cross-country specialist Michael Clark, who represented Great Britain at the World Cross Country Championships earlier this year, will contest the 3000m.

Thea Brown is eligible for the heptathlon and long jump and 100m hurdles, subject to final team selections. She claimed bronze in the 60m hurdles at the UK Athletics Indoor Championships before securing her first pentathlon title at the UK Combined Events Indoor Championships. Brown currently ranks 11th in the world in the junior age category for the 100m hurdles and is first in the long jump rankings.

Head of Performance Pathways Dan Wagner said: "We are delighted to announce a strong round of first selections as we prepare for a highly anticipating World Athletics U20 Championships out in Eugene.

"We look forward to announcing our full team later in the month. The championships are a fantastic opportunity for our athletes to test themselves against the world’s best juniors, gain invaluable experience, and continue their development. We congratulate all those athletes, coaches and support teams who have been selected so far."

Full Great Britain and Northern Ireland team:

Men

James Arminio – 100m

Jake Odey-Jordan – 100m/200m

Mayo Alabi – 200m

Matthew McKenna – 800m

Josh Mungin – 800m

James Alexander – 1500m

Ethan Newell – 1500m

Michael Clark – 3000m

Liam Conway – 3000m

Bradley Andrews-Callec – 3000m steeplechase

Dillon Millard – 3000m steeplechase

Toby Wright – 110m hurdles

Rayhan Mourtada – 400m hurdles

Otis Poole – High Jump

Daniel Emegbor – Long Jump

Sean Connor Atafo – Triple Jump

Tito Odunaike – Triple Jump

Jacob McKinlay – Discus Throw

Charlie Mason – Javelin Throw

Tom Rutter – Javelin Throw

Wyatt Larkins – Hammer Throw

Samuel Newton – Decathlon

Women

Lily Bradley – 100m

Sophie Thomas – 200m

Casey Musgrave – 400m

Phoebe Gill – 800m

Shaikira King – 800m

Lyla Belshaw – 1500m

Ava James – 3000m steeplechase

Tilly Nickell – 3000m steeplechase

Eliza Nicholson – 5000m

Thea Brown – 100m hurdles/Long Jump/Heptathlon

Daisy Snell – Long Jump

Qi-Chi Ukpai – Triple Jump

Alani Dumbuya – Shot Put

Harriet Wheeler – Javelin Throw

Matilda Quick – Heptathlon