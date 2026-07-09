English Schools 2026 – ones to watch

A look at some of the leading contenders heading to Birmingham for the English Schools Track & Field Championships this weekend.

The 101st English Schools Track & Field Championships takes place this weekend (July 10-11) at Alexander Stadium, with the country's finest young athletes set to write the next chapter in one of the sport's most prestigious competitions.

Often described as the "Kids Olympics", the championships have launched the careers of countless British stars over more than a century. For generations of athletes, an English Schools vest has represented the pinnacle of school sport, while for many future Olympians it has provided the first glimpse of what competing on the big stage feels like.

Following last year's centenary celebrations, which honoured a century of champions and the volunteers who have helped build the event's remarkable legacy, the focus now turns to the class of 2026 in Birmingham.

Distance running is set to provide some of the standout contests of the weekend.

Fresh from winning the English U20 3000m title, Michael Clark heads into the senior boys' 3000m as the defending champion. Having already achieved the qualifying standard, his victory secured selection for next month's World U20 Championships.

The teenager also dipped under eight minutes for the first time with 7:59.22 in Loughborough last month and brings international experience after finishing 18th at last year's European Cross Country Championships.

The senior boys' 1500m promises to be one of the races of the meeting. English Schools cross-country champion Alex Lennon takes on Sebastian Melero, who has gone quicker on the track this season. Lennon has run 3:48.61 this year, while Melero arrives with the faster personal best of 3:45.59, setting up an intriguing battle between the two.

The senior girls' 1500m also looks packed with quality. Defending champion Isla McGowan, who claimed European under-18 silver over the distance in 2024, brings international pedigree and a personal best of 4:14.78. She will line up alongside Maisie Bellwood, who recently won her race at the World U20 trials and will be hoping to achieve the World U20 qualifying standard of 4:15 after clocking 4:19.66 so far this season.

Elsewhere over 1500m, junior girls' athlete Madison Kindler continues her transition from a hugely successful cross-country season, while English Schools cross-country champions Freddie Gibson (intermediate boys) and Sonny Allen (intermediate girls) will both look to translate their winter form onto the track.

In the field events, Leila Newth is one of the biggest names in action. Still only 15, she claimed a senior bronze medal at the UK Indoor Championships in the triple jump earlier this year and set a British under-17 record before earning selection for the European Under-18 Championships. Although she won the triple jump title last year, she will contest the intermediate girls' long jump this weekend, where she has a best of 6.02m.

Another athlete returning to defend a title is Daniel Emegbor. Last year, the senior boys' long jumper produced one of the performances of the championships, soaring 7.80m to break both the British under-17 record and a long-standing championship record. That mark remains his personal best.

The throws will also feature a familiar surname, with Lawson Capes competing in the senior boys' shot put. The grandson of British athletics legend Geoff Capes, Lawson claimed last year's English Schools title for the fourth time with 18.30m and returns looking to retain his crown.

The championships will begin on July 10 at 9:45am.