Irish Olympian Ciarán Ó Lionáird dies aged 38

The 3:52 miler and European indoor 3000m medallist has died suddenly in Montreal.

Ciarán Ó Lionáird, who raced for Ireland in the 1500m at London 2012 and won a European indoor 3000m bronze in 2013, has died in Montreal, aged 38.

Ó Lionáird also ran in the World Championships in 2011 where he placed 10th in the final, clocking a PB of 3:34.46 that year in Belgium.

He briefly worked with coach Alberto Salazar in the run-up to the London 2012 Olympics but was often troubled with injuries and in London he finished 13th in his heat.

Surgery on his Achilles followed and he retired in 2016 aged 28. A comeback was attempted to make the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but he struggled with illness and retired again.

He worked in the United States and Mexico, for a spell with Nike, but was found on Tuesday this week dead in Montreal.