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Irish Olympian Ciarán Ó Lionáird dies aged 38

AW News Obituaries Irish Olympian Ciarán Ó Lionáird dies aged 38

Irish Olympian Ciarán Ó Lionáird dies aged 38

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Published: 10th June, 2026
Updated: 10th June, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

The 3:52 miler and European indoor 3000m medallist has died suddenly in Montreal.

Ciarán Ó Lionáird, who raced for Ireland in the 1500m at London 2012 and won a European indoor 3000m bronze in 2013, has died in Montreal, aged 38.

Ó Lionáird also ran in the World Championships in 2011 where he placed 10th in the final, clocking a PB of 3:34.46 that year in Belgium.

He briefly worked with coach Alberto Salazar in the run-up to the London 2012 Olympics but was often troubled with injuries and in London he finished 13th in his heat.

Ciarán Ó Lionáird at the 2014 European Champs (Getty)

Surgery on his Achilles followed and he retired in 2016 aged 28. A comeback was attempted to make the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but he struggled with illness and retired again.

He worked in the United States and Mexico, for a spell with Nike, but was found on Tuesday this week dead in Montreal.

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