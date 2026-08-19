Leon Baptiste: 'missing' coach is serving Morocco prison sentence

BBC Sport has revealed that the former Commonwealth 200m champion, reported missing at the weekend, was arrested in Marrakech in May and has since been convicted

The mystery over the whereabouts of Leon Baptiste has taken a serious turn, with BBC Sport revealing that the former Commonwealth 200m champion and British sprints coach was arrested in Marrakech in May and is now serving a 10-month prison sentence in Morocco for sexually assaulting a minor.

Baptiste, 41, a former AW cover star, had been reported missing over the weekend after going out of contact with UK Athletics and the athletes he coached for more than three months. AW covered the initial concerns for his welfare.

A source at the Morocco Ministry of Justice told BBC that reports of a "disappearance" were inaccurate, confirming Baptiste is being held at the local prison in Marrakech following his conviction. A spokesperson for the Morocco Public Prosecution Office also confirmed the sentence. In Morocco, a minor is defined as anyone under 18.

A UK Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed it is "supporting a British national who is detained in Morocco."

In May, Baptiste sent a brief message to the athletes he coached saying he would be absent from training "for a while," giving no further explanation.

His absence disrupted preparations for Charlie Dobson, Zac Shaw and others ahead of the Commonwealth Games and European Championships, with Adam Gemili and Martyn Rooney stepping in to support the affected athletes.

Read AW's original report on concerns for Baptiste's welfare here.