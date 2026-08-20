Werro leads a host of European champions to Lausanne as Amy Hunt eyes Diamond League success

A week on from a golden week in Birmingham, Athletissima brings together nine Olympic champions, 11 world champions and 14 European champions in Lausanne on Friday (Aug 21) and Amy Hunt headlines a strong British and European contingent still riding the wave from the European Championships.

The European Championships may be over, but the story of this remarkable summer is far from finished. Friday's Athletissima meeting in Lausanne brings together an extraordinary field - nine reigning Olympic champions, 11 world champions and 14 European champions - and for many of the biggest names on the start list, it's a continuation of what was unfolding in Birmingham just a week ago.

None more so than Amy Hunt, who arrives in Switzerland as one of the form athletes on the planet after an great European Championships in which she won an unprecedented four gold medals - the 100m, 200m, women's 4x100m and the mixed 4x100m, the latter in a European record. Hunt lines up in the 200m in Lausanne against a stacked field including Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, one of the fastest 200m runners in history, as well as the USA's Brittany Brown and Nigeria's Favour Ofili.

She won't be the only story with a direct line back to England. Audrey Werro, whose fall and reinstatement dominated the early headlines in Birmingham before she came back to smash the championship record and win 800m gold, returns to the track for what the organisers are billing as the evening's climax - a rematch with Femke Broeders-Bol, the bronze medallist in Birmingham, plus world champion Lilian Odira of Kenya, with Jarmila Kratochvílová's 43-year-old world record of 1:53.28 never entirely out of the conversation when Werro is running.

Switzerland's home fans have particular reason to be excited. The national team returned from Birmingham with seven medals and organisers say at least three of those medallists arrive in Lausanne as genuine contenders for victory: Werro, pole vault champion Angelica Moser (facing Olympic champion Nina Kennedy among others) and 110m hurdles gold medallist Jason Joseph.

Long jump silver medallist Simon Ehammer is back in action too, this time against Miltiadis Tentoglou, the man who beat him to European gold, while Dominic Lobalu is expected to be among the main contenders in the 5000m.

In the men's triple jump Andy Díaz Hernández returns to action having become the fourth-best performer in history with his stunning 18.15m in Birmingham - a jump that suggested Jonathan Edwards' 30-year-old world record of 18.29m might not be entirely out of reach if conditions are good. In the 400m hurdles, Slovakia's Emma Zapletalová, who won European gold in Birmingham, faces a huge international field including Anna Cockrell of the USA.

Elsewhere, the men's 800m brings together some of the fastest runners on the planet in Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Marco Arop and Brandon Miller, while the sprint hurdles look set to be fiercely contested in both the men's and women's races, headlined by world record-holder Ja'Kobe Tharp on the men's side. British sprinter Zharnel Hughes features in a men's 200m that includes Letsile Tebogo of Botswana.

In the distance events, five men who have broken 12:50 this season - Birhanu Balew, Graham Blanks, Grant Fisher, Parker Wolfe and Mathew Kipsang - do battle in the 5000m with Diamond League final qualification on the line, while Bahrain's Winfred Yavi leads the women's 3000m steeplechase entries alongside European champion Gesa Krause of Germany and Elise Thorner of Britain.

The meeting itself is sold out, but for anyone wanting a taster beforehand, Thursday's city event in Ouchy on the Lausanne lakeside is free to attend, with Mondo Duplantis - fresh from his own fourth successive European pole vault title in Birmingham - taking aim at his meeting record of 6.15m against Emmanouil Karalis and Sam Kendricks among others.

UK viewers will be able to follow all of Friday's action live, with the BBC's usual Diamond League coverage on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 7pm.