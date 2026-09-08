Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

Reekie eyes third New Balance 5th Avenue Mile title as Brits head to New York

AW News Reekie eyes third New Balance 5th Avenue Mile title as Brits head to New York

Reekie eyes third New Balance 5th Avenue Mile title as Brits head to New York

Log out
AW
Published: 08th September, 2026
Updated: 8th September, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

A look ahead to this weekend's historic road mile on the streets of New York.

Jemma Reekie headlines a strong British presence in a stacked international field for the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile in New York on Sunday September 13, as she returns to the race she has won twice before for the first time since 2023.

The Scot, who set a European road mile record last weekend, will be looking to add a third New York title to her collection when she lines up for the 45th edition of the iconic one-mile road race down a 20-block stretch of Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.

"As a two-time champion on 5th Avenue, I know what it takes to come out on top in this field of incredible runners," said Reekie. "I'm thrilled to have another opportunity to race through the streets of New York and add a third win to my resumé."

Jemma Reekie (NYRR)

Reekie will be joined in the women's field by England's Melissa Courtney-Bryant, a four-time European medallist, along with Ellie Baker and Sarah Calvert. In the men's race, Wales' Jake Heyward, a two-time New Balance 5th Avenue Mile podium finisher, returns to a race he knows well.

The pair headlining the American challenge are 2025 runners-up Kayley DeLay and Drew Hunter, while the women's field also features Courtney Frerichs, the 2020 Olympic steeplechase silver medallist, Kenya's Susan Ejore-Sanders and Americans Heather MacLean and Elise Cranny.

Jake Heyward (Getty)

Hunter is joined in the men's race by Australia's two-time Olympian Olli Hoare, a 2022 Commonwealth Games 1500m champion returning to New York after finishing second in 2021, alongside Kenyan Olympians Simon Koech and Leonard Bett – both making their New York debuts after taking Commonwealth Games steeplechase silver and bronze respectively this year – as well as Australia's Adam Spencer and the Netherlands' Stefan Nillessen, the reigning European 1500m champion.

(Getty)

More than 8600 runners are expected to take part across the day's races, with the professional field alone featuring 15 Olympians and 18 international medallists from 12 countries. The event also includes the Broadway Mile, in which more than 100 theatre professionals race in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, alongside a series of specialty heats including races for schoolchildren, older adults, NYPD and FDNY personnel, and media.

AW
athletes mentioned
Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2026 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link