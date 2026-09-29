Seb Coe at 70: his career, race by race

As Lord Coe turns 70, we look back at every race of his that made AW's pages, from a 14-year-old winning a Yorkshire colts cross-country race to the double Olympic 1500m champion who set 12 world records.

Sebastian Coe turns 70 on September 29. These days he is better known as Lord Coe, president of World Athletics – a role he has held since 2015, having earlier led London’s successful bid for the 2012 Olympic Games and chaired its organising committee.

Before the blazers and boardrooms, though, he was one of the greatest middle-distance runners the sport has seen. He won two Olympic 1500m titles and two Olympic 800m silver medals, became European 800m champion and set 12 world records indoors and out – including an 800m mark of 1:41.73 that went unbeaten for 16 years.

Yet he was no teenage prodigy in the mould of Steve Ovett or, later, Steve Cram. To mark his birthday, we look back at his races year by year, from his first appearance in AW as a 14-year-old in a Yorkshire colts cross-country race in 1971 to his final race at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland. His 10 greatest races are highlighted along the way.

1971

Yorkshire CCA Colts Champs, Bingley, January 30, 1st 11:28

This was his first appearance in AW. Runner-up was Kim McDonald (11:38), who later became a top agent and coach, while third-placed Malcolm Prince (11:43) went on to run 13:28.15 for 5000m – significantly faster than Coe ever did.

Yorkshire Schools Junior Boys Champs, Huddersfield, February 20, 1st 18:05

A 24-second victory over L Coupland.

English Schools Junior Boys Champs, Luton, March 27, 24th 14:35

Almost a minute behind winner Tom Quinn (13:40) and just behind Steve Emson, who would go on to run 13:28.99 for 5000m.

Worksop Young Athletes Boys Race, December 12, 5th 15:53

He led Hallamshire to team victory in a race won by Barrie Moss (15:14), whose 8:13.42 from 1972 stood as the UK youths 3000m record for decades.

1972

Yorkshire CCA Boys Champs, January 29, 2nd 10:26

Finished ahead of Prince again but had to settle for second in his new age group behind Andy Hitchen (10:21).

English Schools Intermediate Boys Cross-Country, Hillingdon, March 25, 10th 22:05

A notable run for a first-year in the age group, behind winner Kirk Dumpleton (21:19) and runner-up Steve Ovett (21:42).

BMC Youths 1500m, Crystal Palace, May 13, 6th 4:05.7 (PB)

Well behind winner Paul Williams (4:01.0), who went on to run for Britain at the 1980 European Indoor Championships.

BMC Youths 800m, Hendon, June 3, 5th 1:59.9 (PB)

Aged 15, he broke two minutes for the first time. Ovett’s Brighton club-mate Graham Cooper won in 1:56.5.

Northern Youths Champs 1500m, Kirkby, June 17, 3rd 4:07.4

Narrowly took the bronze medal, sharing his time with fourth place, as Hitchen won in 4:04.9.

English Schools Intermediate Boys 3000m, Washington, July 8, 13th 9:07.0

Less than a week after an 8:50.0 PB he fared less well under pressure, finishing 150 metres down on Moss (8:42.8). Ian Ray set a world age-14 best of 8:46.0 in third.

1973

AAA Youths Indoor 800m, Cosford, March 17, 4th 2:02.6 (2:02.5 heat)

Some way off the medals as John Ashton won in a championships best 1:58.1. Malcolm Edwards – more than a year younger than Coe and then the better prospect – shared the winning time.

Stretford Track League B 800m, May 1, 3rd 1:56.6 (PB)

A startling PB against senior opposition.

BMC Youths 800m Trials, Crystal Palace, May 13, 2nd 1:56.0 (PB)

Just behind Martin Wilson (1:55.8) and ahead of the flamboyant Wayne Tarquini, who went on to win the AAA youths title that year.

Northern Youths Champs 1500m, Sheffield, June 16, 1st 3:59.5 (PB)

His biggest win to date, on his home track, brought his first sub-four-minute 1500m – well clear of Prince (4:04.7) and McDonald (4:07.4), who had followed him home back in 1971.

English Schools Champs 3000m, Bebington, July 7, 1st 8:40.2 (PB)

He easily outsprinted Ray (8:42.2), who had been 21 seconds ahead of him a year earlier and later ran the marathon for England at the 1982 Commonwealth Games.

AAA Youths 1500m, Aldersley, August 4, 1st 3:55.0 (PB)

A 42.1 last 300m saw off English Schools 1500m champion Wilson (3:55.9). Future Olympic marathon medallist John Treacy ran in the heats.

Stretford League 3000m, August 18, 6th 8:34.6 (PB)

Another PB against seniors, eight seconds down on former world record-holder Ricky Wilde.

1975

AAA National Indoor U20 Champs 1500m, Cosford, March 22, 1st 3:54.4 (PB)

Having missed all of 1974 with stress fractures in both legs, he returned in style, blazing his first 400m in 57.7 and winning by five seconds.

Pye Cup 1500m, Cleckheaton, April 13, 1st 3:49.7

Pacing it more evenly (60, 2:01, 3:03), he went nearly five seconds quicker than indoors.

Yorkshire Champs 1500m, Cleckheaton, May 31, 1st 3:51.3

His first Yorkshire senior title came courtesy of a tactically astute sprint past Ken Newton.

Pye Cup 800m, Cleckheaton, June 8, 1st 1:53.8 (PB)

Took more than two seconds off his previous best.

Northern U20 Champs 1500m, Gateshead, June 21, 1st 3:50.8

Filbert Bayi-style front-running, with a 57sec first lap, brought a championship record.

Northern U20 Champs 3000m, Blackburn, June 28, 1st 8:14.8 (PB)

A 20-second PB as he held off Andy Armitage (8:15.4).

AAA U20 Champs 1500m, Kirkby, July 27, 1st 3:47.1 (PB)

He waited until 800m to move and a 1:41.7 last 600m took him clear of Wilson (3:48.6) and Ireland’s Ray Flynn.

UK v France v Spain U20 1500m, Warley, August 10, 1st 3:50.8

A winning international debut, just ahead of Jose Abascal (3:50.9), who would take bronze behind him in the 1984 Olympic 1500m.

European Junior Champs 1500m, Athens, August 24, 3rd 3:45.2 (PB) (3:48.8 heat)

He led through 400m in 60.0 and ran a 55sec last lap but was picked off by favourite Ari Paunonen (3:44.8) and Dmitriy Dmitriev (3:45.1).

1976

National Indoor Champs 1500m, Cosford, January 24, 5th 3:51.0 (3:51.2 heat)

Well back in a final won impressively by Dave Moorcroft (3:45.6).

Harry Wilson BMC Mile, Crystal Palace, April 14, 1st 4:07.6 (PB)

Front-ran to a clear win over Kevin Steere (4:08.6). Ironically, the race was named after the coach who would help deny him the Olympic 800m title in 1980.

BMC Mile, Stretford, May 1, 1st 4:05.7 (PB)

Another PB, this time beating Jim McGuinness (4:06.7).

Loughborough v RAF v MCAA v NCAA 800m, Loughborough, May 12, 1st 1:53.0 (PB)

A narrow official PB, winning by more than a second.

Yorkshire Champs 1500m, Cleckheaton, May 16, 1st 3:43.3 (PB)

Two seconds quicker than his Athens time, ahead of 1960s miler Walter Wilkinson (3:44.3).

Loughborough v BRC 800m, Loughborough, May 19, 1st 1:54.0

Narrowly beat Dick Ashton (1:54.2), a future European 400m finalist.

Inter-Counties Champs Mile, Crystal Palace, May 31, 2nd 4:02.4 (PB)

A three-second PB, though a long way down on winner Glen Grant (3:59.5).

Kraft Games Olympic Trials 1500m heat, June 11, 7th 3:43.2 (PB)

Some way from the final in a heat won by Frank Clement (3:40.0), who would finish fifth in the Olympic final. Ovett won the trial.

Loughborough 800m, June 17, 1st 1:50.7 (PB)

Two seconds off his best despite lopsided laps of 52.5 and 58.2.

BMC 800m, Stretford, August 8, 1st 1:47.7 (PB)

Hoping to break 1:50, he surprised himself with a further three-second PB.

AAA Champs 1500m, Crystal Palace, August 14, 4th 3:42.7 (PB) (3:45.1 heat)

An exceptional 53.2 last lap could not catch Rod Dixon (3:41.4), Moorcroft or Clement but did see off Olympic 5000m silver medallist Dick Quax.

Rediffusion Games Mile, Gateshead, August 22, 3rd 4:01.7 (PB)

In very strong winds he was 40 metres clear at one stage before Olympic champion John Walker (3:59.9) and Moorcroft reeled him in. He did beat European record-holder Thomas Wessinghage.

Emsley Carr Mile, Crystal Palace, August 30, 7th 3:58.35 (PB)

His first sub-four-minute mile. He led through halfway in 1:59.4 and was caught at the bell, as Moorcroft (3:57.1) beat 1500m world record-holder Bayi and Brendan Foster.

Bells Whisky Games Mile, Gateshead, September 14, 2nd 4:01.5

Dixon was too strong again, but this proved to be Coe’s last defeat in the mile for seven years.

Cosford 600m, November 20, 1st 79.7 (PB)

Proof of his improving speed – 1:46 800m pace, indoors.

1977

AAA Indoor Champs 800m, Cosford, January 29, 1st 1:49.1 (indoor PB)

A 27.0 last 200m took him more than two seconds clear of John Goodacre and to third on the UK indoor all-time list.

UK v West Germany 800m, Dortmund, February 19, 1st 1:47.6 (UK indoor record)

On his senior international debut he led through 400m in 53.0 and beat Olympic 1500m bronze medallist Paul-Heinz Wellmann by 10 metres.

UK v France 800m, Cosford, February 26, 1st 1:47.5 (UK indoor record)

Despite being ill during the week, splits of 25.8, 26.6, 27.0 and 28.1 took a tenth off his record.

European Indoor Champs 800m, San Sebastian, March 14, 1st 1:46.5 (UK/Commonwealth indoor record) (1:48.5 semi, 1:50.5 heat)

★ No.9 in our list of Coe’s 10 greatest races

There were concerns about how he would cope with three races in 36 hours at his first senior championships, but he sailed through qualifying and produced his greatest race up to then by some margin. To stay out of trouble he blasted the first 200m in 24.9 and reached 400m in an unprecedented 51.37. Still two metres clear at 600m (78.9), he held his form with a 27.6 last lap to win by five metres from East German Erwin Gohlke (1:47.2) – just a tenth outside Carlo Grippo’s world record.

AAA Champs 800m, Crystal Palace, July 23, 2nd 1:46.8 (outdoor PB)

An Achilles tendon injury, probably caused by the tight track in San Sebastian, had stopped him training properly for three months, so he was encouraged to out-kick Walker (1:46.9), even if he could not hold Milovan Savic (1:46.3).

European Cup Final 800m, Helsinki, August 14, 4th 1:47.6

Well placed and ready to kick into the straight, he was pushed sideways by future world champion Willi Wülbeck (1:47.2), who should have been disqualified.

Ivo Van Damme Memorial 800m, Brussels, August 16, 3rd 1:46.31 (PB)

An outright PB.

Emsley Carr Mile, Crystal Palace, August 29, 1st 3:57.7 (PB)

A day after front-running the 800m in the match against West Germany, a 55sec last lap saw him narrowly outkick former mile world record-holder Bayi (3:57.9) in an exciting finish.

IAC/Coca-Cola Meeting 800m, Crystal Palace, September 9, 2nd 1:44.95 (UK record)

In front of an 18,000 sell-out crowd he fought all the way with 1972 Olympic medallist Mike Boit (1:44.8) and was rewarded with Andy Carter’s four-year-old UK record.

1978

Loughborough Match 400m, Crystal Palace, April 26, 1st 48.0 (PB)

Further proof of his speed as he passed Terry Whitehead, who made the European and Commonwealth teams later that summer. He then made up 25 metres on a 47.3 relay anchor leg.

Loughborough Match 400m, Isleworth, May 10, 1st 47.7 (PB)

Another fast win over one lap.

Yorkshire Champs 800m, Cleckheaton, May 14, 1st 1:45.6

A brilliant solo run for a world lead and championships record.

Philips Games 800m, Gateshead, July 9, 1st 1:46.8

A comfortable win over Americans Tom McLean (1:47.1) and future Coe-conqueror Don Paige (1:47.6).

UK Champs 800m, Meadowbank, July 15, 1st 1:47.1

He easily beat Scots Pete Hoffmann and Paul Forbes, though he was initially disqualified for breaking from his lane too early before being reinstated on appeal.

Ivo Van Damme Memorial 800m, Brussels, August 18, 1st 1:44.3 (UK record)

Skipping the Commonwealth Games to focus on the Europeans, he followed a 50.5 opening lap and held on for a British record that took him into the world all-time top 10.

European Champs 800m, Prague, August 31, 3rd 1:44.8

In the form of his life, he ran a brave but ultimately foolish race. He went through 400m in an unprecedented 49.32 and was still on 1:41.6 pace at 600m, but his last 400m took 55.4 and he was powerless as Ovett and then the unheralded Olaf Beyer (1:43.8) swept past.

IAC/Coca-Cola Meeting 800m, Crystal Palace, September 15, 1st 1:44.0 (1:43.97)

Running far more sensibly than in Prague, he regained the British record and technically broke 1:44 for the first time, though the time was rounded up.

McEwans Games Mile, Gateshead, September 17, 1st 4:02.0

Near gale-force winds – which blew his vest strap off his arm – ended any UK record hopes, but he followed new 3000m, 5000m and 10,000m world record-holder Henry Rono until 80 metres out and beat him by almost two seconds.

Loughrea 4 Miles, October 1, 1st 17:54

A surprising display of endurance as he stayed with the pace, outsprinted Eamonn Coghlan (17:55) and broke Brendan Foster’s course record.

1979

AAA Indoor Champs 3000m, Cosford, January 27, 1st 7:59.8

In his first 3000m for four years, a 58.0 last lap gave him victory over Dick Callan (8:00.6).

Yorkshire Champs 400m, Cleckheaton, May 21, 1st 47.6 (PB)

His first county title over one lap.

Loughborough Match 400m, May 23, 1st 47.4 (PB)

Two days later, two more tenths came off his best.

Northern Champs 800m, Stretford, June 16, 1st 1:46.3

A championships best despite being knocked sideways toward the railings after 20 metres.

European Cup Semi-Final 800m, Malmö, June 30, 1st 1:46.7

He played with the field before a 10-metre win over Binko Kolev (1:48.1), all of the margin coming in the last 70 metres.

Bislett Games 800m, Oslo, July 2, 1st 1:42.33 (world record)

★ No.3 in our list of Coe’s 10 greatest races

After Alberto Juantorena’s world records of 1976 and 1977, the consensus was that the event would be dominated by powerful sprinter types. That changed on a perfect Norwegian night when Coe – merely hoping to break 1:44 in a year he was focused on his degree – passed 400m in 50.6 and then covered the third 200m in an unprecedented 24.8 after pacemaker Lennie Smith dropped out. A 27.0 last 200m took a whole second off the record, which had fallen by just 0.9sec in the previous 17 years. He won by three seconds from Ed White (1:45.8).

AAA Champs 400m, Crystal Palace, July 13-14, 2nd 46.87 (PB) (46.95 heat)

Only Sudan’s Kasheef Hassan (45.82) beat him, and by holding off Roger Jenkins (47.01) he was effectively British champion.

IAAF Golden Mile, Oslo, July 17, 1st 3:48.95 (world record)

★ No.7 in our list of Coe’s 10 greatest races

Taking on the greatest mile field ever assembled – only Ovett was missing – he overtook Steve Scott just before the bell in 2:53.4 with no idea he was on record pace. He pushed on to beat Scott (3:51.2) and was astonished to find he had broken Walker’s 3:49.4. It was an 8.72sec PB, and his 3:32.8 1500m split was almost 10 seconds quicker than his previous best.

European Cup Final 800m, Turin, August 5, 1st 1:47.3

Revenge for Helsinki two years earlier: a stunning 24.4 last 200m beat Dragan Zivotic, Wülbeck and Beyer. He also ran a 45.5 anchor leg for Britain’s 4x400m team.

Viareggio 800m, August 8, 1st 1:45.4

A sharpener with a big 1500m a week away.

Weltklasse Zurich 1500m, August 15, 1st 3:32.03 (world record)

With Ovett refused a place in the race, erratic pacing (54.2, 58.8) left Coe to grind out an uncomfortable 56.8 last lap and narrowly break Bayi’s record – his third world record in 41 days. A leg muscle injury ended his season.

1980

Loughborough Match 3000m, Crystal Palace, April 23, 1st 7:57.4 (PB)

A modest PB to start the season.

Yorkshire Champs 5000m, Cudworth, May 11, 1st 14:06.2 (PB)

A winning debut at a distance he said he would take seriously as a future championship event.

UK Inter-Counties Champs 800m, Birmingham, May 26, 1st 1:45.5

Laps of 52.9 and 52.6 beat Rob Harrison by 25 metres.

AAA v Loughborough 800m, June 5, 1st 1:45.0

A solo run, followed by a 46.4 relay leg.

Northern Champs 800m, Hull, June 7, 1st 1:44.7

A world lead – giving him four of the five fastest times in the world that year – and a three-second win over Steve Caldwell.

UK Champs 400m, Crystal Palace, June 15, 8th 47.10 (47.78 heat)

He blasted through 200m in 22sec but tied up and finished last as David Jenkins won in 45.29.

Bislett Games 1000m, Oslo, July 1, 1st 2:13.40 (world record)

Despite a throat infection and over-zealous pacing he took half a second off Rick Wohlhuter’s record, giving him four world records – though Ovett took his mile record at the same meeting later that evening.

Olympic Games 800m final, Moscow, July 26, 2nd 1:45.85 (1:46.61 semi, 1:48.44 heat)

In one of the most hyped races in history, he ran a terrible tactical race. Last at 400m in 55.3 and fifth, 10 metres down, at 600m, he finished with a sub-25 last 200m but was three metres behind Ovett (1:45.4) – his first 800m defeat for two years.

Olympic Games 1500m final, Moscow, August 1, 1st 3:38.40 (3:39.34 semi, 3:40.05 heat)

★ No.2 in our list of Coe’s 10 greatest races

Written off by many after the 800m, he ended Ovett’s 45-race unbeaten run at 1500m and the mile with a perfectly executed run. After a slow 2:04.9 first 800m, East German Jürgen Straub blasted a 54.2 third lap and Coe was quickest to react. Still a few metres down 200m out, he closed on the bend and a double kick took him clear, covering the last 400m in 52.2. Straub (3:38.8) held off a well-beaten Ovett (3:39.0) for silver.

IAC/Coca-Cola Meeting 800m, Crystal Palace, August 8, 1st 1:45.9

An easy win over fellow Olympic finalist David Warren (1:46.9).

Weltklasse Zurich 1500m, August 13, 1st 3:32.19

Against a field arguably stronger than Moscow, including boycott-hit Scott and Walker, he held back until the last 100 metres before a superb kick. Despite a 59.0 third lap, he was just 0.1sec outside the world record he shared with Ovett.

Viareggio 800m, August 14, 2nd 1:45.07

A day after Zurich he was pipped by American Paige (1:45.05), who ended the season as world No.1. A slipped disc then ended his year.

1981

AAA Indoor Champs 3000m, Cosford, January 24, 1st 7:55.2

In his first indoor race for two years, a 56.2 last 400m held off Yorkshire rival Ken Newton (7:55.8).

GB v East Germany 800m, Cosford, February 11, 1st 1:46.0 (world indoor record)

With no intention of a record, he was pushed by Andreas Busse (1:47.1) and took half a second off Grippo’s four-year-old mark.

UAU Champs 400m, Crystal Palace, May 3, 1st 46.9

Good speed in his first outdoor track race of the year.

Yorkshire Champs 800m, Cleckheaton, May 17, 1st 1:46.5

His annual county title, back at two laps.

Philips Night of Athletics 800m, Crystal Palace, June 3, 1st 1:44.06

He led all the way for a world lead, a vicious 25.7 last 200m ending Garry Cook’s challenge.

Florence 800m, June 10, 1st 1:41.73 (world record)

★ No.4 in our list of Coe’s 10 greatest races

Future world champion Billy Konchellah paced him perfectly through 200m in 24.4 and 400m in 49.7, and Coe went ahead 50 metres after the bell. A superb 25.1 third 200m put him on near-1:40 pace and, though he slowed a little, a 26.7 finish took more than half a second off his own record. He was now 1.72sec – about 15 metres – quicker than anyone else in history, and the average of his top five runs (1:43.27) was faster than anyone else had ever run.

European Cup Semi-Final 800m, Helsinki, July 5, 1st 1:47.57

A 24.5 last 200m destroyed Olympic bronze medallist Nikolay Kirov as Britain beat the Soviet Union.

Oslo Games 1000m, July 11, 1st 2:12.18 (world record)

★ No.8 in our list of Coe’s 10 greatest races

Running more evenly than the year before, splits of 25.6, 25.7, 27.1 and 26.2 took him through 800m in a staggering 1:44.6, and he held on with a 27.6 last 200m to take more than a second off his own record. He won by nearly 50 metres from future global 1500m medallists Jim Spivey (2:19.03) and Abascal (2:19.57), and the record lasted 18 years until Noah Ngeny ran 2:11.96.

Leicester 1000m, July 19, 1st 2:17.6

His first 1000m without a world record! He beat Steve Cram (2:18.5) and Sydney Maree (2:19.5).

AAA Champs 800m, Crystal Palace, August 8, 1st 1:45.41 (1:45.84 heat)

His first senior outdoor AAA title, easily beating Omer Khalifa (1:46.75).

European Cup Final 800m, Zagreb, August 16, 1st 1:47.03

A stunning 24.6 last 200m beat Wülbeck, reigning European champion Beyer and Kirov.

Weltklasse Zurich Mile, August 19, 1st 3:48.53 (world record)

Pacemaker Tom Byers dropped out at 1000m and Coe was behind Ovett’s 3:48.8 schedule at three-quarters, but a strong finish took a few tenths off the record. Boit (3:49.74) set an African record in second.

IAAF Golden Mile, Brussels, August 28, 1st 3:47.33 (world record)

★ No.6 in our list of Coe’s 10 greatest races

Ovett had reclaimed the record in Koblenz (3:48.40) a week after Zurich, but his mark lasted just two days. Byers paced perfectly this time (54.92, 1:52.67) and Coe’s only worry was a slight stumble when he clipped the pacemaker’s heel. He went ahead with 500 metres to go, bided his time with Boit close behind, passed 1500m in 3:32.93 and surged down the straight to take a whole second off Ovett’s mark, covering the last 109 metres in 14.30. Boit again set an African record (3:49.45).

World Cup 800m, Rome, September 4, 1st 1:46.16

A 24.8 last 200m, with a 12.0 last 100m, beat American James Robinson (1:47.31). World junior record-holder Joaquim Cruz was sixth – but would gain his revenge three years later.

1982

Yorkshire Champs 1500m, Cudworth, May 16, 1st 3:39.1

A switch to 1500m for his county title, but no change in the result.

Bordeaux 2000m, June 5, 1st 4:58.85

Promising endurance ahead of a planned – but never staged – lucrative series against Ovett, as he beat Alex Gonzalez (4:59.59) and Pierre Délèze (4:59.75).

Zurich 800m, August 17, 1st 1:44.48

After two months out injured, this run made him a huge favourite for the Europeans and was just 0.03sec outside Cram’s world lead.

Talbot Games 800m, Crystal Palace, August 20, 1st 1:45.85

A comfortable win over Garry Cook (1:46.35).

Cologne 800m, August 22, 1st 1:45.10

His third race in five days saw him follow Hans-Peter Ferner through a 52.3 first lap and kick away to beat Robinson (1:45.74).

BAAB Heinz Games 4x800m, Crystal Palace, August 30, 1:44.01 anchor leg (1st, 7:03.89 world record)

After legs from Peter Elliott, Cook and Cram, Coe’s 49.1 opening lap helped Britain take four seconds off the Soviet world record.

European Champs 800m, Athens, September 8, 2nd 1:46.68 (1:48.66 heat, 1:47.98 semi)

Victory seemed a formality when he kicked clear into the straight, but he tied up and was passed 30 metres out by ninth-ranked Ferner (1:46.33), whom he had beaten easily in Zurich and Cologne. Glandular fever was later diagnosed and he missed the 1500m and the Commonwealth Games.

1983

GB v France 1500m, Cosford, February 12, 1st 3:42.60

In his first race since Athens, a scintillating 25.5 last lap beat Didier Begouin by three seconds.

England v USA 800m, Cosford, March 12, 1st 1:44.91 (world indoor record)

Paced by Colin Szwed, he took more than a second off his own record, with Elliott a fine second (1:46.71).

Norway v England 1000m, Oslo, March 19, 1st 2:18.58 (world indoor record)

His fifth world record in Oslo and 12th overall, taking a second off Wellmann’s mark despite a very heavy training week.

Emsley Carr Mile, Birmingham, June 5, 1st 4:03.37

The slowest Emsley Carr winning time for 18 years, but a 26sec last 200m saw off John Gladwin (4:04.86) and Kirov (4:05.16).

Loughborough v AAA 800m, June 12, 1st 1:44.99

A questionable tactical race – he was seventh at 350m – but he kicked clear 150 metres out to beat Graham Williamson, who set a Scottish record of 1:45.6.

Paris 1500m, June 24, 2nd 3:35.17

His first defeat at the distance for seven years. Pushed off the track early on, he led into the straight but, as in Athens, could not sustain his kick and was run down by Jose Luis Gonzalez (3:34.84).

Bislett Games 800m, Oslo, June 28, 1st 1:43.80

Any concerns were dispelled by his fastest time since his world records and a world lead, a 26.0 last 200m beating Rob Druppers (1:44.75).

Talbot Games 1500m, Crystal Palace, July 15, 2nd 3:36.03

Alarm bells rang again as, in front 500 metres out, he could not find his usual kick and was easily beaten by Dragan Zdravkovic (3:35.28) in front of a shocked 17,000 crowd.

AAA Champs Invitation Mile, Crystal Palace, July 23, 2nd 3:52.93

Well beaten by Scott (3:51.56) – his first mile defeat since 1976 – which convinced him not to run the 1500m at the World Championships.

Gateshead Games 800m, July 31, 4th 1:45.31

Cram (1:45.03) won and Elliott also beat him – the first time in a decade he had lost an 800m to a Briton other than Ovett. He withdrew from Helsinki and was later found to have toxoplasmosis, which kept him out of full training until the following March.

1984

Thames Valley Road Relays, Cranford, March 31, 3.5M 16:16 (fastest leg)

His first race for eight months and a surprising level of fitness, making up 10 places. The result did not appear in AW until six weeks later!

Southern Road Relays, Wimbledon, April 7, 3.3M 15:07 (fastest short leg)

Haringey could only finish eighth, but he was quicker than Julian Goater (15:17).

National 12-stage Road Relays, Sutton Park, April 21, 3M 14:00 (second-fastest leg)

Moved Haringey from 11th to fifth, missing the fastest leg by a second.

Middlesex Champs 800m, Enfield, May 19, 1st 1:45.2

The Fulham-born runner’s Middlesex debut brought a win by almost five seconds.

Southern Champs 1500m, Crystal Palace, June 2, 1st 3:43.11

A 53.0 last 400m took him past Eamonn Martin (3:44.39) with 80 metres to go.

AAA Champs 1500m, Crystal Palace, June 24, 2nd 3:39.79

With Cram and Ovett pre-selected, this was the de facto Olympic trial. Coe passed Elliott at the start of the straight but buckled as his rival (3:39.66) proved stronger. The selectors still controversially picked Coe to double.

Oslo 800m, June 28, 1st 1:43.84

More familiar form as he beat Robinson (1:45.12) and became the first man to break 1:44 five times.

Brigg Mile, Haringey, July 4, 1st 3:54.6

A largely solo final Olympic tune-up. Second was Dumpleton (4:08.1), who had beaten Coe and Ovett at the English Schools 12 years earlier.

Olympic Games 800m, Los Angeles, August 6, 2nd 1:43.64 (1:45.51 semi, 1:46.75 and 1:45.71 heats)

No one could live with Cruz (1:43.00), but Coe ran brilliantly for his second successive silver – and was far happier than in Moscow. His time would otherwise have been an Olympic record. Afterwards he proved better at running than prophecy: “That was my last chance for an 800m title.”

Olympic Games 1500m, Los Angeles, August 11, 1st 3:32.53 (Olympic record) (3:35.81 semi)

★ No.1 in our list of Coe’s 10 greatest races

After four 800m races on successive days, he completed an astonishing Games with a victory that made him Britain’s most successful Olympic athlete. Following a cautious 58.85 first lap, Scott took the field through 800m in 1:56.81 and Abascal led at the bell, while Ovett – suffering chest pains – dropped out. Coe moved on to Abascal’s shoulder at 1200m and, as Cram made his move with 200m to go, kicked three metres clear on the bend and more than doubled that margin in the straight. His 53.25 last lap took more than two seconds off Kip Keino’s 16-year-old Olympic record, with Cram a clear second (3:33.40).

Weltklasse Zurich 1500m, August 22, 1st 3:32.39

A 60.9 second lap ended any record chance, but a 53.2 last lap beat Scott (3:33.46) for his fastest time since 1981. A foot injury then ended his season.

1985

Chingford Road Relays, March 16, 3.5M 16:37

His first race for six months. Basildon’s Martin ran the fastest leg (16:03) to deny Haringey victory.

Thames Valley Road Relays, Cranford, March 30, 3.5M 16:15 (fastest leg)

The day’s fastest by 13 seconds, taking Haringey from 10th to third.

Southern 12-stage Road Relays, Wimbledon, April 14, 15:23 (short leg)

Only Colin Reitz and Martin were faster over the short leg, though Ovett’s 23:23 on the long leg stole the headlines.

National 12-stage Road Relays, Sutton Park, April 27, 14:27

A late arrival and a sciatic twinge left him only sixth-fastest.

British League Division One 800m, Birmingham, May 11, 1st 1:49.37

His slowest 800m for six years, though he beat Roland Weedon (1:50.59).

Middlesex Champs 800m, Enfield, May 19, 1st 1:44.0

His best county performance, passing 600m on sub-1:43 pace and just missing his UK all-comers record, as he won by five seconds.

European Clubs Champs 1500m/800m/4x400m, Haringey, June 8-9, 1st 3:47.27, 1st 1:48.37, 47.2 relay leg

He beat Abascal (3:48.14) and Colomán Trabado, then held off 400m winner Angel Heras by a hundredth on the relay.

Coventry Games Mile, June 16, 1st 3:54.5

Coventry’s first sub-four-minute mile, won by 30 metres.

England v USA 800m, Birmingham, June 21, 1st 1:46.23

One of his toughest domestic 800m tests as Cram (1:46.46) pressurised him all the way down the straight.

Peugeot Talbot Games 800m, Crystal Palace, July 19, 1st 1:44.34

After a month out, he switched to the 800m hoping to take on Cruz, who declined at late notice. A 26.3 last 200m beat Jose Luis Barbosa (1:45.11).

Bislett Games Mile, Oslo, July 27, 3rd 3:49.22

He had no answer to Cram’s 53.0 last lap as his fellow Briton set a world record of 3:46.32, with Gonzalez (3:47.79) also passing him.

IAC Grand Prix Mile, Crystal Palace, August 2, 2nd 3:56.89

A lower-back problem and pinched nerve stopped him striding out and he was narrowly beaten by Délèze (3:56.70).

Weltklasse Zurich 1500m, August 21, 2nd 3:32.13

Ahead at the bell, he lacked his usual kick after missed training and was passed in the straight by Délèze, whose Swiss record 3:31.75 took him ahead of Coe on the all-time list.

Cologne 800m, August 25, 2nd 1:43.07

His fastest non-world-record run, but Cruz (1:42.54) was much the stronger. It was the first time in eight years he had lost four races in a row, and a back problem ended his season.

1986

National Indoor Champs 3000m, Cosford, January 25, 3rd 7:55.58

His first indoor defeat for 10 years as Dave Lewis (7:49.61) and Billy Dee (7:49.97) broke away.

UK v Hungary 1500m, Cosford, February 8, 1st 3:45.65

Back to winning ways with a 26.6 last 200m to beat team-mate Mark Kirk (3:47.01).

England v USA 3000m, Cosford, 1st 7:54.32 (PB)

Much fitter, he followed Lewis’s surge and powered past him in the last 80 metres for his first outright PB since 1981.

Thames Valley Road Relays, Cranford, March 29, 3.5M 16:08

His fastest time at Cranford took Haringey into the lead, though the Czech Klimes twins Pavel and Petr were quicker.

Southern 12-stage Road Relays, Wimbledon, April 6, 3.3M 15:09 (second-fastest)

Moved Haringey from 11th to third, behind only AAA 10km champion Steve Harris (14:48).

British League Division One 1500m, Haringey, May 11, 1st 3:45.27

A 39.8 last 300m in his outdoor opener beat Alan Salter (3:49.86).

Middlesex Champs 800m, Enfield, May 17, 1st 1:47.9

An extravagant 25.7 200m after a slow 55.0 first lap.

Madrid 800m, June 4, 1st 1:45.66

He led through 400m in 50.8 and won by more than two seconds from world silver medallist Druppers.

Hengelo 1500m, June 27, 1st 3:34.32

Having controversially missed the AAA Championships, he beat Abascal (3:35.38) in one of the fastest times in the world.

Stockholm 800m, July 1, 2nd 1:44.17

Johnny Gray won in a world-leading 1:43.85, but Coe set a European and Commonwealth lead.

Beverley Baxter 1000m, New River, July 16, 1st 2:14.90

A world lead in windy conditions, with a 25.9 last 200m.

Peugeot Talbot Games 800m, Crystal Palace, July 19, 1st 1:44.10

Easy revenge on Gray (1:44.72), kicking hard 270 metres out.

Commonwealth Games 800m, Edinburgh, July 28, 3rd semi-final 1:48.07

After winning his heat, a virus affected his breathing and he scratched from the final, which Cram won in 1:43.22.

Weltklasse Zurich 1500m, August 13, 2nd 3:35.22

Good form with a 53sec last lap, but he eased off and was pipped on the line by Scott (3:35.14).

European Champs 800m, Stuttgart, August 28, 1st 1:44.50

★ No.5 in our list of Coe’s 10 greatest races

Eight years after first trying to win a major outdoor title over two laps, he finally succeeded with one of his greatest tactical races. Last at the bell, he moved up on the outside as Tom McKean held Cram off on the final bend, then eased past both in the straight with a 24.7 last 200m as Britain completed a historic clean sweep. He won by a metre from an inspired McKean (1:44.60), with a disappointed Cram (1:44.88) – below his Edinburgh form after a calf injury – third.

European Champs 1500m, Stuttgart, August 31, 2nd 3:41.67 (3:39.03 heat)

Too far back when Cram made his predictable long run for home, he could not close the gap as his rival (3:41.09) covered the last 400m in 50.9.

Rieti 1500m, September 7, 1st 3:29.77 (PB)

★ No.10 in our list of Coe’s 10 greatest races

Seventeen years earlier, his father Peter had drawn up a progression chart in the hope that his son – then 13, with a PB of 4:31.8 – would run 3:30 by 1980. Six years late, he reached the target, smashing his PB by more than two seconds and missing the world record by just 0.31sec to go equal third all-time behind Said Aouita and Cram. Through 1200m in 2:48.10 – ahead of Aouita’s record schedule – he finished with a 55sec last lap to leave Maree, whose PB he equalled, 25 metres adrift.

McVitie’s Challenge 800m, Crystal Palace, September 12, 1st 1:44.28

Billed as his final international 800m, he was paced through 400m in 50.66 and won by more than two seconds from world junior champion David Sharpe (1:46.40).

1987

Nike Chingford League 5 Miles, Victoria Park, February 7, 3rd 23:20

With an indoor tour of the USA cancelled due to flu, he raced on a probably slightly short course, finishing behind Steve Crabb (23:00) and Keith Penny (23:04).

Hillingdon 5, Ruislip, February 15, 8th 23:43

A tougher course and tougher competition, 21 seconds behind winner Peter Tootell (23:22). Dumpleton, his English Schools conqueror 15 years earlier, was 10th.

England v USA 3000m, Cosford, March 13, 1st 7:54.33

With a serious 5000m debut planned for the summer, a smooth 2:33 final kilometre beat Brian Abshire (7:55.49).

Thames Valley Road Relays, Cranford, March 28, 3.5M 16:15 (fifth-fastest)

His consistency at Cranford continued, as he moved Haringey from fourth to second.

Southern 12-stage Road Relays, Wimbledon, April 4, 3.3M 15:26 (second-fastest)

Only team-mate Harris (15:12) was quicker as Haringey finished a close third.

British League 800m, Portsmouth, May 9, 1st 1:46.18

Despite no real speedwork, he kicked past Gladwin 80 metres out for a British League record. An Achilles tendon injury then ended his season and he missed the World Championships.

1988

East Rutherford 3000m, New Jersey, February 13, DNF

His return after nine months out could hardly have gone worse – lapped, he dropped out with 200m to go.

England v USA 3000m, Cosford, March 12, 2nd 8:05.80

Well beaten by team-mate Adrian Passey (7:57.84) in what proved to be his last indoor race.

Thames Valley Road Relays, Cranford, March 19, 3.5M 16:12 (third-fastest)

Moved Haringey from 10th to third on leg three.

Southern 12-stage Road Relays, Wimbledon, March 26, 15:24 (third-fastest)

Easily the fastest on his leg as Haringey took silver, though Ovett (15:03) was quickest overall.

Middlesex Champs 800m, Enfield, May 14, 1st 1:48.8

An easy win over Neil Ovington (1:51.6) in his first track race for a year.

GB v USSR v France 800m, Portsmouth, June 19, 1st 1:48.63

A slow time, but a 51.88 second lap saw off UK champion Paul Herbert.

Lausanne 800m, June 24, 2nd 1:45.50

His fastest since 1986, but five metres clear into the straight he was picked off by world 1500m champion Abdi Bile (1:45.25).

Peugeot Talbot Games 800m, Crystal Palace, July 8, 1st 1:46.13

A perfect tactical race to beat Steve Heard (1:46.69) and future Olympic champion Paul Ereng (1:47.14). Surely enough for Olympic selection?

Rapperswil 1500m, July 31, 1st 3:37.74

He achieved the Olympic qualifying time comfortably but picked up a cold.

AAA Champs 1500m, Birmingham, August 8, 4th in heat 3:45.01

Under the controversial first-two-past-the-post system he had to run to guarantee selection, but illness left him fading and he failed to reach the final. The selectors chose him for the 800m, but the British Board overruled them and picked Elliott to double – leaving the double Olympic champion out of the team for Seoul.

Berlin 800m, August 26, 2nd 1:47.87

Comfortably outkicked by McKean (1:47.60) in a slow race, though now back to full health.

Koblenz 800m, August 28, 2nd 1:43.93

If anyone thought he was finished, this answered them. He could not hold Barbosa (1:43.34) but beat 1:42.28 man Sammy Koskei (1:44.06) with his fastest time for three years. The Olympic bronze medal was won in 1:44.06.

Rieti 1500m, August 31, 3rd 3:35.72

His final race of the season, behind Gennaro Di Napoli (3:34.72) and Passey (3:35.14), but ahead of Olympic selection Crabb (3:36.24).

1989

Thames Valley Road Relays, Cranford, March 25, 3.5M 16:11 (third-fastest)

After a calf injury forced him out of the European Indoor 800m, his sixth and final Cranford run – all between 16:08 and 16:16 – took Haringey from eighth to second.

Southern 12-stage Road Relays, Wimbledon, April 1, 15:41 (eighth-fastest)

His slowest time there, though still Haringey’s quickest on the short legs as they took silver.

Middlesex Champs 800m, Enfield, May 20, 1st 1:47.2

His hardest county race yet, with Crabb (1:47.9) five metres down.

European Clubs Champs 800m/1500m, Belgrade, June 3-4, 1st 1:46.60, 1st 3:51.89

Easy wins in both, though Haringey finished only fifth.

Birmingham Invitation 800m, June 24, 1st 1:46.83

After following a 49.77 first lap, he was still on world record pace at 600m but “died” in the last 100m and only just held off Kevin McKay (1:46.94).

Rovereto 800m, July 21, 1st 1:45.97

Another narrow win, 0.11sec ahead of Ikem Billy (1:46.08).

Viareggio 800m, August 2, 1st 1:46.04

He outsprinted Senegal’s Moussa Fall.

AAA Champs 1500m, Birmingham, August 13, 1st 3:41.38

At the fourth attempt he won a AAA 1500m title, but not without drama. Crabb fell before the bell and Coe lost 15 metres hurdling him, hurting his hamstring, before a stunning 25.4 last 200m ran down Tony Morrell (3:41.93). A distracted Ovett was ninth in their first meeting on a British track.

Weltklasse Zurich 1500m, August 16, 2nd 3:34.05

Given a big send-off in Zurich 10 years after his world record, he ran his fastest 1500m for three years but was two metres behind Kenya’s Wilfred Kirochi (3:33.85).

Cologne 800m, August 20, 4th 1:45.13

A season’s best, but McKean (1:44.89) held him off and both were well down on Ereng (1:44.01).

Berne 800m, August 29, 1st 1:43.38

Those who had written him off were made to look foolish as he ran his fastest 800m for four years to go second in the world rankings, winning by more than 10 metres from Babacar Niang (1:45.07).

World Cup 1500m, Barcelona, September 9, 2nd 3:35.79

In what proved to be his last great race, he led into the straight but world champion Bile (3:35.56) kicked up to his shoulder and cut across him, forcing Coe to check. The British team protested but the appeal was inexplicably rejected 2-1.

McVitie’s Challenge 800m, Crystal Palace, September 15, 1st 1:45.70

His last race in Britain. Clear at 600m, he cruised in waving to the crowd, 10 metres ahead of Konchellah (1:46.81), and received a standing ovation at the stadium where he had run a 1:56.0 PB 16 years earlier.

1990

Hobart 1000m, January 4, 1st 2:21.0

His first race of a new decade, holding off 1982 Commonwealth 800m champion Peter Bourke (2:21.5) in very windy conditions.

Sydney 800m, January 14, 1st 1:47.66

A 52.1 last lap held off Brian Whittle (1:48.18) and Matt Yates (1:48.46) – both of whom would beat him in Auckland.

Commonwealth Games 800m, Auckland, February 1, 6th 1:47.24 (1:49.83 heat, 1:47.67 semi)

Unable to change pace, he struggled in a rough final won by Kenya’s Sammy Tirop (1:45.98). A respiratory infection was later diagnosed and he withdrew from the 1500m. His career was over.