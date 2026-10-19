Salford and Derby retain titles at North of England relays

NORTH OF ENGLAND AA CROSS-COUNTRY RELAYS, Graves Park, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, October 17

Salford’s men and Derby’s women retained their titles on dry ground at this famous venue, although the winning Salford quartet did not have things entirely their own way on a bright, if blustery, day.

Men

Salford’s men took first and second place, but the margin was only seven seconds. They started well enough when John Birmingham took the opening two-mile circuit in 10:08, the fourth-fastest time of the day.

They then lost the lead to their B team, whose Sam Hopkins was a full 26 seconds quicker than the A squad’s Bryn Lawrence on the second leg. Hopkins said of his team-mate: “He has been beating me recently.”

Rotherham’s Mikey Bacon interrupted the Salford battle with the third-fastest leg of the day, 9:59, but the two fastest laps came on stage three. Harry Wakefield brought some order back with a 9:42 split that put the A team ahead again. He played down his run, saying: “I’m a track guy really.” Well, yes – Wakefield set a series of good PBs in 2025, including 1:47.36sec for 800m.

Behind and chasing hard was Gateshead’s Calum Johnson, the 2020 English National champion and a double Inter-Counties winner. His 9:46 was the second-fastest of the afternoon and pulled Gateshead up to third, a position they held to the line.

Johnson said: “I’m back again as I love cross-country and my aim is to win the (English) National again, but I shall be doing Mansfield and Liverpool.” He added that, at 32, he needs periods of respite and said he cannot really get on with the go-faster shoes because they seem to tip him off balance.

The fourth and final leg saw the two Salford quartets still battling, with the A team holding on thanks to David Barratt, who said he ran a “controlled race”. Their B team closed by 12 seconds thanks to Thomas Manton, who said: “If I’d have caught him, he’d have been able to go again.”

Men (Cutlers Relay, 4x2 miles): 1 Salford A 40:54 (J Birmingham 10:08, B Lawrence 10:37, H Wakefield 9:42, D Barratt 10:26); 2 Salford B 41:01 (R Worland 10:18, S Hopkins 10:11, I Battye 10:16, T Manton 10:16); 3 Gateshead 41:31 (M Linsley 10:17, L Liddle 10:44, C Johnson 9:46, I McCully 10:43); 4 Rotherham 41:52 (B Burton 10:42, M Bacon 9:59, A Bedford 10:39, J Wragg 10:30); 5 Trafford 42:43 (I Hassan 10:43, P Aron 10:48, S Wilson 10:49, F Dobson-Emmas 10:20); 6 Leeds 42:43 (M Abshire 10:50, J Hall 10:36, A Moseley 10:54, H Butler 10:22); 7 Keighley & Craven 43:06; 8 Salford C 43:19; 9 E Cheshire & Tameside 43:38; 10 Darlington 44:29

47 teams finished

Fastest: Wakefield 9:42; Johnson 9:46; Bacon 9:59

Women

Derby comfortably retained their women’s title with the same trio who won in 2025. They were again led off by Molly Hudson, the indoor 1500m silver medallist, who gave them a first-stage lead they never lost.

She said: “I am just off a break so thought I’d sit in then give it a go,” later adding: “It’s good to get our title back.”

Second-leg runner Evie Jones was misdirected away from the racing line as she approached the finish. She said: “He told me to go one side of the tape but I then had to jump it.” Hudson chipped in: “She lost five seconds.”

All was well as Derby finished off with Annabelle Ita, who said: “The hills did not seem as bad as I remembered.”

They almost doubled their winning margin this time. Hudson’s 11:09 was the fastest women’s time of the day and a repeat of her first-stage effort from 2025, while Sheffield’s Eina Inch ran 11:39 for the third-fastest effort.

Lincoln Wellington had a steady start before Faith Taylor just secured the silver medals ahead of Leeds on the third and final stage.

Also on that last leg, and deeper in the field, Lydia Turner gained massively for Birtley, bringing her club up to seventh with the second-fastest effort of 11:20.

Although out of the podium places, Salford were also in the action. Their B team brought them home ahead of their A trio on the opener before Jasmine Wright restored the natural order mid-race.

Women (3x2 miles): 1 Derby 35:56 (M Hudson 11:09, E Jones 12:28, A Ita 12:17); 2 Lincoln Wellington 36:59 (I Porter 12:21, N Burns 12:35, F Taylor 12:01); 3 Leeds 37:00 (P Henson 11:44, C Rodgers 12:48, E Gibbins 12:26); 4 Salford A 37:15 (E Russell 12:52, J Wright 12:04, D Slattery 12:18); 5 Salford B 37:34 (I Hall 12:45, S Mason 12:44, E Platt 12:05); 6 Rotherham 37:47 (C Turner 12:29, M Walsh 12:58, N Hatswell 12:19); 7 Birtley 37:57; 8 Steel City 38:25; 9 Trafford 39:37; 10 City of Sheffield & Dearne 39:43

46 teams finished

Fastest: Hudson 11:09; L Turner (Birtley) 11:20; E Inch (Sheff) 11:39

Young Athletes

The under-18 women’s race was first away and it was Maya Schofield who gave Rotherham the lead, with a 7:58 split for the 2.3km lap. She was first to comment on the conditions, saying: “We won last year but there was a bit of a wind up there.”

City of York then took the lead as Beth Lewis, 12th in the European under-20 race, ran a mid-race 7:47, the second-quickest lap of the age group, before Abigail Andrews sealed it for Rotherham, as York fell out of the medals.

All eyes on the final leg, though, were on the in-form Olivia Lee, who ran the quickest under-18 women’s lap, 7:37, to just see off York for the bronze medals. Pleased with her fastest time, she said: “I passed seven or eight.” Lee is usually seen on stage one of races and said she will run that first leg at Mansfield.

The under-18 men’s race followed. Macclesfield overcame a small first-stage lead set by Hallamshire’s Thomas Thake, whose 6:47 was the fastest lap of the age group. He said: “I paced it quite well and it’s my local park. I had a big gap behind then finished strongly.”

Behind him, Jake Ireland’s 6:50 was the second-fastest, ahead of a trio of last-leg runners, led home in third place by Arlo Mander-Tullius.

After Thomas Hastings had given Wakefield an under-16 first-lap advantage over Hallamshire’s Jacob Dawe, with a race-fastest 6:29, the rest of the clubs were simply playing catch-up. Wirral came out best of the rest, closing to within seven seconds, but Sydney Swan held on for Wakefield.

On that last leg, Osniel Segal’s 6:42, the third-quickest of the age group, secured third place for Derby after he just failed to catch second-placed Wirral at the death.

The under-16 girls’ race was a walk in the park for Warriors Pentathlon. Eve Beddow gave them a first-stage lead with a 7:31 clocking, ahead of Lincoln Wellington’s Molly Porter, and Daisy McVicar and Roni Kohring then increased the lead on each lap for a 32-second club victory. Beddow said: “It was really hard but I felt strong up the hill.”

In the under-14 boys’ race, James Lombard gave Salford a good start with the fastest first-stage time of the age group, before Noah Hartley and Isaac Taylor-Unitt, who ran the third-quickest time, finished things off for a 26-second victory over Leeds. Chasing Lombard home on that opener had been Jarrow & Hebburn’s sole runner, Jacob Hopper, whose time was the second-best.

For the girls, City of York came out on top after their Evelynne Metcalfe narrowly conceded to Bingley’s Isabella Bowles on stage one, their times being the second and third best of the age group. The fastest lap came deeper in the field, as Lincoln Wellington’s Darcy Windle gained places for a 5:47 split.

U18 Men (3x2.3km): 1 Macclesfield 20:53 (J Ireland 6:50, T Wood 7:09, J Osuji 6:54); 2 Hallamshire 21:10 (T Thake 6:47, H Lirkman 7:18, T Fairbrother 7:04); 3 Trafford 21:19 (A White 7:18, B Gardner 7:08, A Mander-Tullius 6:52); 4 Rotherham 21:22 (S Johnson 7:05, R Hughes 7:24, H Orr 6:52); 5 Keighley & Craven 21:23 (F Beggan 7:07, O Fox 7:23, W Oakden 6:52); 6 Leeds 21:55 (O Pow 7:15, D Lowe 7:22, A Smith 7:17); 7 Tynedale 21:57; 8 Lincoln W 22:12; 9 Darlington 22:24; 10 Hallamshire B 22:46

23 teams finished

Fastest: Thake 6:47; Ireland 6:50; Mander-Tullius/Oakden/Orr 6:52

U16 (3x2km): 1 Wakefield 20:53 (T Hastings 6:29, H McFarlane 7:23, S Swan 7:01); 2 Wirral 21:00 (F Reese 7:02, N Mills 7:02, L Sawyer 6:56); 3 Derby 21:02 (W Saunders 7:20, F Pyefinch 6:59, O Segal 6:42); 4 Darlington 21:10 (O Curran 6:49, D Callaghan 7:17, A Appleton 7:04); 5 Leeds 21:21 (C Emmett 6:54, C Porteous 7:07, T Griffiths 7:19); 6 Stockport 21:26 (A Riley 6:47, D Riley 7:31, F Wilson 7:06); 7 Hallamshire 21:42; 8 Leeds B 21:47; 9 Allerton Juniors 21:58; 10 Trafford 22:01

37 teams finished

Fastest: Hastings 6:29; J Daw (Hallam) 6:40; Segal 6:42

U14 (3x1.8km): 1 Salford 16:21 (J Lombard 5:17, N Hartley 5:40, I Taylor-Unitt 5:22); 2 Leeds 16:47 (H Lowe 5:31, B Griffiths 5:38, Z Lunsden 5:37); 3 Southport Waterloo 16:50 (T Delamare 5:51, M Ndjambula 5:28, M Larkin 5:30); 4 Hallamshire 16:50; 5 Bingley 17:00; 6 Derby 17:09

31 teams finished but 41 started

Fastest: Lombard 5:17; J Hopper (J&H) 5:20; Taylor-Unitt 5:22

U12 Boys (3x1.5km): 1 Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde 15:04

U18 Women (3x2.3km): 1 Rotherham 24:19 (M Schofield 7:58, H Bacon 8:13, A Andrews 8:07); 2 Sale 24:48 (R Heywood-Young 8:23, M Boyer 8:25, B Soper 7:59); 3 Derby 24:58 (S Wheeler 8:40, J Whitehead 8:41, O Lee 7:37); 4 York 25:01 (H Lovett 8:08, B Lewis 7:47, A Keele 9:05); 5 Lincoln W 25:12 (F Lilly 8:03, A Norris 8:47, E Hart 8:21); 6 Warriors 26:12 (N Rooe 8:34, I Pastor 8:47, S Mannhart 8:50); 7 Leeds 26:16; 8 Sale B 26:34; 9 Darlington 26:50; 10 Hallamshire 26:51

21 teams finished

Fastest: Lee 7:37; Lewis 7:47; Schofield 7:58

U16 (3x2km): 1 Warriors 22:44 (E Beddow 7:31, D McVicar 7:41, R Kohring 7:31); 2 Lincoln W 23:16 (M Porter 7:38, A Ronnie 7:58, H Norris 7:39); 3 Bingley 23:28 (B Bailey 7:40, E Simpson 7:51, H Carter 7:56); 4 Hallamshire 23:28 (J Thake 7:38, S Sahota 8:12, M Bukley 7:36); 5 Salford 24:20 (E Lowe 7:48, I Weatherhead 8:00, G Baxter 8:31); 6 Lincoln W B 24:22 (F Goulsbra 8:17, E Goulsbra 8:05, S Ward 7:59); 7 Sale 24:36; 8 Darlington 24:44; 9 Sheffield & D 24:50; 10 York 24:54

33 teams finished

Fastest: Beddow/Kohring 7:31; Buckley 7:36

U14 (3x1.8km): 1 City of York 17:57 (E Metcalfe 5:49, H Newcombe 6:04, F Bycroft 6:03); 2 Bingley 18:08 (E Bowles 5:48, O Pedley 6:12, A Ashcroft 6:07); 3 Wirral 18:13 (A Gately 6:12, M Price 6:01, A Gamble 5:58); 4 Lincoln W 18:26; 5 Valley Striders 18:32; 6 Liverpool 18:40

28 teams finished

Fastest: D Windle (Linc W) 5:47; Bowles 5:48; Metcalfe 5:49

U12 Girls (3x1.5km): 1 Allerton Juniors 16:32

SOUTH OF ENGLAND CROSS-COUNTRY RELAYS, Wormwood Scrubs, London, October 17

After a close race, hosts Thames Valley Harriers were narrow winners of the senior men’s championship, while Belgrave Harriers added the women’s title over the fast terrain next to the infamous prison.

There was a relatively poor turn-out in the senior races, which prompted Brentwood spokeswoman Elaine Forrest to say: “It was a really poor showing of teams.”

Men

It was a disappointingly small entry and the first three teams finished getting on for three minutes clear of the rest in the four-stage race.

Will Perkin gave Thames Valley a solid start, finishing just behind Crawley’s Hugo Hewitt, with Newbury’s Rob Corney close behind. These three were the fastest runners in the entire race.

Thomas Kimber kept Crawley narrowly in front on stage two, with the Valley’s Alex Rowe and Newbury’s Matthew Quartermain close behind, but his club then fell away.

Michael Cameron then took the eventual winners clear on stage three, before Niki Faulkner held off a late challenge from Newbury’s Alex Aldridge to secure the win.

There were just six under-20 men’s teams and Poole AC won by nearly a minute from Chiltern Harriers.

Hercules Wimbledon looked set for a solid team win after Pancho Panchev and Rafferty Haigh gave them a good start with two of the top three fastest legs. It was not to last, however, as Harry Tongue, who ran the fastest lap, swept past to bring Poole AC home, with James Malin securing second for Chiltern.

Men (4x4km): 1 Thames Valley 51:18 (W Perkin 12:17, A Rowe 13:00, M Cameron 12:57, N Faulkner 13:05); 2 Newbury 51:26 (R Corney 12:19, M Quartermain 13:03, D Hawkins 13:06, A Aldridge 12:58); 3 Southampton 51:35 (J Atwa 12:54, B Chaplin 13:11, T Aspin 13:07, H Smith 12:22); 4 Crawley 54:15; 5 London Heathside 55:33; 6 Newbury B 55:39

18 teams finished

Fastest: H Hewitt (Craw) 12:16; Perkin 12:17; Corney 12:19

U20 (3x3km): 1 Poole 27:06 (J Usher 9:08, O Harrison 9:30, H Tongue 8:28); 2 Chiltern 28:03 (E Johnson 9:02, J Holdsworth 9:26, J Malin 9:35); 3 Hercules Wimbledon 28:28 (P Panchev 8:50, R Haig 8:55, E Chem 10:44); 4 South London 28:43; 5 Bracknell 29:42

Fastest: Tongue 8:28; Panchev 8:50; Haig 8:55

Women

Herne Hill won last year but had no answer this time as Belgrave Harriers, second on the first 3km stage behind Reading’s Mia Waldman, hit the front mid-race thanks to Juliet Hodder’s third-fastest 9:52.

They finished off with Kitty Shepherd-Cross, despite Reading’s Victoria Hiscock closing with the second-fastest time of the day, 9:44.

Charlotte Buckley closed even faster for third-placed TVH, but her race-fastest 9:27 secured only the bronze medals.

Only two teams contested the under-20 event, as Emma Lord’s 10:20 for the 3km opener, the fastest lap, gave winners Hercules Wimbledon a start they never lost.

Women (3x3km): 1 Belgrave 29:49 (L Mangan 10:04, J Hodder 9:52, K Shepherd-Cross 9:53); 2 Reading 30:06 (M Waldman 9:56, S Crumley 10:26, V Hiscock 9:44); 3 TVH 30:08 (L Bayley 10:10, A Mundell 10:30, C Buckley 9:27); 4 VP&TH 31:14; 5 Herne Hill 31:51; 6 Highgate 32:06

25 teams finished

Fastest: Buckley 9:27; Hiscock 9:44; Hodder 9:52

U20 (3x3km): 1 Hercules W 33:14 (E Lord 10:20, A McAndie 11:00, I Alexander 11:54); 2 TVH 35:50

Fastest: Lord 10:20

Young Athletes

Herne Hill won three titles as turn-out was better in the younger age groups, where club uptake was on a par with previous years.

There was a bit of a procession in the under-18 men’s race. Race-fastest Caspian Holmes of Herne Hill led home Khaled Hussein and Ben Lucas on the opening 3km lap, James Clements-Nash increased the lead mid-race and Thomas Clerkin saw Herne Hill home.

In the under-18 women’s race, Windsor, Slough, Eton and Hounslow dominated the team competition with first and third, but only after a cracking battle on the opening 3km lap. Hy AC’s Isabella Buchanan, an Inter-Counties silver medallist, beat Windsor’s Kara Gorman, the 2025 English National third-placer. The pair were comfortably the fastest runners on show, with Buchanan repeating her quickest under-15 lap from last year.

Windsor also won the under-16 boys’ title, albeit after a tight battle with Poole AC. Charlie Harrison took Poole ahead mid-race, but Ted Bainbridge’s 6:16, the fastest in the age group, just snatched victory for Windsor on the line.

The under-16 girls’ race was also very close, as Herne Hill added a second title, this time ahead of Chiltern Harriers. Juliette MacDougall gave Chiltern a first-lap lead with the third-quickest 6:58 for the 2km lap and Alice Martin held it mid-race, but Mari Scriven snatched victory for Herne Hill with the second-fastest 6:53. Behind them, fourth-placed St Mary’s Laura Graham posted the fastest time, 6:52.

It was Herne Hill again in the under-14 boys’ race after Josh Lotter gave them a race-fastest 6:44 lead-off. They held on despite Cartyr Jenkin closing for second-placed South London on the final lap.

Brentwood Beagles won the under-14 girls’ race by a big margin after leading throughout. Blossom Smith’s 7:23 led them off and Jessica Davidson increased the lead mid-race, before Lianne Esterhuysen posted 7:01 on the final stage for a 50-second win over Windsor. That was not the quickest time, however. Mya Clow-Wilson, in her first cross-country outing for new club Impact AC, just pipped it on the final leg with 6:59.

U18 Men (3x3km): 1 Herne Hill 26:18 (C Holmes 8:32, J Clements-Nash 8:45, T Clerkin 9:02); 2 VP&TH 26:33 (K Hussein 8:34, A Lessard 8:54, A Wolpert 9:04); 3 Bracknell 26:49 (B Lucas 8:45, J Legg 9:14, E Langley-Aybar 8:50); 4 Hercules W 27:02; 5 HW B 27:47; 6 Hillingdon 27:53

21 teams finished

Fastest: Holmes 8:32; Hussein 8:34; Clements-Nash/Lucas 8:45

U16 (3x2km): 1 WSEH 19:21 (F Fraser 6:32, A Evans 6:33, T Bainbridge 6:16); 2 Poole 19:21 (A Matthews 6:36, C Harrison 6:25, H Samways 6:20); 3 Highgate 19:42 (K Zare 6:29, J Cobbold 6:43, A Pettican 6:30); 4 HW 19:43; 5 Reading 19:45; 6 Hy AC 20:05

32 teams finished

Fastest: Bainbridge 6:16; T Hennigan (HW) 6:19; Samways 6:20

U14 (3x2km): 1 Herne Hill 20:52 (J Lotter 6:44, R Horne 7:12, T Howard 6:56); 2 S London 20:59 (A Malcolm 6:55, H Shah 7:11, C Jenkin 6:52); 3 Abingdon 21:20 (J Lindsay 6:51, S McPartlin 7:09, T Fletcher 7:19); 4 Hercules W 21:33; 5 Chiltern 21:48; 6 S&NH 21:50

25 teams finished

Fastest: Lotter 6:44; B Pocock (Hy) 6:47; Jenkin 6:52

U18 Women (3x3km): 1 WSEH 30:31 (K Gorman 9:59, R Street 10:19, Z Allan 10:14); 2 Hy AC 32:25 (I Buchanan 9:54, H Tewkesbury 11:38, S Dixon 10:53); 3 WSEH B 32:35 (T Ferguson 10:29, K McCrabbe 10:47, O Watson 11:18); 4 Herne H 32:56; 5 Hercules W 33:06; 6 Bracknell 33:12

17 teams finished

Fastest: Buchanan 9:54; Gorman 9:59; Allan 10:14

U16 (3x2km): 1 Herne H 21:25 (S O’Brien 7:07, P Mack 7:25, M Scriven 6:53); 2 Chiltern 21:29 (J MacDougall 6:58, A Martin 7:27, N Frost 7:04); 3 WSEH 21:41 (M Bond 7:32, H Lucas 7:04, M Lennox-Imbastari 7:06); 4 St Mary’s 21:50; 5 S London 22:03; 6 Brentwood Beagles 22:39

25 teams finished

Fastest: L Graham (St Mary’s) 6:52; Scriven 6:53; MacDougall 6:58

U14 (3x2km): 1 Brentwood Beagles 21:55 (B Smith 7:23, J Davidson 7:31, E Esterhuysen 7:01); 2 WSEH 22:45 (E Wouters 7:28, E Smith 7:48, J Watson 7:30); 3 Kingston & Poly 23:16 (C Saville 7:29, I Roscoe 8:20, A Eyre 7:26); 4 Herne H 23:35; 5 Impact 23:36; 6 S London B 23:42

26 teams finished

Fastest: M Clow-Wilson (Impact) 6:59; Esterhuysen 7:01; Smith 7:23

MIDLAND COUNTIES CROSS-COUNTRY RELAYS, Worcester, October 17

While the senior and masters races attracted a sizeable entry, uptake among the young athletes was again disappointing, although 115 teams competed in total across all of the age groups.

Men

Owen Ulfig, a former junior champion at various levels, opened for winners Wolverhampton & Bilston with an 18:55 clocking for the 6km stage. His club gradually increased their advantage and won by 2min 32sec from Rugby & Northampton.

Ulfig was headed on that first stage by Mansfield’s James McRae, whose 18:44 remained the fastest time of the day. Behind them on stage one, Bromsgrove & Redditch’s Gabriel Wagstaff ran 19:07, the third-quickest time. His older team-mates went on to win the masters title, with James Marshall’s 20:34 the quickest.

Men (4x6km): 1 Wolverhampton & Bilston 78:03 (O Ulfig 18:55, J Hart 19:27, R Hodgkiss 19:55, J Morris 19:46); 2 Rugby & Northampton 80:35 (F Harris 20:29, T Brinkley 20:06, N Gilford 19:52, M Everett 20:08); 3 Mansfield 80:46 (J McRae 18:44, E Holden 19:32, K Watson 21:00, D Wheat 21:30); 4 Tipton 81:22; 5 Halesowen 81:51; 6 Coventry Godiva 83:10

28 teams finished

Fastest: McRae 18:44; Ulfig 18:55; G Wagstaff (B&R) 19:07

M40 (4x6km): 1 Bromsgrove & Redditch 84:16 (J Marshall 20:34, P Ball 21:20, M Appleton 20:41, D Gemmell 21:41); 2 Tipton 85:14 (D Perry 21:43, K Quinney 21:45, I Williams 20:52, R Meredith 20:54); 3 BRAT 89:17; 4 Worcester 90:24; 5 TRX 91:01; 6 B&R B 94:22

Fastest: Marshall 20:34

Women

The Birmingham Running and Triathlon club (BRAT) enjoyed a relatively narrow win in the three-stage women’s event, which was also over 6km legs.

They had to come from behind after Halesowen built a big lead over the first two legs, thanks to Lucy Hellingworth’s 24:09, the second-fastest senior time of the day, and Jess Dale’s 24:44. Mid-race, Worcester fielded Nixie Turner, whose 24:04 was the fastest senior women’s effort.

She was upstaged, however, by former junior international Nicola Sykes, whose 23:05 for second-placed masters team Bourneville was easily the quickest of all the women on the day.

Women (3x6km): 1 BRAT 75:35 (E McCabe 25:44, E Jones 24:31, H O’Brien 25:20); 2 Halesowen 75:53 (L Hellingworth 24:09, J Dale 24:44, M Hnke 27:00); 3 Bristol & West 76:00 (M Jones 24:17, S Everett 27:33, E Gard 24:10); 4 Tipton 76:32; 5 Worcester 77:42; 6 Bromsgrove & Redditch 79:00

21 teams finished

Fastest: N Turner (Worc) 24:04; Hellingworth 24:09; E Gard (B&W) 24:10

W35 (3x6km): 1 B&R 74:40 (J Nolan 24:18, L Thomas 25:02, T Freeman 25:20); 2 Bourneville 75:03; 3 BRAT 83:42

Fastest: N Sykes (B’ville) 23:05

Young Athletes

There were few standout performances in a rather lacklustre series of age-group runs elsewhere, although Nuneaton won the two youngest girls’ categories.

U18 Men (3x6km): 1 Daventry 63:40 (W Combstock 21:42, C Smith 21:11, F Williams 20:47); 2 Worcester 72:28

Fastest: Williams 20:47

U16 (3x3km): 1 Notts 33:11 (M Gallie 10:57, L Smith 11:38, T Hurry 10:36); 2 Worcester 33:43 (R Faci 10:28, H Mabey 11:32, J Eastwood 11:43); 3 Worcester B 36:47; 4 Hereford 38:45

Fastest: Faci 10:28

U14 (3x3km): 1 Telford 35:15 (V Huruban 13:00, S Nash 11:22, G Nicholls 10:53); 2 Telford B 36:50; 3 Hereford 36:55

Fastest: Nicholls 10:53

U18 Women (3x3km): 1 Bromsgrove & Redditch 38:55 (C Ascough 12:53, H Hanson 13:29, L Tandy 12:58); 2 Nuneaton 39:59; 3 Bromsgrove & Redditch B 44:53

Fastest: Ascough 12:23

U16 (3x3km): 1 Nuneaton 36:27 (Z Dushkina 11:40, A Drage 12:58, A Coats 11:49); 2 Worcester 36:51; 3 Halesowen 36:54

Fastest: H Cooke (Worc) 11:21

U14 (3x3km): 1 Nuneaton 40:13 (C Long 12:18, D Wileman 12:30, E Tipping 15:25); 2 Telford 40:34; 3 Worcester 41:31

Fastest: Long 12:18

KENT CROSS-COUNTRY LEAGUE, Match 2, Somerhill School, Tonbridge, October 17

Somerhill School played host as the second fixture followed hard on the heels of the first match, and clashed with the South of England relays at Wormwood Scrubs, London.

After his brother Ted won the first senior men’s race, this time it was Jack Higgins who scored a narrow win over Tonbridge team-mate Jamie MacDonald.

Amelia Smith won the final women’s race of last season’s league for Blackheath & Bromley, and won again in the first-round match, but here she was headed by Charlotte Alexander, the 2024 BUCS cross-country champion.

The Tonbridge-based winner has raced only sparingly this year but can boast a couple of useful 5km road times in the 16min range, which came after some triathlon and duathlon outings last year.

Men: 1 J Higgins (Ton) 24:59; 2 J MacDonald (Ton) 25:04; 3 A Richards (Bex) 25:18; 4 L Mills (Ton) 25:41; 5 O Roach (Folk, U20) 26:25; 6 B Tyler (M&M) 26:45

M45: 1 D Kendall (Camb H) 27:41; 2 J MacDonald (Camb H) 28:10

M50: 1 B Shearer (Ton) 28:32

M60: 1 A Rodgers (M&M) 31:02

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Tonbridge 15; 2 Blackheath & Bromley 61; 3 Cambridge H 79

Overall M70: 1 A Laws (B&B) 25:36; 2 J Tollhurst (Padd W) 26:20

U18: 1 F Gibson (M&M) 16:45; 2 G Jacobs (Ton) 16:50; 3 K Farrell (B&B) 17:16

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 12; 2 B&B 18; 3 Medway & Maidstone 22

U16: 1 G Bowers (Ton) 13:27; 2 O Moore (Dart) 13:28; 3 H Beeraji (B&B) 13:32

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 11; 2 B&B 15; 3 Central Park 59

U14: 1 J Pearce (B&B) 9:53; 2 W Smith (Camb H) 9:56; 3 H Morrison (S’oaks) 10:05

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 21; 2 B&B 22; 3 Cambridge H 29

Women: 1 C Alexander (Ton) 29:30; 2 A Smith (B&B) 29:39; 3 A Royden (M&M) 31:38; 4 H Heywood (Ton) 31:59; 5 A Karlsson (M&M) 32:11; 6 K Pingo (Dart, U20) 32:14

W40: 1 K Sheedy (M&M) 32:32

W45: 1 H Winsor (Ton) 33:04

W50: 1 N McDonnell (Inv EK) 33:28

W55: 1 K Marchant (Beck) 37:52; 2 J Holford (Tun W) 37:58

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Tonbridge 14; 2 M&M 19; 3 B&B 28

Overall W65: 1 C Costiff (Ashf) 26:03; 2 G Arnott (Beck) 27:18

U18: 1 E De Bruyn (B&B) 20:03; 2 I Gowing (Ton) 20:41; 3 M Leek (M&M) 20:47

TEAM: 1 B&B 13; 2 Cambridge H 23

U16: 1 C Foster (Camb H) 14:12; 2 L Sanders (Camb H) 14:32; 3 H Hughes (B&B) 15:21

TEAM: 1 Camb H 9; 2 Tonbridge 19; 3 B&B 20

U14: no results available

GLOUCESTER LEAGUE, Race 1, Tinkley Gate, October 18

The league started its campaign on the same weekend as the Midland relays and a gaggle of Bath University juniors dominated the senior women’s race, taking five of the top six places.

They were led by Sussex champion Frida Rocha and Guernsey runner Eleanor Jamieson, ahead of leading veteran Kimberley Newcombe.

Men: 1 J Pickering (Chelt) 31:01; 2 T Brooke (T Bath) 31:26; 3 R Monti (Bath U) 31:41; 4 L Threlfall (T Bath) 31:57; 5 A Daniel (T Bath) 33:02; 6 L James (T Bath) 33:04

M40: 1 D Jones (T Bath) 33:31

M50: 1 B Leggate (Ciren) 34:44

M55: 1 H Bampton (Chelt) 37:45

M60: 1 M Dolley (T Bath) 38:57

U20: 1 J Thomas (Bath U) 33:11

M65 (about 6km): 1 R Beardsworth (T Bath) 28:13; 2 P Reddaway (Corsh) 28:36

M70: 1 T Hutchison (T Bath) 31:37

U18: 1 B Clarke (Glouc) 22:55; 2 G Davies (T Bath) 23:11; 3 E Hare (Bourt) 23:39

U16: 1 A Kirk (Durs) 18:48; 2 M Wilkins (Chelt) 19:08; 3 F Rendell (Stroud) 19:12

U14: 1 O Davenport-Jones (Chelt) 12:18; 2 C Neale (Chelt) 12:21; 3 T Litman (Chelt) 12:47

Women: 1 F Rocha (Bath U, U20) 25:25; 2 E Jamieson (Bath U, U20) 25:41; 3 K Newcombe (Stroud, W40) 26:30; 4 A Esteve (Bath U, U20) 26:48; 5 I Price (Bath U, U20) 27:04; 6 C Scott (Bath U, U20) 27:11

W45: 1 P Dendy (Almost A) 27:53

W50: 1 R Marsh (T Bath) 29:58

W60: 1 C Dale (T Bath) 33:15

U18: 1 C Rendell (Stroud) 26:04; 2 L Leon-Hodgson (Glouc) 26:39; 3 B Watts (Chelt) 27:24

U16: 1 J Hathway (Stroud) 20:38; 2 M Goodwin (W Tempo) 20:42; 3 I Wightman (Chelt) 20:57

U14: 1 J Bailey (Chelt) 13:16; 2 S Hanna (Yate) 13:44; 3 M Lawton (Chelt) 13:48

SUSSEX CROSS-COUNTRY RELAYS, Goodwood, West Sussex, October 10

Men (4x4km): 1 Brighton & Hove 50:38 (A Roberts 12:19, F Boniface 12:55, J Perez-Rourke 13:07, T Thorn-Watts 12:17); 2 Phoenix 54:37; 3 Chichester R 55:04

Fastest: A Roberts (B&H, U20) 12:19; D Airey (Craw) 12:28; S Heath (Phoe) 12:30

M40 (4x4km): 1 Phoenix 57:51. Fastest: S Piper (Hy) 12:36

M50 (3x4km): 1 Phoenix 47:59. Fastest: L Taub (B&H) 14:34

M60 (3x4km): 1 Chich R 50:54. Fastest: M Mellsh (R Ac Worth) 15:56

U18 (3x2.8km): 1 Eastbourne Rovers 38:54 (G Armstrong-Smith 12:27, J Messer 13:19, R Roberts 13:08); 2 Phoenix 39:17; 3 Chich R 39:30

Fastest: T Thorn-Watts (B&H) 12:17; J Ryan (Phoe) 12:25; G Armstrong-Smith (E’brne) 12:32

U16 (3x2.8km): 1 B&H 26:12 (C Walker 8:50, G Urben 8:37, R Grant 8:45); 2 Phoenix 27:27; 3 B&H B 27:31

Fastest: G Urben (B&H) 8:37; R Grant (B&H) 8:45; C Walker (B&H) 8:50

U14 (3x2.8km): 1 B&H 29:56 (J Ashdown 10:03, L Singer 9:54, J Walker 9:59); 2 Hy AC 30:11; 3 B&H B 30:47

Fastest: R Eyre (Worth) 9:12; B Pocock (Hy) 9:25; N Walker (B&H) 9:35

Women (3x4km): 1 Chich R 44:12 (E Hill 14:07, E Pemberton 15:14, A Barrett 14:51); 2 B&H 46:07; 3 Arena 80 50:29

Fastest: E Stephenson (B&H, U20) 14:28; C Reading (Chich R) 14:45; A Barrett (Chich R, U20) 14:51

W35 (3x4km): 1 Steyning 55:46. Fastest: K Law (B&H) 16:07

W45 (3x4km): 1 B&H 51:50. Fastest: P Blackledge (B&H) 16:52

W55 (3x4km): 1 Arena 80 57:32. Fastest: G Moffatt (B&H) 17:15

W65 (3x4km): 1 Arena 80 64:10. Fastest: K Divall (Lewes) 20:54

U18 (3x4km): 1 B&H 45:43; 2 Hy AC 49:41; 3 Phoenix 54:41

Fastest: F Goodwin (B&H) 14:03; E Hill (Chich R) 14:07; I Buchanan (Hy) 14:18

U16 (3x2.8km): 1 Hy AC 31:32 (T Buckland 10:34, A Skelton 10:22, I Fitzhugh 10:36); 2 B&H 32:10; 3 Chich R 33:05

Fastest: S Gambie (Phoe) 10:08; C Airey (Horsh BS) 10:10; A Skelton (Hy) 10:22

U14 (3x3km): 1 B&H 31:41 (I Clarke 10:33, R Phillips 10:58, V Ridley 10:10); 2 Chich R 32:25; 3 B&H B 32:53

Fastest: V Ridley (B&H) 10:10; A Adams (Chich R) 10:28; I Clarke (B&H) 10:33