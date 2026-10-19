Autumnal apparel: gear to keep you moving this season

As the seasons change, I’m looking for running and activewear that can cope with cooler temperatures, unexpected showers and the inevitable build-up of heat once I get moving. The trick is finding pieces that combine comfort and practicality with technical details that genuinely make a difference.

Kella Aeroshell Jacket — £129.95

When the forecast looks uncertain, I want a waterproof jacket that offers protection without feeling bulky or restrictive. The Kella Aeroshell is designed with exactly that in mind, using lightweight FlyLite Dri fabric to combine waterproof, windproof and breathable performance.

It’s made for high-output activities such as running, cycling and hiking, where keeping rain out is important but allowing excess heat and moisture to escape is equally valuable. The packable construction also makes it easy to carry when the weather looks changeable.

Practical details include a three-way adjustable hood that rolls away when not needed, water-resistant zips on the front fastening and hand pockets, and adjustable cuffs and hem to help refine the fit. The scooped back provides additional coverage, while the active fit is designed to accommodate movement.

A lightweight, packable shell with adjustable coverage, making it a useful option for autumn adventures when the weather can change quickly.

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H&M Sports Zip-Through Hoodie with DryMove — £37.99

For those cooler mornings and post-run moments when you need an extra layer, H&M’s sports zip-through hoodie offers a practical alternative to a conventional sweatshirt.

It’s made from functional scuba fabric incorporating DryMove technology, which helps move moisture away from the skin. The stand collar adds coverage around the neck, while the two-way front zip allows you to adjust ventilation and fit as needed.

Raglan sleeves are designed to allow freer shoulder movement, and the concealed-zip side pockets provide somewhere secure to keep essentials. Wide trims at the cuffs and hem give the hoodie a clean, streamlined finish.

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H&M Long-Sleeved Sports Top with DryMove — £19.99

Sometimes, a simple technical top is all you need. H&M’s long-sleeved sports top uses DryMove fabric, designed to draw moisture away from the skin and help keep you comfortable while exercising.

The regular fit, round neckline and long sleeves make it an easy piece to wear for training sessions, warm-ups and outdoor training. Small slits at the hem add a little extra freedom of movement, while the straightforward design makes it easy to layer beneath a jacket or hoodie as temperatures drop.

It’s great value, making it an accessible way to add a functional layer to your autumn training wardrobe.

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H&M Sports Shorts with DryMove — £22.99

Although the weather might be cooling, a comfortable pair of shorts still earns its place in any training kit. H&M’s mid-length sports shorts combine moisture-managing DryMove fabric with four-way stretch, allowing the material to move with you during workouts and training sessions.

The waistband features covered elastic and a concealed drawstring, providing an adjustable fit without an overly complicated design. Diagonal side pockets have zips to help keep essentials secure, while small slits at the hems allow additional freedom of movement.

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Nedao QiFlow TwinSkin Sleeveless — £55

If you’re someone who quickly warms up during a run or race, Nedao’s QiFlow TwinSkin Sleeveless top takes an interesting approach to ventilation. Its dual-layer construction uses larger perforations on the outer layer and a finer inner structure to create an airflow channel designed to accelerate air movement and carry heat away from the body.

With more than 2,000 ventilation perforations, the design aims to reduce heat build-up and the clingy feeling that can develop during harder efforts. At approximately 45g in a men's medium, it’s also exceptionally lightweight.

There are thoughtful details elsewhere, with bonded construction and shifted side seams intended to minimise friction. SILVADUR antimicrobial treatment is designed to help control odour, and reflective elements improve visibility in low light.

For me, the ventilation proved excellent and is the main attraction in this garment, making for a strikingly different approach to keeping cool.

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Nedao QiFlow Racing Singlet — £55

When speed and weight matter, Nedao’s QiFlow Racing Singlet is designed to keep things light. Built on the brand’s QiFlow V5.0 platform, it weighs approximately 31g in a medium, making it a particularly minimal option for race day.

The upgraded back panel uses a high-density ventilation mesh that increases airflow by up to 60% compared with traditional grid fabrics. The fabric is also designed to spread sweat rapidly across its surface, helping it evaporate quickly and reducing clinging during intense efforts.

The details are geared towards comfort over distance. Bonded construction helps minimise friction, a split hem allows unrestricted movement through the stride, and tag-free labelling reduces potential irritation. A reflective logo adds a useful touch for lower-light conditions, while SILVADUR™ antimicrobial treatment helps control odour.

Super-light and highly breathable, this is a great race day option.

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Nedao N01 QiFlow TwinSkin Running Long Sleeve — £80

For cooler autumn runs, a long-sleeved top can provide a little more coverage without the need for a heavy layer. Nedao’s N01 QiFlow TwinSkin takes the same dual-layer airflow concept as its sleeveless counterpart and applies it to a long-sleeved design.

More than 2,000 ventilation openings, with larger perforations on the outer layer and smaller ones on the inner layer, are intended to accelerate airflow and help release excess heat. The aim is to reduce that hot, clammy feeling that can build during demanding runs.

Reflective details for low-light visibility and a fabric treatment designed to deliver antibacterial performance and help maintain freshness are added benefits to this clever long-sleeve built for high performance.

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Under Armour Unstoppable Full Zip Fleece — £100

A good mid-layer needs to keep me comfortable without restricting movement, and the Under Armour Unstoppable Full Zip Fleece is designed to do just that. Its soft, double-knit fabric combines breathability with four-way stretch, making it a versatile option for warming up, heading to the gym or wearing day-to-day.

The sweat-wicking, quick-drying material is a useful addition when training intensity increases, while zipped hand pockets provide secure storage for everyday essentials. I also like the dropped, shaped hem, which offers extra coverage, alongside the binding at the cuffs and hem for a neat finish.

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Under Armour Vanish Elite Legging — £90

The Vanish Elite Leggings are designed for demanding workouts, combining a lightweight, stretchy knit with sweat-wicking and quick-drying technology. The fabric lightly sculpts the body while allowing plenty of freedom of movement, making them a good option for everything from strength sessions to more dynamic training.

The high-rise, bonded waistband is designed to stay in place as you move, while the absence of a front seam and updated gusset help provide a comfortable fit and greater freedom of movement. Discreet bonded drop-in pockets offer useful storage without adding unnecessary bulk, and the smooth, raw-cut hem keeps the finish streamlined.

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Montane Icarus Hoodie 3.0 — £180

When temperatures drop, I want insulation that provides warmth without making movement feel cumbersome. The Montane Icarus Hoodie 3.0 weighs just 430g and combines lightweight construction with synthetic insulation designed to retain warmth in both dry and damp conditions.

Its PERTEX QUANTUM 30D recycled nylon ripstop outer offers windproof protection and a non-fluorocarbon water-repellent finish. Inside, PRIMALOFT RISE insulation is made from 100% recycled fibres and is designed to maintain its loft and thermal performance in cold, damp weather. The recycled nylon PEAQ lining completes the lightweight construction.

Montane has also refined the fit and patterning to improve movement. Its REACH construction supports arm lift and forward reach, making it well suited to active use. An adjustable hem, elasticated cuffs and a Pivot hood system help retain warmth, while the square stitch-through baffles keep the insulation in place.

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