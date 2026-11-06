Innes FitzGerald and Laura Muir set for generation-gap showdown in Wales

Almost 11 years after her last cross-country race outside Scotland, the two-time European 1500m champion lines up against a 20-year-old who has won at Llandaff Fields four times.

Laura Muir will make a long-awaited return to cross-country at the Cardiff Cross Challenge on Sunday (Nov 8) – her first race on the mud outside Scotland since 2015.

Muir, 33, last raced beyond the border at the European Cross Country Championships in Hyères, where she was fourth in the under-23 race. This will also be her first race since the European Championships in Birmingham in August.

Waiting for her over the 6.4km course is Innes FitzGerald. The 20-year-old is a three-time European under-20 cross-country champion and also holds European under-20 titles over 3000m and 5000m. She has won in Cardiff four times, but always in age-group races. A year ago she opted for the combined under-20 and under-17 contest, explaining that she wanted to help grow the competition in her own age group, and won it by 50 seconds. Now she steps up to the senior women's race in search of a fifth victory.

The pair have met in the Welsh capital before. At the indoor Christmas Classic in December 2023, FitzGerald, then 17, finished third in a 3000m behind Muir and Georgia Hunter Bell.

Brits entered include Kate Axford, Poppy Tank – fifth in the senior race a year ago – Jess Gibbon, Amelia Quirk, Verity Ockenden and Holly Dixon, the latter of whom won the one-mile race 12 months ago.

Inge Lugtenberg, the 2025 Dutch under-20 5000m champion, and Spain's Sara Reimondo, fourth in the 2024 Málaga Half-marathon, add an international flavour.

In the men's 9.6km race, Mahamed Mahamed returns to Cardiff for the first time since 2022, when he was sixth in 27:06. The 9.6km is his first outing since finishing seventh in the marathon at the European Championships in Birmingham. Since his last appearance here he has finished in the top 10 at the London Marathon three times, including fourth in 2024, and in April he ran a PB of 2:06:14 to move to second on the British all-time list behind Mo Farah.

His main rival looks to be Will Barnicoat. The 23-year-old won the European under-20 cross-country title in 2022 and the under-23 crown in 2023 and 2024. A year ago he took fourth in the one-mile race in Cardiff and this time he steps up to the full distance.

Arlo Ludewick adds a different dimension. The 26-year-old won the UK 1500m title in June and placed fifth in the European Championships 1500m final in 3:36.65, so it will be intriguing to see how the middle-distance specialist copes with 9.6km of mud. Dutchman Jesse Fokkenrood, sixth in the Dutch 1500m championships in July, is also entered.

Tom Wood of Eryri Harriers represents the host nation after competing for Great Britain in the Up & Down race at the European Off-Road Running Championships earlier this year. Inter-Counties champion James Kingston, Jacob Cann, fifth here a year ago, and William Rabjohns, last year's under-20 winner, are also among the entries.

Kenyans Cynthia Chepkirui and Mathew Kipsang won the senior races last year, with Megan Keith and Zak Mahamed the leading Brits in fourth place.

Cardiff, which dates back to 1997 when it was staged within the walls of Cardiff Castle, is the only World Athletics Cross Country Tour meeting in the UK and has silver-label status this year, dropping slightly from its gold-level status from last year.

It is the first fixture in the British Athletics Cross Challenge Series, sponsored by SportsShoes.com and Nike, with the Liverpool Cross Challenge at Sefton Park on Saturday (Nov 28) doubling as the trial for the European Cross Country Championships in December.

The Cardiff Cross Challenge is not just for the elite either. As ever, the day also incorporates a fixture in the John H Collins Gwent Cross Country League, which attracts juniors and seniors from clubs across south Wales and the south-west of England, while primary school children race in conjunction with Urdd Gobaith Cymru. It means club and masters runners will line up in the same races as the international stars on Sunday.

READ MORE: Special investigation into the health of British cross country

The action will be streamed live on European Athletics' YouTube channel (see below).

Timetable (GMT)

11:02 Primary girls (years 3-6)

11:12 Primary boys (years 3-6)

11:25 Under-14 girls (2.78km)

11:45 Under-14 boys (2.78km)

12:00 Under-16 girls (3.2km)

12:15 Under-16 boys (3.2km)

12:30 Under-18 and under-20 women (4.45km)

12:55 Senior women, masters women and M65+ men (6.4km)

13:40 Under-18 and under-20 men (5.56km)

14:05 Senior and masters men (9.6km)

Full entries and start lists here.