More than 4000 athletes aged 35 and over are expected for an eight-day event held across four venues, which includes cross-country, road racing and outdoor throws.

Masters athletics is coming back to Britain in a big way. Glasgow will host the European Masters Athletics Indoor Championships from March 23-31, 2028, with more than 4000 athletes expected.

Major masters championships rarely come to the UK. The 1999 World Veterans Championships were held in Gateshead and the European Masters Indoor Championships have not been in Britain since Birmingham staged the first edition in 1997.

The championships are held every two years and are open to athletes aged 35 and over, with competition in five-year age groups. Previous editions have featured competitors in their 90s. The 2026 edition was held in Toruń, Poland.

Despite the name, the Glasgow championships will cover much more than indoor track and field. The programme will be spread across four venues:

Glasgow International Arena in Dalmarnock, formerly the Emirates Arena and host of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, will stage the indoor programme: sprints, middle-distance, hurdles, jumps, shot put and combined events. It has a six-lane banked Mondo track and seating for 3000 spectators.

in Dalmarnock, formerly the Emirates Arena and host of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, will stage the indoor programme: sprints, middle-distance, hurdles, jumps, shot put and combined events. It has a six-lane banked Mondo track and seating for 3000 spectators. Crownpoint will hold the outdoor throws: hammer, javelin, discus and weight throw.

will hold the outdoor throws: hammer, javelin, discus and weight throw. Tollcross Park will stage the cross-country.

will stage the cross-country. Glasgow Green will host a 5km road race and the race walk.

Walentina Fedjuschina, president of European Masters Athletics, said she was "delighted" the championships were going to Glasgow. She praised the city's reputation for staging international sport and called the arena a "superb setting" for masters athletics.

Championship director Giuseppe Minetti described the event as a "fantastic opportunity" for both masters athletics and the city. He said the aim was to create "an outstanding championship experience both on and off the track", adding: "There is a great deal of work ahead."

British athletes will be expected to win plenty of medals as well as the country has a vibrant masters scene. At the World Masters Champs earlier this year in Daegu, South Korea, for example, British athletes won 99 medals – finishing as the second most successful European nation, just behind Germany.

In Glasgow in 2028 the Brits will be aiming to use home advantage to beat Germany and others to the top of the medals table.

Scottish Athletics is working on the event with the local organising committee, Glasgow Life and Visit Glasgow. Registration opens in September 2027. More information is at emaci2028.com.

The championships continue a busy run of major athletics events in Glasgow. The city staged the European Indoor Championships in 1990 and 2019 and the World Indoors in 2024, and Bellahouston Park will host the European Cross Country Championships in December 2027.

It's also a busy couple of years for European masters athletes. The European Masters Stadia Championships go to Jyväskylä, Finland, from August 11-21, 2027, while Galway in Ireland will host the European Masters Non-Stadia Championships in 2028.