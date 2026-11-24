Emile Cairess, fourth in the Olympic marathon, swaps the road for a surprise winter of cross-country racing, with Euro Cross medallist Megan Keith also in the field as British runners fight for team places.

Emile Cairess and Megan Keith, senior medallists at the European Cross Country Championships in recent years, head a strong field at the Liverpool Cross Challenge and Euro Trials at Sefton Park on Saturday (Nov 28).

The event doubles as the trial for the European Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday (Dec 13), with more than 1200 entries across the age groups. See all the entries.

Cairess is the big surprise on the senior men’s entry list. The Leeds City runner, 28, finished third in the 2024 London Marathon in 2:06:46 and then fourth in the Olympic marathon in Paris in 2:07:29. He had to pull out of this year’s London Marathon in April with a calf injury but now looks set to return to his roots with a surprise cross-country season.

Cairess has shown he can handle cross country, too. He took senior silver at the 2022 Euro Cross in Turin, finishing nine seconds behind Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the best placing by a British senior man at the championships since Mo Farah’s silver in 2009. A fortnight earlier he had won the trial at Sefton Park, beating Hugo Milner by 11 seconds in 29:19. He also won team silver in the under-23 race in 2018, finishing eighth in Tilburg despite falling early on.

Cairess returned to action earlier this month when he won the West Yorkshire League men's race at Thornes Park in Wakefield.

Keith, 24, has won Euro Cross medals in the under-20, under-23 and senior races. She took under-20 gold in Dublin in 2021, followed by under-23 silver behind Italy’s Nadia Battocletti in Turin the next year and under-23 gold in Brussels in 2023, winning by 83 seconds – one of the biggest margins in the championships’ history. She had won the under-23 trial at Sefton Park that November.

Last December in Lagoa, Portugal, Keith moved up to the senior ranks and again finished runner-up to Battocletti, despite falling just after the start, and helped the British women to team silver. She has since won 5000m bronze for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July, to go with her European 10,000m bronze from Rome in 2024.

The senior men’s race also features Rory Leonard, Calum Johnson, Will Barnicoat, Flurry Grierson, James Kingston, Jack Kavanagh, Jacob Cann, Jamie Crowe, Kadar Omar, Richard Slade, Arlo Ludewick and Tomer Tarragano. Matt Ramsden, who won the Cardiff Cross Challenge earlier this month despite taking a wrong turn, is also among those entered.

The senior women’s field also includes Verity Ockenden, Alex Millard, Almi Nerurkar, Amelia Quirk, Cari Hughes – who won here last year – Charlotte Dannatt, Holly Dixon, Kate Axford, Louise Small, Meg Gadsby, Poppy Tank and mountain running specialist Scout Adkin.

The under-23 entries include Innes FitzGerald, who won her third successive European under-20 cross-country title in Lagoa last year, Natasha Phillips, Rebecca Flaherty and Will Rabjohns.

The 1.6km short-course races double as the trials for the senior mixed relay in Belgrade. Max Burgin, Tyler Bilyard and Will Battershill are among the men entered, while the women include Molly Hudson and Lucy Jones, who is also entered in the longer race.

How Euro Cross selection works

Liverpool is the official trial for the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for the European Cross Country Championships in Belgrade on Sunday (Dec 13). A selection panel of UKA staff and team coaches meets on the same day as the races and the team is due to be published by Friday (Dec 4).

The simplest route is to finish high. The first four seniors home in the men’s and women’s races are selected, as are the first four under-23 athletes in each of the under-23 races, while the first five in the under-20 races – which include under-18 athletes – also go through. Britain can enter a maximum of six athletes in each individual race, so the panel fills the remaining places.

For those places, the panel carries out what the selection policy calls a comparative assessment. It weighs up form and fitness between September 1 and November 28, cross-country results in 2025 and 2026, performance and position at the trial, head-to-head results against other contenders this autumn and any injury or medical issues. The factors are not listed in order of priority and the panel can weight them as it sees fit. If a top-four finisher is ineligible or turns down a place, it is not handed to the next athlete – the panel reassesses it using the same criteria.

Racing at Liverpool is not compulsory but athletes who skip it risk missing out, because priority is given to those who compete. Anyone who cannot run must submit an expression of interest form by 11.59pm on Friday (Nov 27).

The senior mixed relay works differently. Two men and two women are selected – each running one lap of about 1500m – and the winners of the men’s and women’s short-course trials are chosen for the team, with the other places decided by the panel. Athletes can be selected for only one event in Belgrade, so nobody can run an individual race and the relay. The panel may also name up to two non-travelling reserves for each team and there is no right of appeal against its decisions.

Grassroots runners will feature in the final races of the day with the Liverpool & District, Mid-Lancs, Manchester Area and Lancashire Rose leagues.

Sefton Park

Sefton Park, in the south of the city, has been the home of the Euro Cross trials since 2003, having previously been held in Margate. The course is fairly flat but twisty and it can become increasingly muddy as the day goes on.

The weather forecast suggests rain is likely on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures of about 5C to 8C on race day, so it could be heavy underfoot. Staged two weeks before the Euro Cross itself, it has become the big pre-Christmas focus for British runners.

The course in Belgrade, which staged the Euro Cross in 2013 and World Cross in 2024, is a relatively flat course by the banks of the Danube which is likely to have some man-made obstacles to test the runners.

Timetable

10:00 Under-12 boys, 2km

10:10 Under-12 girls, 2km

10:20 Under-14 girls and under-16 girls, 3km

10:40 Under-14 boys and under-16 boys, 3km

10:58 Senior women short course – Euro trial, 1.6km

11:00 Senior women – Euro trial, 8km

11:00 Under-23 women – Euro trial, 5.6km

11:38 Senior men short course – Euro trial, 1.6km

11:40 Senior men – Euro trial, 8km

11:40 Under-23 men – Euro trial, 5.6km

12:20 Under-18 and under-20 women – Euro trial, 4.4km

12:40 Under-18 and under-20 men – Euro trial, 4.4km

13:00 Senior women league race, 8km

14:05 Senior men league race, 8km

Live coverage of the event is on YouTube.

keith