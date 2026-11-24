Harry Potter fan Haruka Kitaguchi talks to Matt Majendie about how working with the legendary Jan Železný has taken he javelin throwing powers to a new level.

The lyrics are apt, the chorus telling listeners to grab their chances as well as talking about there being “times when performance goes up and then down”. It is no wonder why Mr Simple by the South Korean boy band Super Junior has become the anthem for Haruka Kitaguchi to plug into before a major competition.

Like many athletes, the Japanese has experienced undulations in performance, with Budapest very much on the side of the upswing. It was there where she clinched the world title with her final throw of the competition in 2023, and the Hungarian capital was the scene of another triumph in September with a timely return to form for first place and a career-best throw at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

There is a magnetism to Kitaguchi, from her upbeat celebrations to her occasionally quirky takes on life, such as her listing her hidden talents as being a flyswatter and her ability to fall asleep.

“I consider it a talent to be able to sleep anywhere,” she says, “whether while travelling or in a different bed.” She is putting that superpower to the test as she recovers during her closed season.

It has been a notable year of transition for the 28-year-old, having split from long-time coach David Sekerak – with whom she had won world and Olympic gold – to begin working with Jan Železný. On the evidence of the Ultimate, the relationship is blossoming in its relative infancy.

Kitaguchi first dipped her toe in the water by joining a training camp in South Africa with the three-time Olympic and world champion in February before announcing the start of their official partnership in May.

“He is a legend so I was nervous at first,” she says, reflecting on the early steps taken with the men’s world record-holder, who threw 98.48m 30 years ago. “Fortunately, both the coach and my team-mates welcomed me warmly.”

As a coach, the Czech has a proven track record, having guided his countrywoman Barbora Spotakova to double Olympic glory and coached Vitezslav Vesely to a world title back in 2013, as well as working with the likes of India’s former Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

Železný is renowned for his technical approach, as well as focusing more on athlete movement rather than heavy weight training.

Explaining the Czech’s impact, Kitaguchi says: “The goal is simply to run and throw the javelin. I’ve been doing the javelin for 12 years now but I developed certain habits along the way, and battling against them was a real challenge.”

Ironing those out was reflected in some lesser throws earlier in 2026, before peaking at just the right moment in Budapest. Rather than feel daunted by being monitored by such a legendary figure like Železný she instead felt boosted from the outset.

“I don’t feel any pressure about it,” she explains of his reputation as both athlete and coach, “because he is helping me. It is very reassuring to have people with a wealth of experience behind me when I run into something I don’t understand.”

Železný’s only real reservation in starting working together was that Kitaguchi had already enjoyed so much success at the highest level. But he countered in his thought process: “She didn’t have a good year in 2025 and was looking for a way to implement a change. Another favourable thing was that I knew her from the Czech environment, where she was already active, so she was ready to accept changes, and in technique too.

“After 2025, she was in a bad mood and wanted a new impulse. She knew me, my work as an athlete and coach, she felt at a certain age, you can’t do the same things all the time. The need for change was the main motivational factor. Of course, we didn’t know how it would be, if it would work. We tried and we are on a good way.”

Geographically, it has not entailed a monstrous shift for Kitaguchi, given that she had long ago been settled in Czechia for training with her former coach. When she first made the move there, she did so without a word of the language in her armoury but quickly picked it up and is now good enough that she can discuss the intricacies of the javelin in her new-found language – although confesses that English is their primary mode of discussion.

Winding the clock back to arriving in Eastern Europe, having only experienced Japan for her training before, was hugely daunting.

"Being in a situation where you don’t understand what the people around you are saying is more stressful than you might imagine,” she remembers. But it was a move that paid off.

In 2022, Kitaguchi became the only Japanese woman to win a medal in a throwing event at world or Olympic level in Eugene, and major global titles (that 2023 world title and then Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games) have followed. Having enjoyed such success, it made her decision to switch coaches an eye-opening one, but she is happy with having taken that plunge.

“This was my first season in a new environment, there were many new things to deal with and it took some time to adjust," she admits. “But I am glad that I was able to achieve results by September, just as I aimed.”

She is not about to rest on her laurels having won the Ultimate, pocketed a winner’s cheque for $150,000 and thrown a personal best of 68.92m. It has her itching to go a metre or so further.

“Every time you break your personal best is a very special moment and it has not been easy to return to the way things were before the injury,” she adds. “And I believe it is deeply meaningful to have achieved that on the grand stage of the Ultimate Championship. Now it’s my dream to go over 70m. There is still so much left to do.”

While her upbeat personality is such that the focus of the Super Junior song is more on the ups than the downs, Kitaguchi does not shy away from the setbacks, either. Her lowest ebb was undeniably the World Championships in her native Japan last year, where a persistent elbow injury curtailed her performance and she failed to even qualify for the final.

“Thanks to my previous victories at the World Championships and Olympics, many people in Japan had started following the javelin throw,” she says. “I headed into the competition knowing that a large number of fans would be there to cheer for me, yet also fully aware that an injury would prevent me from performing at 100 per cent capacity. I did everything I possibly could but the result was frustrating.”

But she isn’t one to wallow too much and for too long in the down times and is relishing the opportunities ahead – not least the chance to compete with her new rival, the teenage sensation Yan Ziyi, who burst on to the scene in 2026. Injury denied the young Chinese the chance to perform at her best in Budapest but she bounced back to beat Kitaguchi at the Asian Games. It is a relationship that the latter would like to see blossom in 2027 and beyond.

“It can be frustrating not yet being able to speak with her in English,” says Kitaguchi. “I imagine it would be a lot of fun if we could talk, and the fact she has thrown 70m gives me a tangible goal to aim for. Although she is still young, I view her as an athlete with qualities worth emulating.”

Kitaguchi flits from talking about titles and reaching that 70m mark to her hidden talents and her passions away from athletics in virtually the same breath. The Harry Potter film franchise is another source of fascination to her and she pores over them when time allows.

"The world of magic is truly fascinating," she says, warming to the subject. “How wonderful it would be to be able to travel to distant places with just the snap of one’s fingers.”

Železný’s particular brand of coaching sorcery currently appears to be delivering the magic touch for this newest athlete but he argues there is still more to come from their still burgeoning relationship.

“There is always room for improvement but it depends on health and how much desire she has to sacrifice,” he concludes. “I’m aware we can add other exercises and we know she can handle it. Exceptional athletes have it in them when the coach explains the concept of the technique and the reaction is proactive and positive. She reacts extremely well to it. Not everyone has it.”