During her lengthy career, Sandi Morris had yet to finish first at a global championship outdoors. After a number of near misses, and having made a number of changes, the American tells Stuart Weir how she managed to come out on top at last.

Watching live sport from the sidelines can still enthrall even those who are more used to being the focus of attention. We were reminded of that by the wide-eyed roar of approval that Mondo Duplantis produced from his stadium seat in Budapest as he witnessed the climax of the women’s pole vault competition at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship back in September.

The cause of the men’s world record-holder’s reaction that was so beautifully captured by the TV cameras? Sandi Morris soaring to the first global outdoor title of her long career.

The 34-year-old American is a two-time world indoor champion but had yet to experience a golden moment outdoors, having been runner-up four times at the world championships and once at the Olympics (in 2016). In Hungary, her clearance of 4.90m gave her an emotional victory on countback ahead of compatriot Hana Moll.

Morris attempted to go even higher, failing twice at 4.95m and once at what would have been a PB-equalling 5.00m – a mark she set in 2016 – but still she was able to finish her competitive year on the most positive of notes.

What was your approach to the Ultimate competition?

I made the 4.80m bar only on my third attempt, and the pace of the competition made that more difficult. Some people said I was brave to skip 4.85m but I was thinking: “I'm not here to jump 4:85m”. I felt confident that I was going to make 4.90m. In the history of my career, I haven't been a super aggressive passer and it's always a calculated risk when you pass [a height]. Thinking of risk to reward in that moment, the reward was very high and the risk was low, in my opinion.

Passing 4.85m just happened naturally. We went with it, I was fully bought into that decision and I'm just glad that I was able to pull it off. It was an all or nothing mentality for me because I was there to win. I was willing to take that risk because I'd rather swing for the fences and fail than be really conservative and settle for less.

You've had an awful lot of second places in your career. Do you look back on them with pride, with frustration or both?

I would say “mixed feelings”, but every silver medal performance I've had in my career has its own story. There were days where I walked away with silver thinking “that really, truly was all I had today. And so can I be disappointed in that?”. And then there were other days where I walked away with the silver feeling I could have done some things differently and maybe I would have taken the gold. So It's definitely a mixed bag. Sometimes you jump 4.90m and lose and you can’t be too disappointed.

My silver medal [at the world championships] in Eugene in 2022 led me to ask: “How can I jump higher more consistently?”. I just felt like I was plateauing. Yes, earlier in my career I'd hit five metres, but I felt like 4.95m was only there on the best days of my life, and I didn't know how to do it on repeat automatically.

Has your mindset changed much during your career?

I went through a lot in 2023, with four injuries, coaching changes, stuff going on behind the scenes that messes up your consistency and your performances. And yet, in my worst year emotionally, I was still able to make the world final in Budapest. In 2024, it was a heartbreak to miss the Olympic team, but then I was able to reinvent myself and find my home. I made some coaching changes and really found myself internally.

I did a lot of soul searching, like: “Do I really want to keep doing this?”. And I can tell you now, I was not all in four years ago. I just didn't know it at the time, but later I found more ways to be an even better version of myself and it has really helped me not just as an athlete, but also as a person.

I feel like I have blossomed as a person and how I feel about myself, how hard I work and value myself, too. I used to be self-critical and everybody's this way. Athletes are our own biggest critics, I believe, and I had to stop criticising myself so much and build myself up every single day. And here I am, performing as well as – or better than – I've ever jumped in my life and more confident than I've ever been. And that's the self-love that I have been intentional about for the last two years.

How much has your technique changed over the years?

I would say it has changed quite a lot and that is also part of why I struggled in the middle of my career as I was trying to improve my vault, my technique and it takes time to do that. The way I vaulted, even my five-metre night, that jump was highly critiqued amongst the pole vault community. I tried to fix it but, in doing so, I lost the pop off the top of the pole. I lost the connection through the jump for years. I was still vaulting decent heights, but I didn't feel like my jump was as good as it had been before. That's when I started to question all of the traditional ideas of what good technique is.

For years I kept at it, kept trying to go towards this new jump I had in my mind and eventually I did figure out how to vault a different way. Someone with an untrained eye would not be able to see it unless I sat down and frame by frame showed them the differences, but it is quite different.

I think I have more success because I have changed my technique and my run but the thing that has always stayed the same is my pole carry. I've always loved how I carry the pole and I wanted to make sure I never lost that element of my vault. It's the plant and the swing that I was trying to “improve” and nowadays I have a new jump – Sandi 2.0.

Away from vaulting, you’re known for being something of an animal lover

They say pole vault attracts eccentric personalities. Well, so does the reptile world and I'm one of those personalities. I've just always loved animals and when I was really, really little, it started with insects. When I was around three, four years old, I was intrigued with bugs and I would be in the backyard looking at spiders and ladybugs etc under my magnifying glass.

I bless my parents. As a kid they let me have pet snakes, lizards and guinea pigs. Anything they sell at a pet store, I had it at some point and I still love to build habitats and take care of my animals. At the moment I have got three snakes, two lizards, two small birds, two dogs and a tortoise.

I'm almost embarrassed to say this, but at one point I had almost 30 snakes. I had to cut back on that because of all the travelling I've had to do over the last 10 years. I cut it down to three and it's been about eight years with the same three snakes.

I got one of them when I was 10 years old. He's a ball python and is somewhere between 25 to 30 years old. They can live upwards of 60 in captivity so he may have many, many years left.

How do you see the future for you in your sport?

I would say 2029 will most likely be my last professional year. When LA was awarded the 2028 Olympics I knew I wanted to be part of it. In Olympic year, I'm still going to be super locked in and doing meets that are going to set me up to do well at the Games, so I want one more season [after that], just a “sweetheart season” where I can just bop around and do all my favourite meets, jump anywhere and everywhere and say goodbye to the circuit, basically.

That’s my plan and then, beyond that, I don't know. It depends on how I feel physically. I know that I enjoy pole vaulting, even the act of practising, and it’s really hard to imagine not vaulting any more and just going cold turkey. I think many vaulters retire and then, about a year later, find themselves dabbling in it. [Whether that’s] at the local club or if they're coaching, they'll end up doing it for fun.

I could see myself doing that so long as I'm healthy because that's a big part of it, too. Pole vault is something that you can do the rest of your life if you want to, but you also have to be okay with watching your heights go down and down as you get older. I think it's important to continue challenging yourself throughout the rest of your life.